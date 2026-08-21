There’s little more terrifying than opening your computer one day and discovering you’ve been infected by ransomware.
Ransomware can block access to a computer or network, encrypt personal files, or in some cases steal data and threaten to publish it. Attackers then demand payment for access or recovery, but paying does not guarantee that files will be restored or stolen data will be deleted.
Ransomware protection depends on several layers of cybersecurity, all working together. This includes security software, recoverable backups, and secure accounts, but also includes a human element, as users need to know how to practice safe online behavior.
With that in mind, let’s examine how ransomware reaches personal computers, what users can do to reduce their risk, and what to do if you suspect an infection.
What is ransomware?
Ransomware is a type of malware that prevents access to files or systems, typically by encrypting data. The attacker can then demand payment for its release, or in some cases, threaten to publish it if their demands aren’t met.
Ransomware protection takes multiple forms. This can include preventing ransomware from reaching or running on the device, detecting and blocking suspicious activity, or recovering files after an infection, so it’s important to know what any antivirus software with ransomware protection really does.
How does ransomware infect a computer?
There are a few ways ransomware can infect a computer. It can arrive through both malicious files and compromised accounts, either of which can have several entry points. As such, robust security is key for preventing infections.
Common entry points include:
Phishing emails and malicious attachments that trick users into opening infected files or visiting malicious websites.
Links to fake login pages or infected websites that can steal credentials or lead users to malicious downloads.
Software downloaded from untrusted sources, which could contain ransomware or other malware.
Outdated operating systems and applications that lack security patches against known vulnerabilities.
Compromised email or cloud-storage accounts that attackers can use to distribute malicious files or gain access to additional systems.
Weak or reused passwords that make it easier for attackers to compromise accounts and use that access to deploy ransomware.
Unauthorized remote access, which can give unknown users access to and control of a remote device.
Infected USB drives and removable media that infect a device once connected.
How to protect yourself from ransomware
There’s no doubt that ransomware protection is important for maintaining security, privacy, and continuity. So how does one stay safe? There are a few important steps you can take to keep your cybersecurity up to date and defend against ransomware attacks:
1. Keep your operating system and applications updated
Maintaining up-to-date protection is important, which means installing patches and security updates as soon as they become available. These updates can fix vulnerabilities that ransomware could exploit, so delaying them can leave known security weaknesses exposed for longer.
Make sure you turn on automatic updates, especially for browsers and other commonly used applications, and remove unsupported or abandoned software.
2. Use real-time antivirus protection
Good antivirus software can scan files, downloads, and application activity for signs of ransomware or other malware, while some products also include phishing or malicious-site protection. With real-time protection, it can detect these threats as they appear, minimizing damage and improving response times.
Keep in mind that antivirus is just one layer of protection. Effective protection uses a combination of detection methods, including malware signatures, file reputation, machine learning, exploit protection, and behavioral detection.
3. Treat unexpected messages with caution
Ransomware is frequently distributed via phishing emails, text messages, social media messages, and fake support communications. It’s important to be vigilant and watch out for suspicious messages, such as urgent demands, unexpected attachments, requests to enable macros or grant security permissions, or anything that asks for passwords or payment details.
Be sure to check any links before clicking on them, as many attacks use fake web addresses to disguise themselves, such as by switching a lowercase L and an uppercase I in a company name to appear legitimate.
4. Download software only from trusted sources
Unsafe downloads are another common way to infect devices with ransomware. Unverified third-party downloads can hold multiple viruses, as can pirated software or fake updates.
Make sure you only install software from official vendor websites, trusted app stores, and verified update mechanisms. Otherwise, you can’t be sure what else you’re installing along with it.
5. Secure important accounts
Accounts such as cloud storage, email, or remote access accounts can give attackers another way to access personal files, so account security is also essential. Make sure you use strong, unique passwords for important accounts (and a password manager is recommended as well), along with access controls like multi-factor authentication.
If you receive a login alert, don’t ignore it. Make sure you review the alert and, if necessary, change your password.
6. Limit unnecessary remote access
Remote access is an excellent tool for working on the go and accessing devices from anywhere. However, they can also be misused if attackers can trick users into approving access or remote control.
