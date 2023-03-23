As Omicron Rages, How Can Your Company Easily Pivot to Flexible Work?

Are you searching for a replacement for Anydesk? Many users searching for an AnyDesk alternative are switching to Splashtop Business Access Pro - the best alternative to AnyDesk.

Here is why:

Splashtop Business Access Pro starts at $8.25 a month while AnyDesk Professional starts at $19.90 a month – which represents more than 50% in savings for users who switch from AnyDesk to Splashtop.

Splashtop users also find themselves with more features and often better security.

This was the case for ABCis, a SaaS provider that works with clients in the retail space and provides ongoing solutions that help improve the day-to-day operations of their stores.

ABCis chooses Splashtop as the best alternative to replace AnyDesk

ABCis shared that after using AnyDesk to remotely access their customers' computers, AnyDesk lacked sufficient security measures, especially when it came to a multi-user environment:

"AnyDesk doesn't provide the ability to manage users, which is a concern for us as we have to have shared passwords for unattended access,” said Braeden Saxon, Integrated Systems Manager at ABCis. “It's not at all ideal. We have no way to lock down access should one of our team members leave the company. So, we started looking for an alternative solution that had multi-user support and provided much better security."

When it comes to secure remote access software, Splashtop delivers. Splashtop uses a variety of technologies and features to keep user data safe, including robust firewalls, data encryption, DDoS mitigation, 24×7 intrusion defense mechanisms, device authentication, two-factor verification, TLS (including TLS 1.2) & 256-bit AES encryption, multi-level password security, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, proxy server authentication and security measures for multi-user environments – which is precisely what ABCis needed.

But multi-user management and security were not the only reasons why ABCis was looking for an alternative solution to AnyDesk.

Like many users seeking an alternative to AnyDesk, ABCis sought a remote access solution that was cost-effective. After trying several alternative solutions like LogMeIn Central, LogMeIn Rescue, and TeamViewer, ABCis found Splashtop to be the best alternative to AnyDesk when it came to features and price.

"Splashtop has made it very easy to continue to support our customers, is competitively priced, and has all the features we were looking for," said Braeden (read the full ABCis case study).

So while there are many remote access tools like Splashtop out there, most are overpriced, not secure enough, or have minimal features. This has positioned Splashtop as the best-value remote access solution of the market – with prices often 80% lower than the competition, enterprise-level security, and premium features like 4K streaming. Remote access users looking for an Anydesk alternative have noticed this, and that is why there are switching to Splashtop.

Explore a side-by-side comparison of Splashtop Business Access vs AnyDesk Professional or try any of our solutions for free to judge for yourself why Splashtop is the best solution for your remote access needs.