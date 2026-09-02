If you have multiple devices, you’ll want to ensure each one has proper antivirus protection. However, choosing the right antivirus for multiple devices is about more than the device limit.
You need an antivirus that supports the operating system(s) you use, provides consistent protection across all devices, lets you manage everything from one place, and stays affordable throughout its lifespan.
Whether you need to protect multiple devices you own, protect computers owned by different members of your household, or support both Mac and PC computers, finding the right antivirus is essential. With that in mind, let’s look at how to determine what coverage you need, compare protections, calculate the full cost, and choose the best multi-device antivirus plan for you.
What is multi-device antivirus software?
Multi-device antivirus software is security software you can install on multiple supported devices under a single subscription, so users with multiple computers can keep them all protected without buying multiple tools or subscriptions.
This can take several forms, as plans can differ from vendor to vendor. These variations can include:
The number of covered devices.
Supported operating systems.
The number of users or household members.
Features available on each platform.
Whether you can monitor devices from one account.
How easily you can add, remove, or replace devices.
Keep in mind that “multi-device” doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll support all platforms or types of devices. Some antivirus solutions are built only for specific operating systems, and some plans may cover only computers, while others include phones and tablets.
How many devices do you need to protect?
Before you start looking at multi-device antivirus, you should know how many devices you’ll want to protect. This isn’t necessarily the number of devices you own, since not all of them may need additional antivirus protection; it’s important to determine which ones do.
Count every computer currently in use: First, consider how many devices you currently use, including desktops, laptops, and shared household computers.
Include devices likely to be added or replaced: If you’re likely to purchase more computers soon, such as another work computer or family device, that should be factored in as well.
Separate active devices from unused devices: Do you really use every device you own? Fully retired or offline devices may not need active antivirus coverage, but secondary devices that still connect to the internet, store files, or access accounts should still be considered.
Identify who uses each device: Will you need an antivirus plan for a single person with several computers, or will it support several household members? How many people use each device will impact account setup, support needs, and alert management, so it’s an important factor to consider.
Choose a realistic device limit: The more devices you have, the more expensive multi-device plans can become. Consider your budget and pick a plan that covers your current needs (with modest room for growth), rather than paying extra for more devices than you’ll need.
Which operating systems must the antivirus support?
Different operating systems face distinct threats, and an antivirus that works on one might not be effective on another. You should check compatibility to ensure the antivirus software you choose supports all the OSs your devices use, not just your primary computer.
Windows computers
If you use Windows computers, confirm that the antivirus is compatible with your Windows version. It’s also important to verify that core features are included, such as real-time malware protection, phishing prevention, and behavioral detection, so you’ll get the full coverage you need.
Mac computers
If you have Mac computers, their support should be evaluated separately, rather than assuming what works on a PC will work on a Mac. A product may advertise Windows and macOS coverage, but features for each OS may differ, or performance may vary across devices. As with Windows computers, make sure the core features you need are included by default.
Mixed Windows and Mac households
If you use both Mac and PC computers, you’ll want to find an antivirus solution that supports both OSs under a single subscription and account. Be sure to check whether Windows and Mac devices can share the same plan, which features (if any) differ by operating system, and whether all devices appear on one dashboard.
Do all devices receive the same protection?
Even the same antivirus software can offer different features and levels of protection across operating systems. When you evaluate a multi-device antivirus solution, check whether features vary across platforms to ensure you get the protection you need across devices.
Be sure to compare:
Real-time malware protection.
Phishing and malicious-link protection.
Behavior-based threat detection.
Exploit protection.
Removable media scanning.
Scheduled and manual scans.
Quarantine controls.
Automatic updates.
Dashboard visibility.
Support options.
When evaluating software, look for platform-specific feature tables. A general product description typically won’t differentiate them, so it’s important to look a little more closely.
Which protection features matter most?
With that said, what are the core features you should look for in any antivirus software? Whether you use a Mac, a PC, or any other device, there are some protection features you don’t want to go without. This includes:
Real-time malware protection
Malware protection is one of the most important aspects of any antivirus solution. Each connected device should be continuously monitored to detect threats as they arise, rather than relying on occasional manual scans.
