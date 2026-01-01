Glossary
Remote Access and IT Terms
A
AEM
Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) is a system designed to simplify the management of devices within an organization’s IT environment. By automating tasks such as patch management, software deployment, and security enforcement, AEM improves operational efficiency, enhances security, and reduces manual workloads. It’s especially useful for IT teams managing large numbers of endpoints remotely.
AES
AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) is a symmetric encryption algorithm used to secure data by converting it into unreadable ciphertext. Known for its strength and efficiency, AES is widely adopted by governments, businesses, and software providers for protecting sensitive information. It supports key lengths of 128, 192, or 256 bits, with AES-256 considered among the most secure encryption standards available today.
Attended Remote Access
Attended remote access allows IT professionals to connect to a user’s device with their consent, typically during a live session. This access type is commonly used in remote support scenarios where the user is present to authorize and oversee the troubleshooting or assistance being provided.
Augmented Reality
Augmented Reality (AR) integrates digital information, such as images, sounds, and interactive elements, into the real-world environment. AR enhances user experiences by allowing real-time overlay of virtual elements on physical objects. For IT teams, an AR-enabled remote support tool like the one found in Splashtop allows the IT technician to see what the end-user sees through their device camera to provide guidance and support
B
BYOD
BYOD（Bring Your Own Device）とは、従業員がスマートフォン、タブレット、ノートPCなどの個人用デバイスを使用して会社のシステムやデータにアクセスすることを許可するポリシーを指します。BYODポリシーは柔軟性を高めますが、セキュリティ上の課題ももたらします。
C
CCPA
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is a state-level data privacy law that grants California residents greater control over their personal information. CCPA gives individuals the right to know what data is being collected, request deletion, and opt out of data sharing. Organizations subject to CCPA must implement transparency and data protection practices or risk legal and financial penalties.
Cloud Computing
Cloud computing refers to the delivery of on-demand computing resources—such as servers, storage, databases, and applications—over the Internet. It enables organizations to scale their operations, reduce costs, and improve flexibility by eliminating the need for on-premises hardware.
E
End-to-End Encryption
End-to-end encryption is a security process where data is encrypted on the sender’s device and only decrypted on the recipient’s device. This ensures that no one, including service providers, can access the data while it’s in transit, making it an essential feature for secure communications.
Endpoint Management
Endpoint management is the process of overseeing and maintaining all devices that connect to an organization's network, such as laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and servers. Effective endpoint management ensures that each device is secure, up to date, and compliant with organizational policies. It often includes patch management, monitoring, configuration enforcement, and threat detection.
F
FERPA
FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) is a U.S. federal law that protects the privacy of student education records. It grants parents and eligible students the right to access, review, and request corrections to education records, and limits the disclosure of personally identifiable information without consent. Educational institutions must comply with FERPA by securing student data and ensuring appropriate access controls are in place.
G
GDPR
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a comprehensive data protection law enacted by the European Union to govern how personal data is collected, processed, and stored. It gives EU citizens the right to access, correct, and delete their personal data, and imposes strict requirements on organizations for data security, transparency, and consent. Non-compliance can result in substantial fines and legal penalties.
H
HIPAA
HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is a U.S. law that sets national standards for protecting sensitive patient health information. It requires healthcare providers, insurers, and their business associates to implement physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. HIPAA compliance is essential for any organization handling electronic protected health information (ePHI).
I
IAM
IDおよびアクセス管理（IAM）は、適切な個人が適切なタイミングで適切なリソースにアクセスできるようにするポリシーとテクノロジーのフレームワークです。これは、組織のセキュリティとコンプライアンスを維持するために不可欠です。
ITSM
IT Service Management (ITSM) encompasses a set of practices, policies, and tools designed to deliver and support IT services. ITSM frameworks like ITIL help organizations align IT processes with business goals, covering areas such as incident management, service request fulfillment, and change control.
IoT
The Internet of Things refers to a network of interconnected physical devices, such as sensors, appliances, and wearables, that collect and exchange data over the internet. IoT devices enable automation, real-time monitoring, and more intelligent decision-making across industries. However, they also present security and privacy challenges that require robust network and endpoint protection.
