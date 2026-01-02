AnyDesk Free vs Paid – How They Compare

AnyDesk is a remote desktop software that allows users to remotely access their computers. There are paid licenses available and a free version.
So what’s the difference between AnyDesk free vs paid? Are there any alternatives you should consider? And which is the best choice for you?
In this blog, we’ll show you the differences and guide you to the right choice.
AnyDesk Free vs Paid – Key Differences
The main difference between the free and paid versions of AnyDesk is the set of features that are available to users. The free version is limited in terms of features, while the paid version comes with additional functionalities and more advanced features.
AnyDesk Free Version Limitations
The free version of AnyDesk only allows you to access up to 3 devices, which can be a constraint if you have multiple devices you need to connect to. AnyDesk Free is also lacking several features commonly needed by remote desktop users, including:
Remote reboot
Remote wake-on-LAN
Session recording
Privacy mode
Remember session settings
User management
Active tech support (ticket, live chat) or phone support from AnyDesk
With these limitations in mind, the free version of AnyDesk might not be the best option for you, especially if you need a remote desktop tool for working remotely.
Commercial Use Restrictions and Risk of Connection Blocks
One issue that free users commonly experience is that they have their remote connections blocked by AnyDesk for suspected commercial use. This is a big limitation of the free version of AnyDesk as you run the risk of being blocked from accessing your remote computers if AnyDesk suspects you are using it for commercial purposes.
Can AnyDesk Free Version Meet Your Remote Access Needs?
When considering remote access software, it's essential to evaluate whether the free version of AnyDesk can fulfill your specific needs. While AnyDesk's free version offers basic remote access capabilities, it comes with several limitations that may impact its effectiveness for professional or business use.
Key Limitations of AnyDesk Free Version:
Limited Features: The free version of AnyDesk lacks many advanced features found in the paid versions.
Session Time Limits: Users may encounter time limits on remote sessions, which can be disruptive, especially when performing lengthy tasks. This limitation can hinder productivity and workflow continuity.
Security Concerns: The free version may not offer the same level of security features as the paid versions, such as privacy mode. This could pose risks, particularly when accessing sensitive information remotely.
Commercial Use Restrictions: AnyDesk's free version is primarily intended for personal use. Using it for commercial purposes may violate the terms of service, potentially leading to account suspension or other issues.
For businesses or professional use cases, these limitations can be significant barriers to effective remote work.
Considering AnyDesk Paid Version? Explore Superior Alternatives
AnyDesk does offer several paid subscription packages that offer more features, however, there is a significant downside to this. AnyDesk is one of the most expensive remote access apps out there.
If you’re looking for remote desktop software that delivers fast remote connections, all the features you need, and at a better value, then the best option for you is Splashtop.
Splashtop comes with all the top features, including file transfer, chat, remote print, multi-monitor support, and much more. Splashtop also performs better than AnyDesk, making users feel as if they were sitting in front of the remote computer thanks to super-fast remote connections.
Lastly, when comparing Splashtop vs AnyDesk pricing, you’ll save up to 40% or more by choosing Splashtop over AnyDesk.
For those reasons, Splashtop is the best AnyDesk alternative.
Try Splashtop For Free – The Better Alternative to AnyDesk Free and Paid
Splashtop is the better choice for users who require more advanced features, greater customizability, cross-platform compatibility, multi-user remote access, and better security – all at a price that’ll save you 40% or more when compared to AnyDesk.
Get started with a free trial of Splashtop now!