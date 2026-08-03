オンライン詐欺はどの家族にも起こり得ます
$21B2025年に米国で報告された詐欺被害額。前年から26%増加。
22K+米国におけるAI主導の詐欺被害報告（ディープフェイクやビジネスメール詐欺を含む）。
$38K60歳以上の成人の平均損失額は、合計77億ドルにのぼりました。
出典：FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025
従来のウイルス対策ソフトを超える保護
完全な保護に加え、標準的なアンチウイルスでは提供されない機能も備えています。
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保護機能はバックグラウンドで静かに動作を開始します。
先行アクセスユーザーからは、親や子ども、そして自分自身を守れると好評です。
"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."
Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father
先行アクセスユーザーからは、親や子ども、そして自分自身を守れると好評です。
"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."
Jackson S, 67 - father of 3
先行アクセスユーザーからは、親や子ども、そして自分自身を守れると好評です。
"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."
Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother
Available plans
Individual
$29/ year
$36
*20% off first year
Best for protecting yourself.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Lite
$48/ year
$60
*20% off first year
Best for smaller households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
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Family
$69/ year
$99
*30% off first year
Best for larger households.
Stops unauthorized remote access attempts
Malware and anti-scam protection
AI-assisted threat detection
Family Guardian alerts
Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support