Phishing and malicious-site protection
Phishing scams and deceptive websites are common cyberattack methods. Good phishing protection can help identify deceptive links, fake login pages, and malicious downloads. Of course, everyone should still know how to avoid phishing and other best practices, but good phishing protection can help.
Behavior-based threat detection
Antivirus tools typically search for known malware signatures, but attackers can change, hide, or otherwise obscure them, making them hard to detect. Behavioral monitoring, on the other hand, can spot suspicious activity that may be a sign of malware or other viruses, even if they don’t match a known signature.
Automatic threat updates
Threats are constantly evolving, with new viruses appearing quickly. Keeping antivirus software up to date is essential, hence the need for automatic threat updates. These automatic updates may include threat signatures, reputation data, detection rules, or machine-learning models, depending on the product.
Exploit protection
When software vulnerabilities are discovered, they make tempting targets for cyberattacks. Exploit protection can help detect attempts to exploit these vulnerabilities, allowing them to be blocked until the vulnerability is patched.
Removable media scanning
USB drives, external hard drives, and other removable storage can carry malicious files that may infect another computer if those files are opened or executed. Removable-media scanning can help detect malicious files on connected storage devices before they cause harm.
Clear alerts and quarantine controls
Antivirus software should provide clear alerts that all users can understand, regardless of their levels of technical knowledge. Once a threat is detected, there should be clear quarantine controls that isolate suspicious files and explain what action was taken.
What should multi-device account management include?
When you’re looking for multi-device antivirus software, being able to manage all your accounts and devices from a single place is important. The more computers you need to cover, the more you need centralized management, which means a few key features you shouldn’t go without.
Be sure to look for a solution that includes:
One account that works across all covered devices.
A clear view of all protected devices.
Device health or status indicators.
Easy installation on additional computers.
The ability to remove old devices when they’re no longer needed.
The ability to add replacement devices without additional complexity.
Clear alerts when a device becomes unprotected or needs attention.
Straightforward subscription and renewal management, along with predictable pricing.
Clear information about which features are available on Windows and Mac.
Simple controls so even nontechnical household members can use it with ease.
Keep in mind that centralized monitoring doesn't always include remote scan controls or full device administration, so look for those features specifically if you need them.
How to compare multi-device antivirus pricing
Choosing an affordable antivirus solution matters, but pricing plans aren’t always straightforward. When you’re evaluating your options, you’ll want to look past advertised prices and determine the real cost over time.
Compare the full annual price
While the first-year promotional price may look appealing, the renewal price may be higher. Compare the introductory price with the standard annual renewal price before you subscribe.
Calculate the cost per device
The number of devices you want to include will impact how much you pay per device. Look at the annual price and divide it by the number of devices you’ll actually want to protect, rather than the maximum plan allowance.
Review plan limits
Compare plan limits and choose the one that offers better value. If you use only four devices, for instance, a 25-device plan will almost certainly be more than you need, while a five-device plan will provide better value.
Check what is included in each tier
Not all plan tiers include the same protections and features. Confirm whether the plan you’re considering includes core protection, account management, and support, or whether those are only available on higher-priced plans.
Review renewal and cancellation terms
The terms and conditions can cause the most unexpected expenses. Check for automatic renewal, payment frequency, cancellation procedures, and any refund policies, so you’ll know how much you’ll pay, when you’ll pay it, and how you can cancel should you decide to.
Individual plan versus family plan: Which should you choose?
Even when you find a good multi-device antivirus solution, you’ll still need to pick a plan that works best for your needs. Many antivirus vendors offer individual and family plans, so it's also important to know which one works best for you.
Choose an individual plan when
If you’re a single person with a few devices, such as a desktop and laptop or a backup device, an individual plan works best. These plans cover fewer devices, but they're lower-priced and give you full control from a single account.
Choose a family plan when
If you’re purchasing a plan for multiple people in a single household, then a family plan will work better. These plans typically support more devices and may include additional household-management features, depending on the provider.
