Enhanced Device Management with Swif.ai

Splashtop's high-performance remote-control solution is integrated into the Swif.ai platform, enabling one-click remote access to Windows and Mac devices.

Key Features:

  • Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to Windows and Mac computers from within the Swif.ai platform, even without an end user present.

  • In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.

  • Automatic logging of remote access sessions within the Swif.ai platform.

Key Benefits:

  • Efficiency: Resolve issues quickly and efficiently with reliable and high-performance remote access to both Windows and Mac computers, reducing downtime and improving IT efficiency.

  • Ease of Use: Launch remote access sessions with just one click within the Swif.ai platform, streamlining the support process.

  • Cost Savings: Reduce the need for on-site support and maintenance, saving both time and resources.

On-Demand Remote Support to Additional Devices

Users can also purchase Splashtop SOS to provide ad-hoc remote support to computers and mobile devices not managed under Swif.ai