M
MDM
Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a set of tools and policies that allow IT teams to control, secure, and enforce policies on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile endpoints. MDM solutions help organizations protect sensitive data, manage app usage, remotely wipe lost devices, and ensure compliance with internal security standards.
MFA
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identity using multiple factors, such as a password, fingerprint, or a one-time code. MFA significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access, even if one credential is compromised.
MSP
マネージドサービスプロバイダー（MSP）は、通常はサブスクリプションモデルを通じて、顧客のITインフラストラクチャとエンドユーザーシステムを事前対応的にリモート管理するサードパーティ企業です。MSPは、遠隔監視、セキュリティ管理、データバックアップなど、さまざまなITサービスを提供しています。
Malware
Malware, short for malicious software, includes programs like viruses, ransomware, and spyware that are designed to harm or exploit devices and networks. It can steal sensitive information, disrupt operations, or give unauthorized access to attackers, making robust security measures critical.
O
On-Premise
On-prem, short for on-premises, refers to IT infrastructure and software that are physically hosted within an organization’s facilities. Unlike cloud-based systems, on-prem solutions are managed internally by in-house IT teams. While offering more control over data and systems, on-prem deployments typically require a more significant investment in hardware, maintenance, and security.
P
PAM
Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a security framework designed to control and monitor access to critical systems and data by privileged users. PAM tools enforce least-privilege access, record session activities, and provide real-time monitoring to mitigate insider threats and breaches.
Port Forwarding
Port forwarding is a network configuration technique that redirects incoming traffic from a specific external port to an internal IP address and port within a private network. It enables remote access to devices or services, such as remote desktops, webcams, or game servers, behind a firewall or router. While useful for enabling connectivity, port forwarding can introduce security risks if not properly configured, as it may expose internal systems to the public internet. For safer alternatives, secure remote access solutions like Splashtop can eliminate the need for port forwarding altogether.
R
RBAC
Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) assigns permissions to users based on their organizational roles. By restricting access to only what’s necessary for each role, RBAC improves security, ensures compliance, and simplifies permission management.
RMM
Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tools provide IT teams with the ability to monitor, manage, and maintain client systems remotely. These tools proactively detect issues, push updates, and generate detailed reports, ensuring smooth operations and minimizing downtime.
Remote Administration
Remote administration is the process of managing and configuring systems, servers, or networks from a distant location. It allows IT administrators to perform tasks such as software installation, user management, security policy enforcement, and system monitoring using remote management tools, ensuring operational continuity without on-site access.
Remote Assistance
Remote assistance enables IT professionals to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues on a user’s device from a distant location. It often includes real-time screen sharing, file transfers, and chat functionalities to provide seamless support.
Remote Collaboration
Remote collaboration refers to using digital tools and platforms that allow teams to work effectively from different locations. Features like file sharing, video conferencing, and shared editing environments enable productivity without geographical constraints.
Remote Desktop
A remote desktop allows users to access and control a computer from another location. This technology is widely used for remote work, IT support, and accessing files or applications on a primary computer while away.
Remote Device
A remote device is any electronic device, such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or IoT device, that can be accessed or managed over a network. These devices enable flexibility and connectivity, especially in remote work environments.
Remote IT Support
Remote IT support refers to the practice of providing technical assistance to users or devices from a different location using remote access software. IT teams can troubleshoot issues, install updates, configure settings, and perform maintenance without being physically present. This approach improves response times, reduces downtime, and allows businesses to support users across multiple locations efficiently.
Remote Management
Remote management is the process of monitoring, maintaining, and administering systems, networks, or endpoints from a distance. IT professionals use remote management tools to ensure devices remain secure, up to date, and fully functional without on-site access. It plays a key role in modern IT operations, especially in distributed or hybrid work environments.
Remote Management Software
Remote management software provides IT administrators with the tools needed to manage remote devices, servers, and networks. These platforms often include features like device monitoring, patch deployment, performance tracking, and automation. By centralizing control and visibility, remote management software helps organizations maintain operational continuity and minimize risks across all endpoints.
Remote Session
A remote session occurs when a user connects to another computer or device over a network to interact with its desktop or interface as if they were physically present. Remote sessions enable tasks like accessing files, running applications, providing support, or managing systems from a different location, often via remote desktop software or secure access platforms.
