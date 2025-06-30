What is AnyDesk? Use Cases, Limitations & Alternatives

AnyDesk bills itself as “the fast remote desktop application” and calls on its website’s visitors to “re-imagine remote access.” However, it’s not the only remote access software on the market. This begs the question: What is AnyDesk used for, and is it the best choice for my business?
So, it’s time to explore the pros and cons of AnyDesk, its features, and how it compares to competitors like Splashtop. Let’s begin…
What is AnyDesk?
AnyDesk is a remote access and support solution that lets users access and control their computers remotely. Like many remote access platforms, it provides cross-platform access and control via computers, smartphones, and tablets, which enables users to connect to their work computers when working remotely or on the go. This has made it a choice for remote workers and IT support teams, as it enables easy access to remote devices regardless of device type.
While AnyDesk has a free option, it's very limited in what it offers. Beyond that, it can be a more expensive remote access solution, with its solo plan starting at $22.90/month. Its Standard plan starts at $35.90/month, and its Advanced plan is more than double that at $79.90/month.
Use Cases for AnyDesk
As a remote access and support solution, AnyDesk has several uses that make it appealing to businesses in multiple industries. These include:
IT support: Remote support software enables IT support agents to connect to end-user devices from anywhere, on their devices of choice, making it easy to provide support, troubleshooting, and maintenance when working remotely or supporting remote workers.
Remote work: Remote access tools help remote and hybrid workers connect to their work computers and specialized tools from their preferred devices.
Collaboration: Remote access enables multiple users to connect to the same device, allowing for secure remote collaboration on projects.
Server administration: Remote access makes it easy for administrators to manage access to their servers, thus improving security.
Remote training: Remote access can also be a powerful training tool, as it allows new employees to receive hands-on training from anywhere and on any device.
Pros and Cons of AnyDesk
While AnyDesk does have many strengths, it also has several weaknesses that need to be considered. Understanding both is important to making an informed purchasing decision.
With AnyDesk, users can connect to their devices and work remotely. It includes features such as file transfer, remote printing, Wake-on-LAN, session recording, multi-factor authentication, and more.
However, there are also some downsides. AnyDesk users have reported concerns such as buggy performance, security risks, difficulty canceling, and a general lack of transparency from the company. While the free version may be tempting, its lack of features means users will only get the bare minimum functionality out of it and may want to invest in a more powerful solution.
Is AnyDesk Secure? Exploring Potential Security Risks
Cybersecurity remains a top priority for many businesses, so it’s vital to find a secure remote access solution – the goal is to let users connect to their devices easily, not to let hackers and other bad actors in.
While AnyDesk does include many security features, such as single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication, and Identity and Access Management (IAM), it has experienced security breaches in the past. In February 2024, it suffered a cyberattack that resulted in thousands of credentials being stolen and sold on the dark web. While this was addressed as quickly as possible, the AnyDesk vulnerability is still important to be aware of.
Additionally, AnyDesk scams have been a recurring threat, as hackers and scammers have exploited it for phishing campaigns.
How Splashtop Outperforms AnyDesk in Performance, Security, and Cost
If you’re considering investing in a powerful remote access solution, it can help to look at AnyDesk alternatives. Comparing what each provides lets you determine what’s the best tool for your business, and when you compare the reviews, features, pricing, support, and more, one name stands out above the rest: Splashtop.
Splashtop’s remote access and support solutions enable quick, seamless, and strong remote connectivity from any device, anywhere, empowering teams, employees, and IT agents to work efficiently while on the go. Splashtop consistently receives high praise from users, thanks to its reliability, high performance, and customer support, making it a popular choice (and for good reason).
Splashtop is also designed with security in mind and has a wide array of advanced security features, including multi-factor authentication, session idle timeout, remote connection notifications, intrusion detection and defense mechanisms, and more. As a result, Splashtop is fully compliant with a broad range of standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and more, making it a secure choice for businesses across industries.
As for the cost, Splashtop is one of the most price-effective solutions on the market. Splashtop’s pricing begins at $5/month for the Solo plan, and even the higher-tiered Performance plan is only $13/month – nearly a third of what AnyDesk charges for its Standard plan!
Why Users Prefer Splashtop Over AnyDesk: Insights from Real Customers
Of course, comparing features and prices is all well and good, but what matters most is what the customers are saying.
When you look at the reviews, Splashtop consistently receives high customer ratings, with an average of 4.7 out of 5 on Capterra, Trustpilot, and Gartner Peer Insights, scoring higher than AnyDesk.
Users love Splashtop, praising it for its ease of use, features, efficiency, customer support, and affordability. Those who have switched from AnyDesk to Splashtop highly recommend it. So, why download AnyDesk when Splashtop can do it all?
Looking for a Safer & More Affordable Remote Access Solution? Get Started with Splashtop Today!
When you want a reliable, affordable, and efficient remote access solution, the choice is clear. Splashtop provides unparalleled remote access features and a user-friendly interface, backed up by an incredible customer support team and available at a price affordable to any business.
With Splashtop, your employees can access their remote devices wherever they go, whether they’re working from a laptop at home, a smartphone at the coffee shop, or a tablet at the airport. IT support agents can remotely access end-user devices, making remote troubleshooting as easy as in-person support. This makes it easy for employees across an organization to work and collaborate on projects anytime, anywhere.
