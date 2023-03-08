Skip to main content
Splashtop
Enhance Security with Splashtop Antivirus

Protect your Windows and Mac computers with award-winning anti-malware technology powered by Bitdefender

Splashtop Antivirus Add-On Pricing

Number of Endpoints

Save with Splashtop!

5-100

$1.20 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)

101-3000

$0.99 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)

3000+

Contact Us for Pricing

Why Splashtop Antivirus?

  • Protect your business and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks
  • Seamlessly manage and deploy antivirus from within Splashtop
  • Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers

Key Features

Silent Install/Uninstall

Easily install Splashtop Antivirus on endpoints and get notified about threats all within Splashtop console, without requiring any user interaction. 

Customize Policies

Configure customized antivirus policies for specific computers and groups  

Anti-malware Scanning

Schedule quick or full-on demand scans and enable on-access scanning for real-time protection against malware. 

Advanced Threat Control

Continuously monitor apps and processes using Bitdefender's heuristic scoring algorithm to detect publicly known as well as new threats before they are associated as risks.

Device Scanning

Prevent sensitive data leakage and malware infections from external USB devices and CD/DVD media. 

Web Traffic Security

Leverage firewall, anti-phishing, and traffic scanning to block unauthorized connection attempts and protect users from fraudulent websites or malicious content such as spyware or viruses. 

Whitelist & Exclusions

Add files, folders, processes, extensions, and URLs to a whitelist and exclude them from being scanned by anti-threat and anti-phishing engines 

Alerts & Logging

View protection status and logged threats for each device and get notified in real-time when a threat is detected or blocked

Contact Us to Save on Bitdefender GravityZone Products

Advanced Threat Security

Get an additional layer of security that leverages machine learning. HyperDetect will spot hacking tools, discover network exploits, stop traffic from suspicious websites, and more. Sandbox is integrated into each endpoint that allows Bitdefender to thoroughly examine files without harm to your computer.

Endpoint Detection and Response

Get the tools to prevent known cyber-attacks, and circumvent and respond to sophisticated attacks with organizational-level efficiency. It focuses on extended threat detection, focused investigation, and effective response.

Email Security

Get cloud hosted real time message protection from spam and phishing attempts all while getting comprehensive email security from email threats, impersonation attacks, CEO fraud, ransomware, and more.

Patch Management

Strengthen security and reduce the risk of potential vulnerabilities in software and applications with automated Patch Management. Keep software applications up to date and view a comprehensive list of the patch status across their entire Windows machines.

Full Disk Encryption

Get compliant-friendly full disk encryption and remote management of encryption keys for boot and non-boot volumes on fixed disks, desktops and laptops.

Exchange

Get real time on-premise mailbox protection from spam and phishing attempts all while getting comprehensive email security from email threats, impersonation attacks, CEO fraud, ransomware, and more.

Security for Virtual Environments

Get comprehensive integrations that provide security to virtual environments like Citrix, Nutanix, VMWare and public clouds like Amazon and Azure.

Resources

Splashtop Antivirus Support Articles →

Datasheet →

Each Year, Cyber-Attacks Cost Businesses Millions

It has never been more important to keep your devices and users safe

Get Started Today

We’d love to hear from you