Do not choose based on the plan name alone
Check the details of any plan before you subscribe. Some family plans focus more on features like parental controls or mobile coverage than on device limits or accounts. When comparing plans, look at device coverage, operating systems, management features, and pricing to find the one that best fits your needs.
How to choose antivirus software for multiple devices
With all that said, let’s look at how you can choose the best multi-device antivirus software for your needs. We’ve broken the steps down into a convenient list, so you can make sure you’re not overlooking anything:
List every device and operating system: Start by creating an inventory of all your computers that need protection, including their operating systems. This will help you determine exactly which devices your antivirus software needs to cover.
Decide which devices must share one account: Next, you’ll want to identify which devices you’ll want to manage from a single account, especially if centralized monitoring and billing are important. The more devices share an account, the easier they are to manage together.
Identify the core protection requirements: Make sure the software you’re considering includes some must-have features, such as real-time malware detection, phishing detection, behavior-based threat detection, exploit protection, and removable-media protection.
Check platform-specific features: If you use different operating systems, you’ll need to check to make sure that both Windows and Mac devices receive the full protection they need.
Review installation and device replacement: Make sure to review how new computers are added, and old ones are removed, so you can easily make changes when you switch to a new device.
Evaluate performance on the weakest device: A good antivirus solution should work well on all your devices, not just your best. Use your oldest or least powerful computer as a practical performance baseline to ensure it works well on everything.
Review independent testing: Independent testing is a great way to ensure the antivirus works properly on all your devices. Look for recent results for every operating system in the household, not just one device.
Compare the renewal price and cost per device: When checking prices, make sure you know how much you’ll be paying each year; don’t just decide based only on the introductory rate alone.
Choose the smallest plan that meets realistic needs: There’s no need to pay for more than you need, so make sure you pick a plan that’s sized for you. You can choose a plan that allows room to grow without overpaying for unused coverage.
Confirm support options: Make sure you check all the details and options, including how account, installation, and security issues are handled.
How Splashtop Shield protects multiple Windows and Mac computers
Splashtop Shield is an AI-powered antivirus solution for individuals and households using Windows and Mac computers. It provides anti-malware, anti-phishing, real-time traffic scanning, behavior-based threat detection, anti-exploit protection, and removable-media scanning.
Splashtop Shield comes in both Individual and Family plans. The Individual plan covers two devices, while the Family plan supports up to five Windows and Mac computers in one household. Both plans can include a mix of Windows and Mac computers.
With Splashtop Shield, you’ll get:
Anti-malware protection.
Anti-phishing protection.
Real-time traffic scanning.
Behavior-based threat detection.
Anti-exploit protection.
USB and removable-media scanning.
Plus, Splashtop Shield makes it easy to monitor device status, remove old computers, and add replacements, all from a convenient web console.
Multi-device antivirus checklist
With all this information in mind, you’re ready to look at antivirus software for multiple devices with confidence. However, it can be a lot to remember, so we’ve created a handy checklist of what to look for before you buy.
When choosing multi-device antivirus software, make sure that:
It supports every operating system you use.
Core protection is available on every computer (not just one type of device or OS)
The device limit matches your actual needs, so you’re not paying for more devices than you use.
Windows and Mac devices can share one account.
You can easily remove old devices and add replacement devices.
You can see the status of all devices in one place.
Performance impact is manageable on the oldest computers you plan to protect.
Recent platform-specific testing is available.
The cost per protected device is reasonable, and the renewal price is clear.
Support is available through your preferred channels.
Protect every computer with Splashtop Shield
When you choose antivirus software, you need to ensure it supports all the devices you use while balancing security, platform support, account management, and total cost. Look for a tool that protects all your devices, rather than choosing a plan based solely on price or device allowance.
Splashtop Shield helps protect multiple Windows and Mac computers with anti-malware, anti-phishing, real-time traffic scanning, behavior-based threat detection, anti-exploit protection, and removable-media scanning. Individual and Family plans let you choose coverage based on how many supported computers you need to protect.
Want to learn more about Splashtop Shield and protect your devices from one account? Check out what Splashtop Shield can do for you today.