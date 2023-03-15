Remote Access to Chromebook for Remote Support

Splashtop supports remote desktop connections to Chromebooks. Remotely access Chromebooks from another computer to provide remote support. Try it for free.

Splashtop’s remote support tools have been the solution of choice for IT teams and MSPs who need to remotely access Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices to provide support.

Now, IT pros using Splashtop can also remotely connect into and view Chromebook device screens in real time to provide support.

IT and support professionals have long yearned for the ability to launch remote connections to Chromebook devices. Until recently there were no effective tools that supported remote access to Chromebooks. That’s now a thing of the past with Splashtop.

Splashtop’s new remote desktop for Chromebook support comes at a time when Chromebooks are becoming more used in the world, especially in the education industry where students from k-12 to higher education are using Chromebooks for their studies.

Here’s everything you need to know about remote access to Chromebooks and how you can try it for free.

Which Splashtop Packages Support Remote Access to Chromebooks?

Remote access to Chromebooks is available in Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop SOS (uses the SOS app with a 9-digit session code to connect), and Splashtop Remote Support Premium (uses the deployed Splashtop Streamer for Android to connect).

Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop SOS are the best remote support software solutions for IT teams. SOS enables you to remotely access any computer, tablet, or mobile device (including Chromebooks) to provide support the moment your user needs help. You can connect to your users devices instantly with a simple session code. While Enterprise is an all-in-one remote access and remote support solution for large companies.

Splashtop Remote Support Premium is best for MSPs who want to remotely support, monitor, and manage their clients endpoints.

How To Provide Remote Support to Chromebooks with Splashtop

Using a 9-Digit Session Code

Providing remote support to Chromebooks with Splashtop is a simple process. When your user requests help, direct them to open the Android version of the Splashtop SOS app onto their Chromebook device. The app will provide the user with a unique 9-digit session code that you can then use from your own device to launch the remote connection.

Once connected, you’ll be able to remote view screen of the remote Chromebook computer in real-time, enabling you guide the user to resolve the issue.

Try it yourself by starting a free trial of Splashtop SOS. Or learn more about Splashtop SOS. Or, check out Splashtop Enterprise and get in touch with us to learn more.

Using the Android Splashtop Streamer

Splashtop Remote Support Premium users can deploy the Android version of the Splashtop Streamer onto their managed Chromebook devices. Once installed, you can launch a remote access session to your managed Chromebooks anytime. Once connected, you'll be able to remote view the screen in real time.

You can also get started with Splashtop Remote Support Premium for free to try this yourself. Or learn more.

Learn more about Splashtop remote access to Chrome OS

Access to Chrome OS

Want Remote Access from a Chromebook to another Computer?

The Splashtop Business App can do that! Working professional have been using their Chromebooks to remotely access work computers thanks to Splashtop. And students have been using it to remotely access computer labs!

When accessing Mac and PCs from a Chromebook, you can actually take remote control of the computer in real time, giving you the ability to use the remote computer’s software as if you were sitting in front of it. Splashtop also allows users working remotely on a Chromebook with connected monitors to view the multi-monitor setup of their office PCs on their local monitors.

Get started with Splashtop Business Access for free and then get the Splashtop Business Android app on your Chromebook for the best remote access experience.