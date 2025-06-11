Remote Support Made Easy with KACE Cloud and Splashtop
Enhance your endpoint management capabilities with the integrated remote access solution from KACE Cloud by Quest and Splashtop. This partnership offers admins a secure and user-friendly way to remotely control devices across various operating systems.
Key Features
Cross-Platform Support: Remotely control Windows, macOS, and Android devices, and remotely view iOS devices, all from within the KACE Cloud interface.
Integrated Workflow: Initiate remote sessions directly from the Devices page in KACE Cloud, streamlining your support and management processes.
Secure Connections: Benefit from Splashtop's high-performance, secure remote access technology, ensuring data integrity and privacy during remote sessions.
Availability
Included: The remote access feature is available in all Modern and Comanaged subscriptions of KACE Cloud.
Upgrade Option: Devices managed through the Companion Edition can access this functionality by upgrading to the Companion Edition with Remote subscription.