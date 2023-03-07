Top 5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Remote Support Tool

Remote support software has become a vital tool for IT service management teams. The ability to support customers remotely, the moment help is needed, reduces resolution time and costs for service desks, while also making it much easier for support organizations to scale and support customers around the world.

At Splashtop, we work with service desks and IT support teams to provide them with the right on-demand support solution for their needs. Many factors go into the decision process to choose the right remote support tool. External factors such as the number of customers and what devices they’re using along with internal factors such as number of technicians, budget, and integration with existing PSA ticketing systems should all be considered.

With that said, here at the top 5 things service desks and IT support teams need to consider when choosing an on-demand remote support solution.

1. How many devices will I be able to support? Will I be able to support devices not managed through my central system?

This probably isn’t the first question you think of, but it should be. Even if you manage a set number of devices through your central system, such as an RMM platform, you should still consider getting a remote support solution that lets you provide on-demand support to additional devices.

Why? Workers are using their own devices more and more for work related activities. They’re using their tablets and smartphones for day-to-day tasks, especially when working out of the office. Recent research has shown that 87% of companies rely on their employees using personal devices to access business apps.

If you want to be able to provide on-demand support to all of your customers’ devices, then you need to get a remote support solution that will let you do that. Some tools have packages with a set maximum number of devices you can support, while other let you support an unlimited number of devices. Make sure you understand your needs and get the tool that’s right for you.

2. Which platforms does it support?

Next, you need to ensure that your solution supports the devices your team is using, and the devices your customers or end-users are using. This is especially important considering in the last section we discussed how workers are using their personal devices for work more, including tablets and smartphones.

Windows and Mac account for about 95% of the market share for desktop computers. When it comes to tablets and mobile devices, iOS and Android own nearly 99% of the market share.

Therefore, we believe it is important to get a remote support solution that supports remote access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.

3. Will it be easy to use? Will it integrate with my existing PSA ticketing solution?

When adding a new remote support solution to your stack of IT support tools, it’s important to consider how the new remote support solution will fit within your work flow. Will it be easy for both your technicians and your customers?

Several remote support products offer seamless integrations with leading PSA platforms, including ServiceNow, Jira, and others. These integrations usually mean you can initiate a remote support session from within the PSA platform.

You should also look into how the remote support tool works. While most are generally similar, you’ll want to look into how the process works for each product you’re considering. Does it require an app to be pre-installed on the end user device? What steps does the end user need to perform to initiate a remote connection? Can the app be custom branded?

Each remote support solution is unique in many of these regards so you’ll want to ensure you’re getting the product that will work best for both your team and your customers.

4. Is this the best value solution for my needs?

This is a very important thing to consider. Remote support product prices can vary greatly between vendors.

There are several remote support solution providers out there that offer the same top features and quality of service but are priced so differently that you could end up paying 2-3x the cost for the same basic functionality if you don’t do your research.

First, consider the pricing model of the remote support products you’re looking at. Some are based on the number of concurrent sessions, some based on number of users, and some based on the number of endpoints you need to support.

Consider your situation, such as how many technicians you have and customer endpoint count. And also consider the features that each remote support package offers, Determine which set of features are really important to your team and customers and find the packages that give you what you need. When comparing packages with like-for-like features, you’ll be surprised to find just how big the price differences between them can be.

5. Does it meet my and my clients’ security needs?

Finally, you’ll want to make sure your remote support solution keeps your clients’ and your data secure. A security breach could potentially cost you thousands or even millions of dollars. Not to mention the irreparable harm it can cause to your reputation.

Many remote support solutions offer encrypted connections, device authentication, and other important features that help keep information secure during remote sessions. Look into the security features offered by each remote support tool to ensure you’re getting a trustworthy solution.

Plus, workers in many industries are required to follow certain government or industry regulations such as HIPAA or GDPR. Ask the remote support solution providers about their compliance to these industry standards to ensure you’re meeting your customers’ needs when it comes to security.

Having an on-demand remote support solution is vital to the success of service desks and IT support teams. When you’re in the market for a remote support tool, make sure you do your due diligence and find the best product that will satisfy you and your customers’ needs.

For on-demand remote support, there's no better solution than Splashtop SOS. With it, you can support an unlimited number of Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

If you're looking for an unattended support tool that gives you remote access to your managed computers, servers, and workstations, check out Splashtop Remote Support.