How to choose the best antivirus for a gaming PC

There’s nothing quite like getting home from work and booting up the PC for some gaming. For just a few hours, you can put the world aside, pick something from your Steam library, and get lost in an open world RPG, team shooter, visual novel, or any other type of game.
Unless, of course, your gaming PC is infected with malware.
Gaming PCs need antivirus protection like any other computer, but they also have more demanding technical needs; a good antivirus solution should detect malware and phishing threats without causing disruptions that mess with gameplay.
While some antivirus solutions are marketed to gamers with gaming-branded features, those often aren’t the most essential. Protection quality, background resource use, scan behavior, and notification controls are what really make or break antivirus for gaming PCs, not just a “game booster” label.
With that in mind, let’s explore the threats gamers face, how antivirus can impact performance, and what features to look for in antivirus software for gaming PCs.
Do gaming PCs need antivirus?
Gaming PCs face the same threats as any other computer, such as malware, phishing, and account security risks, but they also face additional risks tied to downloads, mods, launchers, forums, and account marketplaces.
Many computers include built-in security protections that may be sufficient for some users. Gamers who regularly download mods, exchange files, use third-party launchers, or want additional phishing, behavior-based, removable-media, or multi-device protection may choose to add antivirus software.
What security threats do PC gamers face?
First, we need to understand the threats gaming PCs face. Attackers often use the popularity of games, mods, digital items, and so on to disguise malicious files or steal account credentials, so gamers should be wary when downloading files.
1. Fake game downloads and installers
While digital storefronts such as Steam or the Epic Games Store are typically safe ways to download games, gamers who try to circumvent them put their PCs at risk. Unofficial download pages, fake launchers, and repackaged installers may contain malware (and probably don’t even include the game you wanted), so they should be avoided.
Instead, stick to official storefronts, publisher websites, and other trusted launchers.
2. Malicious mods and cheat tools
Who doesn’t enjoy a good mod? Mods can add a lot of fun extras to the games, from new outfits and character customization to “Thomas the Tank Engine” in Skyrim. But files from unverified sources may contain malware or other unwanted software.
Similarly, cracked games and cheat tools can create particularly high risks, especially if users are instructed to disable security protections to use them.
This isn’t to say that mods must be avoided altogether, just that they should be downloaded from reputable mod platforms or trusted sources whenever possible.
3. Gaming account phishing
Be careful where you log in. Fake login pages, giveaway messages, account verification prompts, and similar attacks can steal user credentials. These attacks can come through a variety of channels, such as email, in-game chat, messaging platforms, and community forums, so use caution, especially when logging in to an unfamiliar page.
4. Malicious links and files shared by other players
Just because a fellow player shares a link or file doesn’t mean that it (or they) can be trusted. Links, attachments, and other files sent through chat platforms could lead to fake downloads, credential theft, or other malware, so don’t click a link or accept a file unless it comes from someone you know and trust.
5. Infected USB drives and external storage
If you move game files, mods, saved data, or anything else between computers, there’s always the chance of them bringing malicious files along with them. External storage devices such as USB drives and external hard drives can carry malicious files that may infect another computer if those files are opened or executed.
6. Exploits targeting outdated software
Is your gaming PC up to date? What about your browsers or other software? Outdated operating systems, browsers, launchers, and so on may have unpatched vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit, which is why keeping your security up to date matters.
Can antivirus slow down a gaming PC?
A common concern among gamers is that antivirus software will slow down their PC. Interruptions can be annoying enough in single-player games, but if you’re in a multiplayer game (or worse yet, playing a ranked match), lag can be killer.
While antivirus software uses system resources to monitor files and activity, the amount it requires will vary by product, hardware, and settings. As such, it’s not a question of if it uses any resources, but rather if doing so will interrupt gameplay.
You’ll want to consider a few factors, including:
CPU use while the computer is idle
Memory consumption
Disk activity
Game launch times
Frame-rate consistency
Stuttering during background scans
Battery impact on gaming laptops
Performance on older or lower-spec systems
Whether scans can be scheduled (so it can run outside gaming hours, instead of in the middle of a game)
What does low system impact actually mean?
With that in mind, how can you ensure antivirus software won’t impact your gaming time? A few key factors can help determine how low-impact a solution really is and reduce the likelihood of noticeable interruptions during gameplay.
1. Limited background resource use
Real-time protection is important for stopping viruses and other malware as quickly as possible, but it shouldn’t take up too many resources while running in the background. Real-time protection should remain active without consuming excessive CPU, memory, or disk resources.
2. Predictable scan behavior
When a full scan begins, it will use more resources. That’s both reasonable and unavoidable. However, those scans should also be scheduled and predictable, so you can schedule them for times when you’re not in the middle of a game.
3. Minimal interruptions during full-screen use
No one likes getting interrupted by alerts and notifications. A good antivirus for gaming PCs shouldn’t interrupt games with noncritical alerts, routine scan notifications, or promotional messages; those will only frustrate players and potentially disrupt a match.
4. Consistent protection during gameplay
Lowering resource use shouldn’t come at the expense of security. Antivirus should be nondisruptive enough that you don’t need to disable real-time malware or phishing protection just to game in peace; the protection should remain consistent and non-interruptive.
Which antivirus features matter most for gamers?
Given the threats gaming PCs face and the need for antivirus software that provides security without slowing the PC, it’s important to know which features gamers should look for. These are the most important features to look for in antivirus software for gaming PCs:
1. Real-time malware protection
Real-time malware protection is one of the most important features of any antivirus. The software should continuously monitor for threats, including checking installers, downloads, executables, and running processes, to spot and block threats as soon as they appear.
