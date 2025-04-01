OneLogin and Splashtop Remote Access Integration
Log in to Splashtop with your OneLogin credentials
Single Sign-On for Splashtop via OneLogin
Users can authenticate their Splashtop account with their OneLogin credentials. Single sign-on (SSO) via OneLogin provides centralized, easy, and secure authentication, allowing users to access their apps with one ID and password that meets their organization’s compliance and security requirements.
SSO is available in Splashtop Enterprise: For organizations that want an enterprise-class remote computer access solution and remote support tool. Use unattended anytime computer access to enable employees to work from home or IT to manage computers and provide support. Splashtop Enterprise also includes on-demand quick support tools. Contact us to learn more about getting SSO with your account. Get Started