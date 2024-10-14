Unattended Remote Access with Splashtop
Remotely access devices without an end-user present
Remotely Access and Take Control of a Computer or Device at Any Time—Even If No One’s on the Other End.
With Splashtop, you'll experience fast and secure remote access Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. Once connected, you’ll be controlling the unattended device in real-time.
Enable remote work while saving time and money on transportation by remoting into an unattended device instead of traveling to it or taking it with you.
Available OnExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements