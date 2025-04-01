JumpCloud and Splashtop Integration – SSO for Remote Access
Log in to Splashtop with your JumpCloud credentials
Single Sign-On for Splashtop via JumpCloud
Users of Splashtop Enterprise can use their JumpCloud credentials to authenticate their Splashtop accounts. Secure single sign-on via JumpCloud enhances ease-of-use by allowing users to access their apps with one ID and password that meets their organization’s compliance and security requirements.
SSO is available in Splashtop Enterprise: For organizations that want an enterprise-class remote computer access solution and remote support tool. Use unattended anytime computer access to enable employees to work from home or IT to manage computers and provide support. Splashtop Enterprise also includes on-demand quick support tools. Contact us to learn more about getting SSO with your account. Get Started