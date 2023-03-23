Remote Access, View and Control Android Phones and Tablets

Using Splashtop SOS, you can now remote view Android device screens in real-time and remote access/control Android devices running Android 8 or later as well as other Android-based phones and tablets from Samsung, LG, and Lenovo. SOS is remote access/support software for IT, help desk, and support professionals to provide quick, attended support on Android, Windows, and Mac. With SOS, you can:

Remote access/view Android phones and Android tablets running Android version 5 or later

Remotely control Android devices running Android 8.0 or later such as Asus, Essential, Google Pixel, OnePlus, HTC, Huawei, Honor, Motorola, Nokia, OPPO, Sony, Xiaomi, and ZTE

Remotely control some additional Samsung, Lenovo TAB 2 & 3, Yoga, and LG Android devices even if they aren't running Android 8 or later

Remote access Windows and Mac computers from your Android devices

Looking for an unattended Android access solution or to incorporate Splashtop technology into your product? See the links at the bottom of this page for unattended and OEM options. Otherwise, continue on to learn about attended remote Android access with Splashtop SOS.

How to remotely view Android tablet and Android phone screens

Get Splashtop SOS

Sign up for SOS to remotely view an Android device with your Windows or Mac computer or from another Android device. You can use the service with a free trial or low-cost paid subscription.

SOS is a great value and costs much less than other attended support tools. It is based on proven Splashtop remote access technology, used by more than 20 million users worldwide.

The mobile device access features are not included in the free non-commercial version of SOS, the original version of SOS, or Splashtop Remote Support. You must purchase Splashtop SOS if you want to remote access mobile devices.

Download the SOS app on the device that you want to view or control

Have your end-user go to the SOS app download link (as displayed in your Splashtop app) from their Android device to download, run, and install the SOS App.

When you (or your customer) run the SOS app on the Android device it will display a session code that you will enter on your screen to remotely view that device. Users with devices running Android 8 or higher will be prompted to turn on accessibility in Android to allow remote access.

Users with certain devices (LG, Lenovo) may be prompted to also download an add-on from the Google Play Store to add remote access to certain Android device families.

Enter the code in your Splashtop Business app and start remote viewing the Android screen

Run the Splashtop Business app on your computer and click the SOS (plus sign) icon near the top of the app to open the SOS connect screen. Enter the nine-digit code displayed in the SOS app on your customer's Android device. When you click the arrow, the session will begin.

At this point you will be able to live-view their Android screen in a window on your computer screen.

The image below shows a view of the end user's Android screen, the technician’s interface, and viewing the Android during remote connections screen in a window on the computer screen with the controls expanded.

Using the Viewing Controls

Click the arrow at the top of the mirrored device screen window to access the controls. The buttons are:

Disconnect

Back (device control)

Home (device control)

Menu (device control)

FPS streaming quality

Scaled/Original size toggle

Full Screen

File transfer

You can also take print screens of the Android screen using the standard print screen key combinations for your Windows or Mac computer.

Disconnecting the Session

When the session is complete, you can close the viewer window on your computer. The session can be closed on the device you are viewing by clicking the X disconnect button.

Learn more and get started with Splashtop SOS

What else can you do with Splashtop SOS?

Splashtop SOS is your attended support solution for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS. It is a great way for help desk, support, and IT professionals to remotely access computers and mobile devices to assist customers. If you’re already using another help desk system, mobile device management system, or unattended support tool, SOS is an inexpensive add-on that enables you or your team to provide quick support to managed or unmanaged computers and mobile devices.

Remotely access and view Android phones and tablets running Android 5 or later

Remote control Android phones and devices running Android 8 or later

Also remote control other Android devices (Samsung, LG, Lenovo)

Remotely access and control Windows and Mac computers with additional features including file transfer, chat, and viewing from mobile devices

Remotely access and view Chromebook devices

Get started with Splashtop SOS!

New! Additional Options

Need an unattended access solution where the user doesn't have to be present at the device to give you an access code? Check out unattended Android access with Splashtop Remote Support. Remotely Access Android devices through our remote desktop app available on Windows, Mac, and Android.

Do you want us to add support for additional manufacturers and devices like Bluebird, CipherLabs, Honeywell, Sonim, Motorola, Panasonic, Seuic, Unitech, and Zebra? Sign up for the unattended Android beta and note the device types/brands you would like support for in the form. Or if you're a device manufacturer, partner with Splashtop to add support for your devices.

Do you want to integrate Splashtop remote access technology into your MDM, RMM, endpoint management, or other solution? Join Datto, Ivanti, NinjaOne, and others who integrate Splashtop into their solutions. Contact us for OEM and Partnership solutions.

Demo Video: How to View and Control an Android Device with Splashtop SOS

Which LG and Lenovo devices are supported with the plug-ins?