How to Remotely Access a Chromebook from an iPhone

Need to provide remote support to a Chromebook while you're on the go? Whether you're an IT technician, educator, or support professional, Splashtop makes it easy to remotely view a Chromebook from your iPhone. While full remote control isn’t available (due to Chrome OS limitations), you can remote view the Chromebook’s screen in real time, troubleshoot issues, and assist users effectively—whether through unattended access or on-demand support.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through the fastest and most secure way to remotely access a Chromebook from your iPhone. Let’s dive in!
Is It Possible to Access a Chromebook from an iPhone?
Yes! With Splashtop, you can remotely view a Chromebook’s screen from your iPhone, making it easy to provide IT support and troubleshooting assistance from anywhere. Real-time screen sharing allows you to see exactly what’s happening on the device, helping you guide users through issues effectively.
How Does Remote Access Work?
Remote access for Chromebooks via Splashtop works by securely transmitting the Chromebook’s screen to your iPhone. Depending on your needs, you can choose from two access methods:
Unattended Access with Splashtop Streamer – Ideal for IT teams who need to monitor and support Chromebooks remotely without user intervention. Once set up, technicians can access the Chromebook at any time.
Attended Access with Splashtop SOS – Provides on-demand remote support where the Chromebook user shares their screen in real time with a technician. This is useful for troubleshooting in-the-moment issues without pre-installing software.
With either method, you can view the Chromebook’s screen, walk users through troubleshooting steps, and provide real-time assistance—all from your iPhone.
What Can You Do with Remote Access?
Since Chromebooks can only be remotely viewed, remote access is primarily useful for IT support and troubleshooting:
Provide remote IT support – Guide users through issues by watching their screen and giving real-time instructions.
Assist students or employees – Educators and IT teams can monitor Chromebook screens to help users with technical problems.
Check device status remotely – IT administrators can use unattended access to monitor Chromebooks without requiring user interaction.
Ensure smooth troubleshooting – View settings, diagnose problems, and help users resolve issues efficiently from anywhere.
By leveraging Splashtop’s secure remote viewing solutions, IT teams and support professionals can assist Chromebook users anytime, from any device—including an iPhone.
Remotely Access a Chromebook from an iPhone in 5 Simple Steps
With Splashtop, remotely viewing a Chromebook from an iPhone is simple, whether you need to provide unattended access for IT monitoring or on-demand support for troubleshooting. Follow these steps to set up a secure connection.
Step 1: Set Up Your Splashtop Account
Before you can remotely view a Chromebook, you’ll need a Splashtop account. If you don’t have one yet:
1. Choose the right Splashtop solution for your needs:
Splashtop SOS – For attended access, where a user on the Chromebook grants permission for one-time remote viewing.
Splashtop Remote Support or Enterprise – For unattended access, allowing IT admins to monitor Chromebooks anytime.
2. Sign up on the Splashtop website and complete your registration.
Step 2: Install the Splashtop Streamer on Your Chromebook (Unattended Access Only)
For IT admins who need unattended remote access, install Splashtop Streamer on the Chromebook:
Open the Google Play Store on the Chromebook.
Search for Splashtop Streamer and install it.
Launch the app and log in using your Splashtop account.
Follow the on-screen instructions to grant necessary permissions for remote viewing.
For attended access (on-demand support), this step is not required. Instead, the Chromebook user will install the SOS app when they need help.
Step 3: Install the Splashtop App on Your iPhone
To start viewing a Chromebook’s screen from an iPhone, install the Splashtop Business app:
Open the App Store on your iPhone.
Search for Splashtop Business
Download and install the app.
Log in with your Splashtop account.
Step 4: Connect to the Chromebook
Once both devices are set up, follow these steps to begin a remote support session:
For Unattended Access (IT admins, schools, businesses):
Open the Splashtop Business app on your iPhone.
You’ll see a list of available Chromebooks linked to your account.
Tap the Chromebook’s name to initiate remote viewing.
For Attended Access (SOS on-demand support):
The Chromebook user installs and opens the Splashtop SOS app.
They share the unique session code displayed on their screen.
On your iPhone, open Splashtop Business and enter the code to connect instantly.
Step 5: View and Guide the Chromebook User
Now that you’re connected, you can see everything on the Chromebook’s screen in real time. While you cannot control the Chromebook, you can:
Monitor system performance and provide guidance to the user.
Walk users through troubleshooting steps by watching their actions.
Assist students, employees, or clients remotely with IT issues.
For the best experience, ensure both devices have a strong internet connection to minimize lag. With these five simple steps, Splashtop enables IT professionals and support teams to provide fast, effective Chromebook support from an iPhone—no matter where they are.
