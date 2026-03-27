If you’re a Managed Service Provider (MSP), your clients are trusting you with their systems and networks. If they’re only learning about an issue after it’s already impacted them, then it’s too late.
MSPs must proactively monitor their clients’ networks and endpoints to detect problems early, including performance, patching, and security issues. Failing to do so can lead to unexpected downtime, a flood of IT tickets, and escalations.
With that in mind, let’s look at how MSPs can use remote monitoring, what they should monitor, and how Splashtop AEM helps turn alerts into faster remediation, patching, and remote resolution across client environments.
What Proactive Remote Monitoring Means for MSPs
Remote monitoring gives MSPs continuous visibility into endpoint health, system performance, patch status, service availability, security signals, and other operational issues across client environments. When used well, it helps technicians identify issues early and take action before those problems turn into downtime, user disruption, or escalations.
Proactive monitoring should identify issues early, so technicians can act and address them before they become disruptive. This is different from reactive support, which waits until users notice a problem before technicians can act. When proactive monitoring is done right, end users won’t know you’ve done anything at all.
For MSPs, proactive remote monitoring is important for supporting multiple clients and distributed endpoints quickly and effectively. It’s a powerful tool for meeting Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and making the most of their technicians’ limited time, as it helps them quickly address problems at the source rather than putting out fires as they emerge.
In short, proactive remote monitoring is essential for scalable, reliable service delivery.
Why MSPs Need More Than Basic Visibility
While MSPs always have at least basic visibility into their clients’ systems, that’s not the same as proactive remote monitoring. If the alerts are delayed, disconnected from response workflows, or even overreactive and noisy, they create obstacles that make it harder for MSPs to support their clients.
Sometimes issues are only discovered after clients send in a ticket. Other times, low-value notifications cause alert fatigue and drown out what should be high-priority issues. Technicians may struggle with fragmented context and limited information, or spend more time on routine checks than on higher-value work. All of these problems can and should be addressed with a good remote monitoring tool.
The goal should go beyond simply identifying issues and focus on prioritizing and resolving them, including automated fixes where possible.
What MSPs Should Monitor to Catch Problems Early
With that said, what should MSPs look for? With remote monitoring, MSPs can keep an eye on endpoints for multiple signs of potential issues, but it’s important to know what to watch for.
Monitor the following to spot issues early:
1. Endpoint Performance and Device Health
When a client has multiple distributed endpoints, it can be challenging to monitor them all. However, with the right endpoint management solution, you can effectively monitor a large number of endpoints from a single console, including information on:
CPU, memory, and disk usage.
Device uptime and unexpected restarts.
Failing or degraded hardware signals.
Low disk space, which can cause application or update failures.
2. System and Service Availability
Monitoring key services and systems is just as important as individual endpoints. MSPs should keep an eye on availability and stability to ensure these vital services remain available as needed, so be sure to monitor for:
Critical services and whether they stop running.
Application crashes or recurring errors could indicate persistent issues.
Backup jobs or scheduled tasks that fail and require manual intervention.
Signs of instability affecting end users, which could be a precursor to a full outage.
3. Patch and Update Status
Maintaining current patches is essential for reducing security risk and supporting IT compliance efforts, so MSPs need clear visibility into whether client devices are fully patched. As such, it’s important to monitor for patch and update status, including:
Missing critical OS and third-party patches that must be installed as soon as possible.
Failed update deployments, so they can be addressed and reattempted.
Endpoints that have fallen behind patch policy requirements, so they can be brought up to date.
Devices that need a reboot to complete the patch installation.
4. Security and Policy-Related Signals
MSPs should also watch for security and policy-related issues that may increase risk or indicate a device has drifted from expected baselines. This kind of visibility helps support security controls, policy enforcement, and audit readiness, so watch for signs such as:
Disabled antivirus or endpoint protection.
Devices drifting from policy baselines.
Unauthorized software or unusual system changes.
Indicators that a vulnerable endpoint may need attention, so it can be addressed quickly.
5. Connectivity and Remote Access Readiness
Maintaining connectivity and remote access to distributed endpoints is also essential for remote support and troubleshooting. Additionally, difficulty accessing remote devices can be a sign of bigger problems that require attention. Keep an eye out for signs such as:
Remote endpoints going offline unexpectedly.
Machines that appear online but can no longer be managed normally.
Devices that need intervention or support but are hard to reach manually and require remote support and troubleshooting.
Best Practices for MSPs Using Remote Monitoring at Scale
With the right tools and processes, it’s easy to monitor for potential issues and address them before they can escalate, keeping work moving smoothly for clients without overwhelming technicians.
Step 1: Establish Monitoring Baselines
The first step is to set your baselines. MSPs need thresholds, normal operating ranges, and client-specific expectations to know what to look for and what to watch for.
The specifics will vary based on client type, device role, and business hours, but MSPs still need to define what counts as urgent and what falls within an acceptable range. Doing so helps filter out noise and ensures important changes do not go unnoticed.
Step 2: Prioritize the Alerts That Actually Matter
MSPs should route alerts based on severity, business impact, and device importance so the right technicians can address the most critical issues first. That helps teams respond faster without letting lower-value notifications drown out high-priority problems.
