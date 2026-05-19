5 Ways Splashtop Remote Support Tools Can Help as Your Business Grows in 2020

Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Tech team member leveraging Splashtop Remote Support for remote work from home

5 Ways Remote Support Tools Can Help as Your Business Grow

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Splashtop is ready to support IT teams, support teams and MSPs with the best value, secure, and reliable remote computer access solution for the new year.

Whether you're looking to generate more revenue for your MSP business or looking for ways to support your team and employees of your organization as part of an IT team, read on to see why Splashtop Remote Support can be a strategic technology choice this year.

Free Trial


See Subscription Options

1. Be ready when unexpected situations arise

If your tech team members unexpectedly can’t make it into the office because of severe weather or if they need to take care of a sick child, Splashtop Remote Support makes it easy for them remote into your managed computers from their home computer or mobile device so they take care of critical support tasks even if they aren’t in the office. Many companies also choose Splashtop as a low cost secondary remote access solution in case their primary system has an outage.

2. Reduce tool costs by up to 80% when you switch from another remote access solution

Businesses that switch to Splashtop can save 50% or more compared to other remote access and remote support tools like TeamViewer and up to 80% compared to LogMeIn.

3. Easily add members and increase computer counts as your company grows

When you choose Splashtop Remote Support, you can update your account at any time via your my.splashtop.com online dashboard. It’s always free to add additional technician licenses to your existing account. And you easily switch plans as you add more managed computers and devices, or if you want to add features like alerts, Windows Update management, 1-to-many scripts, and mass deployment. You get a prorated price that gives you full credit for your current subscription.

With the Splashtop Remote Support Premium package, you can also enable up to 50 of your end-users to remotely access their own computers that are managed under your account.

4. Splashtop is here to help

If you would like help choosing the best remote access solution for your needs or have any questions, our sales team is here to help. If you need help during your trial or subscription, our Support team is just a click or call away. And you can rest assured that you’re using a safe solution and technology that has been proved with hundreds of millions of remote access users and thousands of five-star ratings across leading review sites and app stores.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial

See Subscription Options

Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

An Android device in recovery mode.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

What is recovery mode? A guide for IT teams

Learn More
Professional woman at desk using desktop computer with Splashtop Remote Support Tools for MSPs
MSP

Remote Support Tools for MSPs

Learn More
Man looking worriedly at a computer screen with a large notification displaying a ransomware attack
MSP

How MSPs Can Mitigate Cyberattack Damages

Learn More
MSP connecting to client offices.
MSP

Remote Support Features MSPs Need for Multi-Client IT

Learn More
View All Blogs