Enhanced Remote Management for IoT Devices within Canopy

Splashtop's high-performance remote-control solution is integrated into the Canopy platform, enabling one-click access to remotely manage and support hardware systems and IoT devices.

Key Features:

  • Secure, high-performance, one-click remote support to specialized hardware and IOT devices from within the Canopy platform, even without an end user present.

  • In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.

  • Automatic logging of remote access sessions within Canopy platform.

Key Benefits:

  • Efficiency: Resolve issues with specialized hardware systems quickly and efficiently with reliable remote access, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

  • Ease of Use: Launch remote access sessions with just one click within the Canopy platform, streamlining the support process.

  • Adaptability: Support POS systems, self-service kiosks (including peripherals), digital displays, security systems like cameras and access controls, and a range of specialized IoT devices tailored to specific industry needs. Canopy and Splashtop offer a flexible solution for various industries.

  • Cost Savings: Reduce the need for on-site support and maintenance, saving both time and resources.