Never grant remote access to unsolicited callers, and if you’re worried about an access request, you can always verify support requests through official channels. Make sure you can end sessions and revoke access when needed, and remove any remote access tools you no longer need.
7. Scan USB drives and removable media
Removable devices, such as USB drives and external hard drives, can carry malicious software between computers. It’s important to scan external hard drives for viruses before opening any files, and you should avoid plugging in unknown USB devices.
8. Back up important files
Maintaining current backups can reduce data loss and provide a recovery path if a ransomware attack gets through. It’s recommended to keep one local backup, as well as a backup separate from the computer or normal network. If you can keep a cloud or offsite copy, that’s also helpful.
Keep in mind that connected drives may also be impacted during an attack, hence the need for a separate backup. Make sure you test them periodically and keep backups up to date to ensure everything can be restored.
How antivirus software supports ransomware protection
A good antivirus solution can help protect against ransomware by providing detection and prevention capabilities. It does this through a variety of security features, including:
1. Real-time file scanning
Antivirus software can scan files in real-time to detect threats. This includes checking files when they’re downloaded, opened, copied, and executed, so it can catch hidden threats before it’s too late.
2. Behavior-based detection
Antivirus security software can also monitor for suspicious actions, such as rapid file encryption, unusual processes, or attempts to disable protections. While this may not catch every ransomware variant, it’s an additional level of security that can help stop attacks in their tracks.
3. Phishing and malicious-site protection
Some antivirus solutions can also block deceptive websites and suspicious downloads. This helps stop ransomware before it can reach a computer by spotting warning signs that we might miss in suspicious URLs or unverified downloads.
4. Exploit protection
If your device or software has any known vulnerabilities, exploit protection can help. This feature can detect attempts to exploit vulnerabilities to run malicious code, helping keep attacks at bay until the vulnerability is patched.
5. Removable-media scanning
Scanning USB drives and other external storage devices can help detect threats and reduce the risk of opening infected files. As such, removable media scanning is a valuable feature for any antivirus software (but you still shouldn’t plug in unfamiliar USB drives).
Why backups are essential for ransomware recovery
Should ransomware slip past your protections and affect your computer, having a backup ready will help with recovery. Maintaining up-to-date backups helps ensure that nothing valuable is lost in the event of a ransomware attack, as you can restore your device rather than giving in to the attacker’s demands.
1. Antivirus and backups serve different purposes
Keep in mind that backups and antivirus are two very different things. Antivirus software aims to prevent and block malicious activity, whereas backups can help recover files if data is encrypted, damaged, or otherwise lost.
2. How to protect backups from ransomware
If your backup is directly connected to your device, there’s still a chance it will be affected by the attack. Make sure you have a backup that’s kept isolated or disconnected from changes originating on your computer, so it stays safe from any attacks.
3. How often files should be backed up
Keeping backups up to date is important, but the exact frequency depends on how often important files change. For instance, if you create or edit files on a daily basis, you’ll need more frequent backups than someone whose files rarely change. However, regularly scheduled backups are still essential, regardless of how often they occur.
4. Why backups should be tested
A backup is only useful if it can restore files when needed. There’s always a chance that the backup will fail, so it’s important to periodically test backups and restore sample files to ensure it’s working as intended.
Warning signs of a ransomware infection
So, how can you tell if you’ve been infected by ransomware? Ransomware may become obvious when you’re locked out of your device or receive a ransom demand, but other signs can indicate that malicious activity is already underway.
Watch out for these warning signs:
Files suddenly becoming inaccessible, even when you should have permission to access them.
File names or extensions changing without you doing anything.
A ransom message appearing (this one is a pretty clear giveaway).
Applications failing to open documents, as they’re inexplicably locked or encrypted.
Unusual disk activity, especially if it looks like encryption is in process.
Security software being disabled unexpectedly.
A large number of files changing at once.
Unexpected account or login alerts.
What to do if ransomware is detected
If your device is infected with ransomware, there’s no reason to panic. There are steps you can take to limit further damage or spread, although isolating the device does not remove the ransomware itself.