Remote Support
Remote support software allows IT professionals to provide technical support to users by accessing their devices remotely. It typically includes features like file transfer, live chat, and multi-platform compatibility, streamlining the troubleshooting process.
Remote Troubleshooting
Remote troubleshooting involves diagnosing and resolving technical issues on a user’s device or system without being physically present. IT professionals use remote access tools to investigate problems, run scripts, update settings, and apply fixes in real time, helping reduce downtime and support costs.
Remote Workforce
A remote workforce consists of employees who work outside of a traditional office environment, often from home or other off-site locations. Supported by remote access software, collaboration tools, and cloud services, remote work allows businesses to operate flexibly while reducing overhead and expanding their talent pool across geographies.
S
SIEM
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems aggregate and analyze security data from across an organization’s infrastructure. They provide real-time threat detection, incident response, and compliance reporting, helping organizations maintain robust cybersecurity defenses.
SNMP
SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is a standard protocol used to monitor and manage devices on a network. It allows IT administrators to gather performance metrics, detect faults, and configure devices like routers, switches, printers, and servers. SNMP is widely used in enterprise environments to support network health monitoring and infrastructure management.
Secure Remote Access
Secure remote access ensures users can connect to devices or networks from distant locations without compromising security. It uses encryption, strong authentication, and secure protocols to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches.
U
User Account Control
User Account Control is a security feature in Microsoft Windows that helps prevent unauthorized changes to the operating system. When a task requires administrative privileges, UAC prompts the user for permission or an admin password. This helps protect the system from malware and unintended modifications by limiting elevated access to trusted actions only.
V
VDI
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that hosts desktop environments on a centralized server. Users can access their desktop from any device, enabling flexibility, improved security, and centralized management for IT teams.
VPN
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) connects a user’s device and the internet. VPNs are widely used to bypass geographic restrictions and enable access to remote networks.
W
WoL
Wake on LAN (WoL) is a networking standard that allows devices to be powered on remotely by sending a specific signal over the network. This feature is useful for IT administrators performing after-hours updates or troubleshooting.
Z
Zero Trust
Zero Trust is a security framework based on the principle of "never trust, always verify." It assumes that threats can exist both inside and outside the network, so no user or device is granted access by default. Instead, access is granted based on strict identity verification, continuous authentication, and least-privilege principles. Zero Trust helps protect against data breaches, lateral movement, and insider threats.
サ
サイバーセキュリティ
サイバーセキュリティとは、システム、ネットワーク、プログラムをデジタル攻撃から保護する取り組みです。これには不正アクセス、データ漏洩、その他のサイバー脅威から防御するために設計された、さまざまな技術、プロセス、および慣行が含まれます。
ハ
ハイブリッドワーク
ハイブリッドワークは、リモートワークとオフィスワークを組み合わせた柔軟なワークモデルで、従業員は勤務時間の一部を自宅やその他の遠隔地で働き、残りの時間は従来のオフィス環境で過ごします。この仕組みによりワークライフバランスが向上し、多くの場合、生産性が向上します。
リ
リモートアクセス
リモートアクセスとは、安全なインターネット接続を通じて、遠隔地からデバイスにアクセスする機能です。これにより、ユーザーはまるでその場にいるかのようにシステムの操作や管理を行うことができます。
リモートワーク
リモートワークとは、従業員が会社の本社以外の場所（通常は自宅や他のオフサイトの場所）から業務を行い、コミュニケーションやコラボレーションのためにテクノロジーを活用する働き方です。
リモート学習
遠隔学習とは、従来の教室環境の外で提供される教育指導のことで、多くの場合デジタルプラットフォームを通じて行われます。このモデルでは、学生がどこからでもコース教材にアクセスし、授業に参加できるため、教育に柔軟性が生まれます。
技
技術サポート
技術サポートの業務には、コンピュータ、ソフトウェア、ネットワークなどのテクノロジー製品のユーザーに支援とトラブルシューティングを提供することが含まれます。対面、電話、またはリモートアクセスツールを通じて提供され、問題を解決し、スムーズな運用を確�保します。
無
無人アクセス：
無人アクセスは、誰かが物理的に立ち会う必要のないコンピュータまたはデバイスへのリモート接続です。これは、ITサポート、メンテナンス、営業時間外のデバイスの更新に特に役立ちます。