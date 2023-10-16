Enhanced Remote Management for IoT Devices within Canopy
Splashtop's high-performance remote-control solution is integrated into the Canopy platform, enabling one-click access to remotely manage and support hardware systems and IoT devices.
Key Features:
Secure, high-performance, one-click remote support to specialized hardware and IOT devices from within the Canopy platform, even without an end user present.
In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.
Automatic logging of remote access sessions within Canopy platform.
Key Benefits:
Efficiency: Resolve issues with specialized hardware systems quickly and efficiently with reliable remote access, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.
Ease of Use: Launch remote access sessions with just one click within the Canopy platform, streamlining the support process.
Adaptability: Support POS systems, self-service kiosks (including peripherals), digital displays, security systems like cameras and access controls, and a range of specialized IoT devices tailored to specific industry needs. Canopy and Splashtop offer a flexible solution for various industries.
Cost Savings: Reduce the need for on-site support and maintenance, saving both time and resources.