1. Disconnect the affected device
First, cutting off the device from the internet and other connected devices can help stem the damage. Disconnect the affected device from Wi-Fi, Ethernet cables, external drives, and any shared storage devices to prevent the ransomware from spreading further.
2. Do not interact with the ransom message
Clicking links, contacting the attackers, or following payment instructions can introduce additional risks. Avoid interacting with the message while you assess the incident and seek trusted help.
3. Identify which devices and accounts may be affected
Next, you need to determine the extent of the damage. Check other computers, cloud accounts, email accounts, and connected storage (from a clean device, not the infected one) to see if any have been compromised.
4. Change affected account credentials from a clean device
You’ll also want to change credentials for accounts that may have been exposed or accessed, especially email, cloud storage, banking, and remote access accounts. This includes email, cloud storage, banking information, and anything else that could provide access to other services or accounts.
5. Use trusted security tools or professional help
You don’t need to handle recovery and security on your own. Removing and recovering from ransomware depends on the variant and the extent of the infection, so you’ll want to use a trusted tool or professional service to assess the damage and remove it.
6. Restore files only after the device is secure
You’ll need to remove the infection and ensure your device is secure before you restore files from your backup. Restoring files before removing the threat can lead to reinfection or another round of encryption.
7. Report the incident
Even if you manage to recover everything with minimal damage, you should still report the incident to law enforcement or the appropriate cybercrime authority. If your payment or financial account data was compromised in any way, you’ll also want to notify any relevant institutions so they can watch out for suspicious account activity.
Should you pay a ransomware demand?
It may seem easier to just pay the ransom and get it over with, but there’s no guarantee that doing so won’t make things worse. Paying the ransom doesn’t guarantee file recovery, the removal of stolen data, or protection from any future attacks or demands.
In fact, paying the demand can expose victims to further fraud and encourage future attacks.
Avoid paying the ransom if possible. Payment does not guarantee recovery and can encourage further attacks. Seek professional guidance and contact the appropriate authorities before taking further action.
How Splashtop Shield helps protect against ransomware
Proper ransomware protection requires a robust antivirus solution, such as Splashtop Shield. Splashtop Shield is an AI-powered antivirus solution for Windows and Mac computers that helps protect against malware, phishing, suspicious behavior, and exploit attempts.
Splashtop Shield can detect malicious files, suspicious behavior, phishing attempts, and attempted exploits, helping defend against ransomware and other malware attacks. It adds a valuable layer of security within your broader ransomware protection, helping keep devices secure. This includes:
Anti-malware protection
Anti-phishing protection
Real-time traffic scanning
Behavior-based threat detection
Anti-exploit protection
USB and removable-media scanning
Ransomware protection involves multiple elements, including secure account practices, reliable backups, and maintaining up-to-date security software. Splashtop Shield adds another layer of protection and detection as part of a broader ransomware defense plan.
Ransomware protection checklist
There’s a lot that goes into ransomware protection, and it can be easy to overlook some key aspects or steps. As such, we’ve compiled a handy checklist for all the steps you’ll want to take to ensure you have the best protection possible against ransomware and other threats.
Be sure to check the following:
Automatic OS updates are enabled.
Your browsers and applications are up to date.
Real-time antivirus protection is active.
Multi-factor authentication is enabled on important accounts.
You use unique, complex passwords (especially for important accounts).
Unexpected links and attachments all get verified before opening.
You only download software from trusted sources.
Unneeded remote access software is removed.
USB drives and other connected devices are scanned before use.
Important files are backed up, and the backups are kept current.
At least one backup is isolated from the computer and network.
The backup restoration process has been tested.
Strengthen your ransomware protection with Splashtop Shield
Ransomware protection consists of many elements, including reducing exposure, keeping systems up to date, detecting suspicious activity, securing access, and having recovery plans in place. With a good antivirus program, you can block malicious files and detect suspicious behavior, although having backups ready in case prevention fails is also important.
Of course, antivirus protection remains an invaluable core part of any ransomware protection strategy. With Splashtop Shield, you can add AI-powered malware, phishing, behavior-based, traffic, and exploit protection to your broader ransomware defense strategy.
Want to learn more about Splashtop Shield? See how it provides AI-powered malware, phishing, and exploit protection for Windows and Mac computers alike.