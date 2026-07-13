Managed Service Providers (MSPs) typically have a wide variety of clients, each with different environments and needs. Some may rely on Windows desktop computers, while others prefer macOS, and others still have combinations of mobile devices, kiosks, and BYOD devices to manage. Supporting them all from a single location can be a challenge without the right tools and workflows in place.
MSPs can deliver remote support across different operating systems by using a cross-platform remote support platform, defining clear access workflows, securing technician permissions, connecting remote sessions to tickets, and using endpoint visibility to troubleshoot faster. Proper cross-OS support requires more than connecting to different devices. It requires a consistent workflow that helps technicians support clients efficiently without tool sprawl or security gaps.
With that in mind, let’s explore how MSPs can standardize remote support across operating systems, the capabilities that matter most, and how Splashtop is empowering MSPs of all sizes.
Why Cross-Platform Remote Support Matters for MSPs
MSPs typically have a wide array of clients, each with a different combination of devices, operating systems, users, and security requirements. The MSP needs to support each one with the same level of quality and efficiency, but this can pose several challenges.
For instance, troubleshooting steps tend to differ between operating systems; the steps technicians need to take to troubleshoot a Mac and PC can be very different. At the same time, using separate tools for different operating systems makes support harder to standardize, and adds complexity and costs.
Additionally, the devices will have different needs; MSPs must be able to support managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices with equal efficiency. Some issues may require the end-user to be present, while others may require the technician to have after-hours access.
With these varied needs and requirements, cross-platform remote support is essential to ensure consistent access across endpoints.
What MSPs Need to Support Different Operating Systems Remotely
Fortunately, MSPs can support a variety of operating systems from anywhere with the right tools. However, this requires more than basic screen sharing; MSPs need a workflow that can handle diverse device types, access scenarios, and service obligations, all from a single support platform.
A good remote support platform should include:
Coverage across multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook environments.
Attended support for users who need hands-on help in the moment.
Unattended access to servers, workstations, and kiosks, as well as for after-hours troubleshooting.
Support for both managed and unmanaged devices.
Secure technician access controls that provide ease of use without compromising security.
Centralized visibility across clients and endpoints, so technicians can manage everything from one place.
Session logging and reporting for accountability.
PSA, ITSM, or ticketing integrations.
Endpoint management capabilities, including patching, inventory, alerts, and remediation.
How to Build a Cross-OS Remote Support Workflow
The first step to supporting a variety of operating systems is to build a cross-OS remote support workflow. This should set the rules and guidelines for remote support in a way that’s applicable across operating systems, so technicians have a clear workflow to follow no matter what devices they’re managing.
You can create a cross-OS remote support workflow by following a few key steps:
Standardize the remote support toolset: Using different tools for each OS or client environment can grow complex, confusing, and expensive. Instead, use a standardized set of remote support tools that work across endpoints, so technicians don’t need to learn and switch between multiple tools.
Segment support by access type: Different devices and issues will require different types of support and access. Make sure you have segments that distinguish between attended support, unattended access, and mobile or BYOD support, so each endpoint gets the support it needs.
Create technician permissions by role and client: Not all technicians should have the same level of access. Limiting permissions based on responsibilities, client assignments, and support needs helps improve security and reduces the risk of unauthorized access.
Document supported operating systems and device types: Documentation is vital for ensuring consistent support. It helps to have clearly defined rules on what platforms are supported, what support level applies, and what limitations exist.
Connect remote sessions to tickets: Integrating remote support with PSA or ticketing systems helps MSPs link support activity to client records and improves speed and efficiency by enabling them to launch support sessions directly from the ticket.
Use endpoint visibility to prepare before connecting: Visibility is vital for ensuring every device is covered and fully patched, and for identifying potential issues as they emerge. A good platform should include automated inventory tracking, device and patch status, and alerts to help technicians identify issues before they become problems.
Track session activity and outcomes: Logging sessions is vital for IT compliance, accountability, and communication. Remote support workflows should include automatic logs for every session, so it’s clear who accessed what, when, and what they did.
When to Use Attended vs. Unattended Remote Support
Both attended and unattended remote support capabilities are important for remote support across operating systems. However, they can’t be used interchangeably. There are some scenarios where attended support is preferable, and others where unattended remote support is necessary.
Attended Support for User-Driven Issues
Attended remote support, where the end user is present to grant access permissions, is best for users who need help with an active problem, such as application errors, access problems, setup issues, or user training. With attended access, technicians can request to connect, the end user approves, then the remote session begins while the user is present and can end the session at any time.
Unattended Access for Managed Endpoints and After-Hours Support
Unattended access is used when MSPs need to connect to devices such as servers, kiosks, lab machines, or other unattended devices without waiting for an end user who can approve it. This access is set up and allowed in advance, so technicians can connect with preexisting permissions. It can be particularly helpful for after-hours maintenance or for remote locations, since it enables remote support anytime, anywhere.
However, because unattended support doesn’t require user approval, it should be governed by robust permissions, authentication, and logging. This helps restrict unauthorized access and provides accountability when technicians connect.
Mobile and Chromebook Support Considerations
Keep in mind that mobile devices and Chromebooks often have different technical limits than desktop support. For instance, iOS and Chromebook support tends to be limited to attended, view-only access, which requires the end user to manually manage the device while following the technician’s instructions.
