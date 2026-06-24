AnyDesk’s pricing changes have made renewals an issue for customers who purchased at earlier rates. A plan that once fit the budget can look very different once newer pricing is factored in.
For teams approaching renewal, this creates a practical question: is AnyDesk still the right fit? Before committing to another annual term, it is worth reviewing what your plan includes, what your team actually needs, and whether your current remote access tool still delivers the value you expect.
AnyDesk’s Current US Pricing
AnyDesk’s current US pricing is structured around annual billing, even though the plans are displayed as monthly prices. Here is the current listed pricing for AnyDesk’s main commercial plans:
AnyDesk Plan
Current Listed Price
Annual Cost
Billing Details
Solo
$28.90 per month
$346.80 per year
Billed annually
Standard
$49.90 per month
$598.80 per year
For 1 connection, billed annually
Advanced
$111.90 per month
$1,342.80 per year
For 2 connections, billed annually
Ultimate
Custom
Custom
Must contact sales
How AnyDesk Pricing Has Changed Over Time
AnyDesk’s pricing changes are not small adjustments. For longtime AnyDesk customers, the current rates can make renewal feel like a different buying decision than the one they originally made.
Here is the recent USD price history for AnyDesk’s plans:
Date
Solo
Standard
Advanced
January 2024
$14.90 per month
$22.90 per month
$79.90 per month
January 2025
$22.90 per month
$35.90 per month
$79.90 per month
January 2026
$28.90 per month
$49.90 per month
$111.90 per month
When comparing AnyDesk pricing in 2024 to pricing in 2026, the increases are staggering:
Plan
2024 USD Price
2026 USD Price
Increase
Solo
$14.90
$28.90
About 94%
Standard
$22.90
$49.90
About 118%
Advanced
$79.90
$111.90
About 40%
That increase changes how AnyDesk compares against other remote access tools at renewal time. Customers who originally chose a plan under earlier pricing may now be evaluating a much higher annual commitment, especially if their team also needs more than the included connections, device capacity, or base-tier feature set.
Why the Lowest Listed Price May Not Reflect Your Actual Cost
The listed plan price is only one part of the total cost of remote access software. For teams comparing AnyDesk pricing or reviewing an upcoming renewal, the practical cost depends on how the plan is billed, how many people need access, how many simultaneous sessions are required, and which features are included in the selected tier.
Concurrent Connections
Concurrent connections can affect the real cost of a remote access plan. A plan may include access for a certain number of users, but that does not always mean every user can run a remote session at the same time.
For teams with multiple technicians, support staff, or admins, this matters. Standard includes 1 connection by default, while Advanced includes 2 connections. If several people need to support users or access devices at the same time, the included connection count may become a limiting factor.
Before renewing, teams should compare the plan’s included connections against their actual support workflow.
Managed Device Limits
Managed device limits are another factor to review. Solo supports up to 100 managed devices, Standard supports up to 500 managed devices, and Advanced supports up to 1,000 managed devices.
Those limits may be more than enough for some users, but they can still influence which plan fits best. A freelancer may care more about cost and basic access. A small IT team may need broader device management, user controls, and support capabilities. An MSP or larger support team may need to evaluate whether the plan structure scales cleanly as more endpoints are added.
Feature Requirements
The lowest listed price may not include all the capabilities a team needs. Deployment options, advanced admin controls, security features, user management, and support workflows can vary by tier.
That is why buyers should review the exact features they use before renewing. A lower-tier plan may appear cost-effective at first, but the actual cost changes if key capabilities require moving to a higher plan.
What to Review Before Renewing AnyDesk
If you are approaching an AnyDesk renewal, review more than the plan name and monthly price. The renewal cost should be evaluated against how your team actually uses remote access day to day.
Before renewing, check:
Your current renewal price compared to your original contract price
Your cancellation or renewal notice window
How many users need remote access
How many technicians need simultaneous sessions
How many managed devices are included in your plan
Whether your team is close to its managed device limit
Whether key features require a higher-tier plan
Whether add-ons or custom licensing are needed
Whether your team is paying for capabilities it does not use
Whether another remote access solution offers better value for your actual workflow
When an AnyDesk Alternative May Make Sense
An AnyDesk alternative may be worth evaluating if:
Your renewal cost increased significantly
Your team needs more concurrent connections
You need simpler licensing for technicians or users
You want remote access and support tools without paying for unnecessary complexity
You need predictable pricing as your team grows
You want endpoint management capabilities alongside remote support
Splashtop as an AnyDesk Alternative
If your AnyDesk renewal cost no longer lines up with your budget or support needs, Splashtop gives you the best AnyDesk alternative. Splashtop helps teams support remote access and IT support workflows with:
Secure access to remote computers
Attended support when an end user is present
Unattended access for managed computers
File transfer, multi-monitor support, session tools, and more top features
Centralized user, permission, and security controls
Plans for businesses, IT teams, MSPs, and support organizations
For teams that need more than remote access alone, Splashtop AEM adds endpoint management capabilities such as patch management, software inventory, alerts, and automated actions. That gives IT teams a way to combine remote support with better endpoint visibility and control.
When it comes to pricing, Splashtop can save you up to 70% or more when compared to AnyDesk. For example, Splashtop Remote Access starts at $8.25 per month compared to AnyDesk Solo at $28.90 per month, which is about 71% lower. For support teams, Splashtop Remote Support starts at $22 per month compared to AnyDesk Standard at $49.90 per month, about 56% lower.
See our Splashtop vs. AnyDesk pricing comparison.
Choose a Remote Access Solution That Fits Your Budget and Workflow
AnyDesk’s pricing changes give customers a clear reason to review their renewal costs before committing to another annual term. If your current plan costs more than expected, or if your team needs a better fit for remote access and support, this is the right time to compare alternatives.
Splashtop gives individuals, businesses, and IT teams a secure, high-performance way to access computers, support users, and manage remote work at a lower starting price than comparable AnyDesk plans. You can evaluate the experience directly, compare the features your team actually uses, and see how Splashtop fits your workflow before making a renewal decision.
Start your free trial of Splashtop today and see how much your team can save.
all pricing shown as of June 2026