5 Tips to Ensure a Smooth iPhone-to-Chromebook Remote Support Experience
To make sure your remote viewing session is fast, secure, and seamless, follow these essential tips.
1. Ensure a Strong and Stable Internet Connection
Since Chromebooks can only be viewed remotely (not controlled), a stable connection is crucial for clear visuals and minimal lag.
Use high-speed Wi-Fi with at least 10 Mbps download/upload speed.
If the Chromebook is on a weak network, consider switching to Ethernet for better stability.
Avoid network congestion by limiting other high-bandwidth activities during your session.
2. Optimize Chromebook Performance for Smooth Remote Viewing
A sluggish Chromebook can affect your viewing experience. Before a session:
Close unnecessary apps and browser tabs to free up memory.
Update Chrome OS to ensure smooth performance and compatibility.
Adjust power settings to prevent the Chromebook from sleeping during the session.
3. Adjust Splashtop Settings for the Best Viewing Experience
To improve video quality and responsiveness, tweak these Splashtop settings:
Open Splashtop Business or SOS on your iPhone.
Navigate to Settings and select the highest streaming quality available.
If experiencing lag, lower the quality slightly for better real-time performance.
4. Keep Your Remote Sessions Secure
IT professionals handling sensitive information should prioritize security:
Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your Splashtop account.
Ensure Chromebooks have the latest security updates to prevent vulnerabilities.
Use Splashtop’s encrypted connections to protect session data.
5. Troubleshoot Common Issues Quickly
If you encounter connection or performance problems:
Can’t connect? Restart both the iPhone and Chromebook and ensure the Chromebook user is logged in.
Experiencing lag? Close unused apps, check for bandwidth-heavy programs, and switch to a stronger network.
App issues? Make sure you’re running the latest versions of Splashtop Business/SOS and Splashtop Streamer.
Why Splashtop is the Best Choice for Accessing Your Chromebook from an iPhone
When it comes to remotely supporting a Chromebook from an iPhone, Splashtop is the best solution. With fast connections, enterprise-grade security, and an easy setup, IT professionals and technicians can provide real-time screen sharing for troubleshooting and monitoring. Unlike other remote access tools, Splashtop offers both attended and unattended access, making it the ideal choice for businesses, schools, and IT support teams.
Here’s why Splashtop is the superior option for Chromebook remote support:
1. High-Quality Remote Viewing with Minimal Lag
Splashtop ensures clear, high-resolution screen sharing so IT professionals can assist Chromebook users efficiently. Whether you’re troubleshooting software issues or guiding a user through setup, real-time screen updates allow for smooth and responsive remote viewing.
2. Secure and Encrypted Connections
Security is a top priority when remotely accessing a Chromebook. Splashtop provides:
256-bit AES encryption to keep sessions fully protected.
Multi-level authentication, including two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced security.
Automatic session timeouts and access controls to prevent unauthorized access.
With Splashtop, IT teams can provide support with confidence, knowing that every session is secure.
3. Quick and Easy Setup for IT Teams and End Users
Splashtop is designed for effortless deployment, so both IT teams and Chromebook users can get started in minutes:
Unattended Access: Install the Splashtop Streamer app on the Chromebook for always-on remote monitoring.
Attended Access: Users can quickly install Splashtop SOS and share a session code when they need live support.
No complex configurations or firewall changes are required - just install, log in, and connect.
4. Flexible Compatibility with All Chromebook Models
Splashtop works seamlessly across various Chromebook models, including:
School and business Chromebooks managed by IT teams.
Personal-use Chromebooks used by employees and students.
Managed and unmanaged Chrome OS devices in enterprise environments.
With support for both Wi-Fi and mobile networks (4G/5G), technicians can provide Chromebook support from any location, using an iPhone.
5. Tailored Solutions for IT Support and Remote Assistance
Splashtop offers two Chromebook support solutions, ensuring flexibility for different use cases:
Splashtop SOS – Best for attended access, allowing IT professionals to view a user’s Chromebook screen on-demand with a one-time session code.
Splashtop Remote Support & Enterprise – Best for unattended access, enabling IT teams to remotely monitor Chromebooks anytime, even if the user isn’t present.
These solutions make Splashtop the best tool for IT teams, MSPs, and education tech support.
Try Splashtop for Free
Need a fast, secure, and reliable way to provide Chromebook support from your iPhone? Splashtop makes real-time remote viewing easy for IT professionals and support teams.
Start your free trial today—no credit card required. Just install, connect, and begin providing Chromebook support in minutes!