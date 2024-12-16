Splashtop's Salesforce Integration
How Our Integration Works
Splashtop now seamlessly integrates with Salesforce to enable your technicians to remotely support end users' computers right from within Salesforce, without any pre-installed software.
In just a few clicks, you can establish a remote access session to the computer from within Salesforce and provide effective on-demand support. Get faster response and resolution times with the integration.
With Splashtop's Salesforce integration, you can access and control remote computers directly from various Salesforce objects, including Cases, Leads, Opportunities, Accounts, and Contacts.
Key Benefits
Troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly by launching a remote support session to an end user's computer from within Salesforce.
Take advantage of productivity features during the remote session, such as file transfer, chat, multi-monitor support and more.
After the support case ends, a record of the remote support activities is automatically inserted into the ticket.
Resources
Support Article
Setting up and using Salesforce with Splashtop