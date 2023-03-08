Enhance Security with Splashtop Antivirus
Protect your Windows and Mac computers with award-winning anti-malware technology powered by Bitdefender
Splashtop Antivirus Add-On Pricing
Number of Endpoints
Save with Splashtop!
5-100
$1.20 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)
101-3000
$0.99 / endpoint / month ($1.50 value)
3000+
Why Splashtop Antivirus?
- Protect your business and mitigate risks of cyber-attacks
- Seamlessly manage and deploy antivirus from within Splashtop
- Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers
Key Features
Silent Install/Uninstall
Easily install Splashtop Antivirus on endpoints and get notified about threats all within Splashtop console, without requiring any user interaction.
Customize Policies
Configure customized antivirus policies for specific computers and groups
Anti-malware Scanning
Schedule quick or full-on demand scans and enable on-access scanning for real-time protection against malware.
Advanced Threat Control
Continuously monitor apps and processes using Bitdefender's heuristic scoring algorithm to detect publicly known as well as new threats before they are associated as risks.
Device Scanning
Prevent sensitive data leakage and malware infections from external USB devices and CD/DVD media.
Web Traffic Security
Leverage firewall, anti-phishing, and traffic scanning to block unauthorized connection attempts and protect users from fraudulent websites or malicious content such as spyware or viruses.
Whitelist & Exclusions
Add files, folders, processes, extensions, and URLs to a whitelist and exclude them from being scanned by anti-threat and anti-phishing engines
Alerts & Logging
View protection status and logged threats for each device and get notified in real-time when a threat is detected or blocked
Contact Us to Save on Bitdefender GravityZone ProductsContact Us
Advanced Threat Security
Get an additional layer of security that leverages machine learning. HyperDetect will spot hacking tools, discover network exploits, stop traffic from suspicious websites, and more. Sandbox is integrated into each endpoint that allows Bitdefender to thoroughly examine files without harm to your computer.
Endpoint Detection and Response
Get the tools to prevent known cyber-attacks, and circumvent and respond to sophisticated attacks with organizational-level efficiency. It focuses on extended threat detection, focused investigation, and effective response.
Email Security
Get cloud hosted real time message protection from spam and phishing attempts all while getting comprehensive email security from email threats, impersonation attacks, CEO fraud, ransomware, and more.
Patch Management
Strengthen security and reduce the risk of potential vulnerabilities in software and applications with automated Patch Management. Keep software applications up to date and view a comprehensive list of the patch status across their entire Windows machines.
Full Disk Encryption
Get compliant-friendly full disk encryption and remote management of encryption keys for boot and non-boot volumes on fixed disks, desktops and laptops.
Exchange
Get real time on-premise mailbox protection from spam and phishing attempts all while getting comprehensive email security from email threats, impersonation attacks, CEO fraud, ransomware, and more.
Security for Virtual Environments
Get comprehensive integrations that provide security to virtual environments like Citrix, Nutanix, VMWare and public clouds like Amazon and Azure.
Each Year, Cyber-Attacks Cost Businesses Millions
It has never been more important to keep your devices and users safe