Common Challenges MSPs Face With Multi-OS Remote Support
When you’re creating a multi-OS remote support workflow, a few obstacles may complicate the process. It’s important to understand the challenges so MSPs can prepare accordingly and address them.
Common challenges include:
Switching between different tools for different operating systems can slow down the remote support process and add unnecessary complexity.
Limited support for macOS, Linux, mobile, or Chromebook environments makes it difficult for MSPs to support clients using those devices.
Difficulty supporting unmanaged or BYOD devices leads to disruptions and limited remote support.
Slow response times when the end user is unavailable can bog down the support process for both users and technicians.
Inconsistent technician workflows across clients can make it difficult to provide the same level of quality to all clients.
Lack of visibility before a session means technicians go in blind, making it difficult to provide the full support the user needs.
Limited audit trails or incomplete support records can lead to a lack of accountability and pose challenges during audits.
Separate tools for remote access, patching, endpoint inventory, and ticketing lead to agents constantly switching between tools and create a slow, inconsistent support environment.
Client security requirements that vary by environment result in inconsistent support, cybersecurity, and IT compliance.
How Endpoint Management Strengthens Cross-Platform Remote Support
While remote support across platforms can be difficult without the right tools, it becomes easier with effective endpoint management. When remote support is integrated with endpoint visibility and management, technicians can begin each session informed and prepared to provide the best possible support.
Endpoint management adds several powerful functions to remote support, including:
Device inventory that provides information on hardware, software, and system details.
Patch visibility to identify missing OS or third-party updates, thus improving security and IT compliance.
Automated alerts that detect issues before users report them, allowing proactive addressing.
Remote remediation to fix common problems without requiring a full support session.
Reporting tools that show work completed across client environments.
Automation tools, such as automated patch management, to reduce repetitive maintenance tasks.
Security Requirements for MSP Remote Support Across Operating Systems
However, remote support requires strong cybersecurity. MSPs should have consistent security controls that work across all client environments, especially when supporting multiple customers from a single platform.
As such, there are several key security features that no remote support solution should be without. These include:
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify users upon login.
Single Sign-On (SSO) to improve the speed and ease of secure login, where applicable.
Role-based access controls to manage which technicians can access specific clients, devices, and support functions.
Client-level access separation to keep client environments safe and manage access.
Session logging for audits and accountability.
Session recording (when needed) to show exactly what happened during a remote session.
Secure file transfer controls.
Centralized policy enforcement to ensure every client environment receives the same quality of support and security.
With these features, MSPs can be better prepared for audits and have the visibility and controls they need for each client environment.
How Splashtop Helps MSPs Support Multiple Operating Systems
Splashtop Remote Support helps MSPs support mixed client environments by combining remote support, unattended access, endpoint visibility, security controls, and integrations in one platform. With Splashtop AEM, MSPs can add endpoint management capabilities such as patching, inventory, alerts, and remediation workflows.
Splashtop is a remote support solution that works seamlessly across operating systems, device types, and client environments without adding unnecessary complexity. It offers a wide range of features and capabilities that help MSPs support clients, including:
Remote support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and more.
Attended support for on-demand troubleshooting.
Unattended access for managed computers, servers, kiosks, and after-hours support.
Support for both managed and unmanaged devices.
High-performance remote sessions to help technicians efficiently support and troubleshoot devices from anywhere.
Technician permissions and security controls that provide full control over who can access what.
Session logging and reporting to support accountability, troubleshooting records, and audit readiness.
PSA and ticketing integrations for improved efficiency.
Plus, Splashtop AEM adds automated patching, inventory management, alerts, remediation workflows, and endpoint visibility to help MSPs manage supported endpoints across client environments. Splashtop Antivirus and EDR options can also help MSPs extend endpoint protection from the Splashtop console.
Best Practices for Delivering Consistent Support Across Client Environments
If you want to provide exceptional support to all your clients, regardless of their operating system, there are a few key best practices you can follow. Keep these in mind to help provide the best service possible across endpoints:
Define supported operating systems and support levels clearly to avoid confusion or miscommunication.
Use a single remote support workflow across clients whenever possible to provide a more consistent experience for all clients.
Separate technician access by role, client, and responsibility to improve security and prevent unauthorized access.
Use unattended access only where it is appropriate and approved.
Connect support sessions to ticket records for better efficiency and oversight.
Review logs and reports regularly for accountability and audits.
Use endpoint visibility to identify recurring issues so they can be addressed and logged.
Standardize patching and maintenance workflows across clients for a consistent experience.
Document exceptions for devices with limited support capabilities so they can be individually addressed.
Deliver Remote Support Across Every Client Environment With Splashtop
Supporting clients with different operating systems doesn’t need to be a struggle. MSPs can support a variety of operating systems and endpoints by standardizing remote access, security, endpoint visibility, and support workflows, thus enabling a consistently high-quality service for all their clients.
With Splashtop, MSPs can simplify cross-platform support and give technicians the access and visibility they need to support a variety of clients, all from a single place. Splashtop’s seamless remote access and support make it easy to connect to and manage both attended and unattended devices, providing secure, reliable remote support.
Plus, with Splashtop AEM, MSPs can add automated patch management, inventory, alerts, remediation workflows, and endpoint visibility to help keep supported endpoints more visible, current, and easier to manage.
Ready to simplify remote support across your client environments? Start a free trial of Splashtop today.