These issues should include routing alerts by severity and business impact, so that the highest-priority issues are addressed promptly by the right technicians. Doing so will help ensure that the most critical issues are addressed promptly, while minor problems can be handled in due time.
Step 3: Automate Safe, Repeatable Remediation
Automation is a powerful tool for efficiently supporting and managing endpoints, and the most scalable MSP workflows use automation to manage predictable, recurring issues. This can include tasks such as restarting failed services, cleaning temporary files, triggering patch deployments, or running scripts for common issues, so technicians can focus on more pressing issues.
The goal of automation is to perform simple, repeatable tasks that would otherwise take up technicians’ time. This helps technicians manage their time more effectively and prioritize exceptions or more critical concerns over routine cleanup and basic troubleshooting.
Step 4: Use Remote Access for Fast Investigation and Resolution
When an issue requires human intervention, MSP technicians shouldn’t have to travel to the client to manage it in person. Remote support enables technicians to access the impacted device from anywhere, enabling hands-on troubleshooting and maintenance.
With remote support, once a problem is flagged, the technicians can quickly connect to the impacted endpoint. From there, they can investigate, remediate the issue, and verify the result without waiting for the end user or traveling, thus saving time and improving the efficiency of their service.
Step 5: Verify and Document Outcomes
Proactive monitoring is not complete until the MSP confirms the issue has been resolved and documents the outcome. That should include clear records of the remediation performed, verification steps, and any exceptions or follow-up actions required.
A strong remote monitoring workflow should include logs and records that document technician activity, remediation steps, and endpoint status changes. These records support reporting, SLA tracking, and audit readiness, while also helping MSPs demonstrate value to current and prospective clients.
Common Issues MSPs Can Proactively Address With Remote Monitoring
MSPs typically have their hands full dealing with common challenges and issues, so any tools that help them support their clients efficiently can be useful. Remote monitoring empowers MSPs to proactively address these common problems, making it easier to support clients and meet their SLAs.
For instance, low disk space is a common problem across businesses that can cause backups to fail or business apps to crash. Proactive monitoring can automatically alert MSPs when disk space is running low, allowing them to address it before anything goes wrong.
Similarly, patch failures can leave devices exposed and vulnerable to attacks, or updates can cause services to stop running. In these cases, remote monitoring can detect issues so MSPs can reinstall the patch or fix the service, keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes.
If a device is offline during a scheduled update, it may miss new patches or policy enforcement. Sometimes an endpoint receives the update, but still needs to reboot to fully apply it. Without remote monitoring, it would be easy to miss these devices and unintentionally leave endpoints exposed, but with it, MSPs can identify vulnerable devices and ensure they receive the updates and reboots they need.
How Proactive Monitoring Improves MSP Service Delivery
Proactive monitoring helps MSPs deliver better service by identifying and addressing issues before they escalate into outages, tickets, or user disruption. It also gives technicians clearer visibility into endpoint health and makes service delivery more consistent, instead of forcing teams into a reactive cycle of troubleshooting after the damage is already done.
This leads to improved services, including:
Less client downtime, as issues are addressed before they can cause downtime.
Faster response and resolution, since technicians can investigate and act before issues spread.
Fewer surprise escalations, since issues are proactively resolved.
Better technician efficiency, as they can prioritize and address threats with ease.
Stronger SLA performance due to the reduced issues and downtime.
A more consistent client experience, free of unexpected interruptions.
Where Splashtop Fits Into a Proactive MSP Workflow
Managing multiple distributed endpoints requires more than visibility alone. MSPs need a way to monitor devices, take action quickly, and remotely support users without jumping between disconnected tools. Splashtop supports that workflow by combining endpoint management capabilities with remote support, helping MSP technicians work more efficiently across client environments.
MSPs get the most value from remote monitoring when it leads directly to action. With Splashtop AEM, they can monitor and manage endpoints across client environments with proactive alerts, automated patch management, real-time inventory visibility, and automated remediation workflows. When an issue needs hands-on attention, Splashtop’s remote support capabilities let technicians connect quickly, investigate the device, and resolve problems without waiting for an on-site visit.
Splashtop helps MSPs with:
Endpoint visibility across client devices and environments.
Automated OS and third-party patch management with policy-based controls.
Smart Actions and automation for repeatable remediation tasks.
Remote access for hands-on investigation and issue resolution from anywhere.
Faster post-remediation verification with inventory, status visibility, and reporting support.
Together, these capabilities help MSPs move from issue detection to issue resolution faster, with less manual effort and better visibility into what was fixed, what still needs attention, and how service is being delivered across client environments.
Remote Monitoring and Proactive Support Made Easy
Remote monitoring helps MSPs catch issues before they impact users, but its real value comes from what happens next. When MSPs pair monitoring with prioritization, automation, remote remediation, and verification, they can resolve problems faster, reduce manual work, and support client environments more consistently at scale.
With Splashtop, MSPs can monitor client endpoints, respond to issues faster, and remotely troubleshoot or remediate problems from the same workflow. By combining endpoint visibility, patching, automation, and remote support, Splashtop helps MSPs reduce downtime, improve technician efficiency, and deliver the proactive service quality clients expect.
Want to see how Splashtop helps MSPs monitor endpoints, resolve issues remotely, and respond to problems faster? Get started today with a free trial.