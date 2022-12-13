Unattended Remote Access With Splashtop
Remotely access devices without an end-user present
Remotely access and take control of a computer or device at any time—even if no one’s on the other end.
With Splashtop, you can access unattended Windows, Mac, and Linux computers remotely from any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. Once connected, you’ll be controlling the unattended device in real-time.
Enable remote work while saving time and money on transportation by remoting into an unattended device instead of traveling to it or taking it with you.
