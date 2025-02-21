Simplify Security Event Monitoring with Splashtop and Splunk
Enhance security monitoring by exporting Splashtop session and configuration event logs to Splunk for advanced analysis. This integration provides valuable insights, streamlines compliance, and strengthens your organization's security posture.
Features
SIEM Logging: Automatically export session logs and configuration history from Splashtop to Splunk via standard HTTPS push to monitor, analyze, and investigate security events
Comprehensive Monitoring: Monitor a rich set of activities such as session activity, file transfers, command-line sessions, chats, login activity, and more.
Convenient Log Formats: Use the pre-created integration and log format specifically for Splunk. Other log formats are available including Elastic Common Schema and Splashtop Common Schema.
Detailed Operational Insights: Leverage exported session data to monitor activities, troubleshoot operational issues, and perform forensics.
Benefits
Enhanced Security Insights: Detect and analyze security threats using detailed Splashtop logs combined with Splunk’s advanced SIEM capabilities.
Streamlined Compliance: Simplify regulatory compliance by centralizing log data for analysis, auditing, and longer-term storage.
Simplified IT Management: Centralize data from Splashtop with other tools in Splunk to streamline IT and security workflows and to enable easier correlation.
Faster Incident Response: Access Splashtop session data to investigate and respond to security incidents efficiently.
Learn More
Splashtop supports integration with other SIEM tools beyond Splunk.
In your Splashtop web console, go to Management > SIEM Logging > Create and provide the necessary details specific to your SIEM solution.
For detailed instructions on setup, visit our SIEM Logging Guide.
An enterprise-grade remote access and support solution for your advanced security and business needs