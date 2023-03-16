Should You Use Email for File Transfer?

You Shouldn’t Use Email for File Transfer in 2020 ⬇

1 Billion - That’s the number of email accounts hacked in 2016. Did it get better in 2019? Not really.

What about 2020? According to Security magazine, There is a hacker attack every 39 seconds.

And given that cyber-security is more profitable than the illegal drug trade, email hacking is not going away. Let this sink in.

Still meh about this? This might convince you:

4 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Use Email for File Transfer in 2020 ⬇

You lose confidentiality because once the file is gone, you have no guarantee it won’t be shared with others.Now you might be thinking that a simple NDA can protect you, but not really. An NDA only allows you to take legal actions against unauthorized sharing of information, not to prevent it. You have higher security risk because sending a file via email means storing it on multiple computers which can make it more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Your email will last an eternity.In sum, if you send a file you wished you never sent, too late buddy. You have restrictive file limitations. This means that if you want to share large files, you probably won’t be able to via most email platforms.

Despite the obvious security hazards and limitations, millions of folks share files via email every day.

While it is okay for someone to share a picture of their baby with grandma via email, it is not okay for a business to share sensitive files via email. It’s called the business standard.

Some businesses add an extra layer of security to email attachments by password-protecting all sensitive documents. This has issues as well. What would be even better is to send files via remote access file transfer and, the easiest way to securely transfer files between the server and any computer is through a remote desktop solution.

Luckily for you, we know just the one > Splashtop Business Access.

Splashtop Business Access

With Splashtop Business Access, you can drag-and-drop files between "your" computers no matter where they are in the world. You also can fully control who shares files and when to end sharing privileges.

You might ask > How is this different from sharing email attachments?

Splashtop file transfer runs as seamlessly as moving files on your own computer. But most importantly, the files move via port 443, the port used by top government agencies like the FBI. So if the FBI is safe, then you can rest assured that with Splashtop Business Access your files are safe as well.