2. Phishing and malicious-link protection
A good antivirus solution should help identify phishing attempts, malicious links, fake login pages, and harmful downloads. This adds protection against attacks that try to steal credentials or trick users into installing malware.
3. Behavior-based threat detection
If an application is acting strangely, behavior-based threat detection can spot it in the act. This behavioral analysis can help identify suspicious application activity even when it does not match a known malware signature.
4. Automatic threat updates
New threats are always evolving and emerging, so antivirus software must keep up. A good antivirus solution should automatically update the threat intelligence, signatures, reputation data, or detection models it relies on as new threats emerge.
5. Exploit protection
Attackers often seek to exploit known vulnerabilities in software, browsers, launchers, and other applications. Exploit protection can help identify attempts to target these vulnerabilities and block them.
6. Download and removable-media scanning
When you download files from websites, external drives, shared storage, and so on, you want to make sure they’re safe before you run them. Removable-media scanning can help detect malicious files on connected drives before or when those files are opened.
7. Clear quarantine and alert controls
Antivirus software should include alerts that clearly state what it detected, what actions it took, and whether users need to respond. As such, quarantine and alert controls are vital tools for keeping users informed and making sure viruses aren’t allowed to spread.
How to choose the best antivirus for a gaming PC
If you want a good antivirus solution for your gaming PC, you’ll need to find software that meets your needs and gaming habits. Consider the following when looking at antivirus options:
Identify how you use the gaming PC: First, consider how you use your gaming PC, including where you get your downloads from. Don’t forget to account for official storefronts, mods, third-party launchers, multiplayer platforms, and your file-sharing habits.
Confirm compatibility: Of course, you’ll want to make sure the antivirus you choose works on your computer. Check the platforms it supports and make sure it supports your OS version and the computer’s hardware.
Prioritize core protection: You’ll want to ensure the antivirus includes the core security features you need. Focus first on malware, phishing, behavioral, exploit, and download protection, then you can look for the nice-to-have features.
Evaluate background resource use: The best antivirus software for gaming PCs can run seamlessly in the background without interrupting your gaming. Review idle CPU, memory, disk activity, and independent performance results to see whether it runs smoothly without slowing your computer.
Review scan and notification controls: Scan and notification controls are important for ensuring you don’t get alerts in the middle of a game or a scheduled scan interrupts your gaming. Make sure you can schedule scans and limit noncritical notifications during gameplay before you purchase an antivirus tool.
Check false-positive performance: False positives will happen on occasion, but you’ll still want to keep them to a minimum. Look for evidence that the antivirus tool can distinguish legitimate game files and applications from threats to limit the false alarms.
Separate core protection from extras: While extra features can be helpful, you don’t want them to come at the cost of your core protection features. Don’t pick a product just because it includes a game booster or long feature list, unless it has all the key features you need first and foremost.
Compare full pricing: The introductory pricing won’t be the price you pay each billing cycle. Review all prices, including introductory pricing, renewal cost, device limits, and the support you’ll receive at your price level.
Consider other computers you need to protect: If you have more than one computer, a multi-device antivirus solution may be warranted. Determine whether the plan should also cover a laptop, Mac, or another household computer, and if so, look for multi-device coverage.
Confirm support options: Customer support is also important. Check to see how help is provided, especially if you’re having technical difficulties, the software blocks a legitimate game, or it causes performance issues.
How Splashtop Shield helps protect gaming PCs
Splashtop Shield is an AI-powered antivirus solution for Windows and Mac computers that provides protection against malware, phishing, suspicious behavior, and exploit attempts.
Splashtop Shield uses machine-learning-assisted file analysis, cloud reputation checks, and frequently updated threat data to help identify malicious programs and suspicious files.
Splashtop Shield includes:
Anti-malware protection to help detect and block malware.
Anti-phishing protection to help identify phishing attempts and malicious links.
Real-time traffic scanning to help identify malicious traffic and online threats.
Behavior-based threat detection to help identify suspicious behavior that may not match known malware signatures.
Anti-exploit protection to help detect and block attempts to exploit software vulnerabilities.
USB and removable-media scanning to help detect malicious files on connected storage devices.
Splashtop Shield is available in an Individual edition, which covers two devices, and a Family edition, which supports up to five. It works across Windows and Mac computers, so the same plan can cover a gaming PC and all other computers in your household.
Gaming PC antivirus checklist
With all that in mind, what should you look for in antivirus software for gaming PCs? We’ve broken it all down into a list of the most essential features, so when you’re looking for a good antivirus tool, make sure it has each of the following:
Real-time protection, even during games.
Malware and phishing protection.
Behavior-based detection.
Scanning and threat detection for downloads and external drives.
Reasonable background CPU and memory usage.
Full scans that can be scheduled outside of gaming hours.
Management for noncritical alerts.
Independent Windows testing.
Low false-positive rates.
A clear renewal price.
A plan that covers every computer you use and want to protect.
Readily available support if legitimate game files are blocked.
Protect your gaming PC with Splashtop Shield
Gaming PCs need antivirus protection as much as any other device, but that protection shouldn’t cause slowdowns or disrupt games. The best antivirus for a gaming PC balances reliable protection with manageable system impact and minimal disruptions during gameplay.
When shopping for antivirus software, look for real-time protection, scan behavior, and phishing detection, and evaluate resource use and testing evidence before looking for gaming-branded extras. This will help you see past the ads and hype to ensure you get the protection and features you need.
Want to learn more about Splashtop Shield? See how it helps protect Windows and Mac computers against malware, phishing, suspicious behavior, and exploit attempts.