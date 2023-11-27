Enhanced Device Management with Swif.ai
Splashtop's high-performance remote-control solution is integrated into the Swif.ai platform, enabling one-click remote access to Windows and Mac devices.
Key Features:
Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to Windows and Mac computers from within the Swif.ai platform, even without an end user present.
In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.
Automatic logging of remote access sessions within the Swif.ai platform.
Key Benefits:
Efficiency: Resolve issues quickly and efficiently with reliable and high-performance remote access to both Windows and Mac computers, reducing downtime and improving IT efficiency.
Ease of Use: Launch remote access sessions with just one click within the Swif.ai platform, streamlining the support process.
Cost Savings: Reduce the need for on-site support and maintenance, saving both time and resources.
On-Demand Remote Support to Additional Devices
Users can also purchase Splashtop SOS to provide ad-hoc remote support to computers and mobile devices not managed under Swif.ai