Enhancing Remote IT Asset Management with Splashtop and InvGate
InvGate Asset Management helps organizations track, control, and optimize IT assets efficiently. Integrating with Splashtop provides seamless remote access to Windows devices, enabling IT teams to troubleshoot and maintain systems with ease.
Key Benefits
Streamlined Remote Access: Directly access and control Windows devices from the InvGate Asset Management platform, simplifying remote management tasks.
Efficient Issue Resolution: Quickly diagnose and resolve IT issues remotely, minimizing the need for on-site interventions and reducing operational costs.
Enhanced Productivity: Proactively maintain IT assets through remote monitoring and support, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Cost Savings: Reduce the need for on-site support and maintenance, saving both time and resources.
Availability:
This integration is available exclusively for Windows operating systems and is accessible to users subscribed to the Pro and Enterprise tiers of InvGate Asset Management.
Expand IT Management with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)
As asset management plays a vital role in endpoint management, users can explore Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) to further streamline IT operations. Splashtop AEM enables automation of routine tasks, ensures endpoints remain secure and up-to-date, and helps maintain compliance—delivering capabilities without the complexity and cost of full-scale RMM or UEM platforms.
Users can also purchase Splashtop Remote Support to provide ad-hoc remote support, enabling fast troubleshooting and resolution for computers and mobile devices not managed under InvGate.