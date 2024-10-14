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IT administrator employing Splashtop's unattended remote access in the datacenter

Unattended Remote Access with Splashtop

Remotely access devices without an end-user present

IT manager leveraging Splashtop's unattended remote access while away from the desk

Remotely Access and Take Control of a Computer or Device at Any Time—Even If No One’s on the Other End.

With Splashtop, you'll experience fast and secure remote access Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. Once connected, you’ll be controlling the unattended device in real-time. 

Enable remote work while saving time and money on transportation by remoting into an unattended device instead of traveling to it or taking it with you.  


Unattended Remote Access with Splashtop
Unattended Remote Access with Splashtop


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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT, Support, and Help Desks

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

How to deploy the Splashtop Streamer for unattended access →

How to setup unattended computers for SOS services →

Unattended access to Android →