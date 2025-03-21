Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial

Remote Control in the SuperOps RMM and PSA platform

Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the SuperOps platform, enabling users to securely access and control managed computers from anywhere.

Key Features

  • Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to managed computers from within the SuperOps console, even without an end user present.

  • In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.

  • Automatic logging of remote access sessions within SuperOps.


Resources

How to launch a Splashtop remote control session from within SuperOps

Learn More
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.