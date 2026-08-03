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AIを活用したアンチウイルスと詐欺対策

ご家族のデジタル保護

大切な人をオンラインの脅威から守り、必要なときにリモートでサポートしましょう。

無料トライアルプランを見る

オンライン詐欺はどの家族にも起こり得ます

$21B2025年に米国で報告された詐欺被害額。前年から26%増加。

22K+米国におけるAI主導の詐欺被害報告（ディープフェイクやビジネスメール詐欺を含む）。

$38K60歳以上の成人の平均損失額は、合計77億ドルにのぼりました。

出典：FBI Internet Crime Report, 2025

従来のウイルス対策ソフトを超える保護

完全な保護に加え、標準的なアンチウイルスでは提供されない機能も備えています。


数分で保護を開始

  • プランを選ぶ

    ご自身またはご家族に合ったプランをお選びください。

  • ダウンロードしてインストール

    お使いのデバイスにShieldをインストールするか、ご家族にセットアップを送信してください。

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a padlock, representing secure access or device security.

    しっかり保護されています

    保護機能はバックグラウンドで静かに動作を開始します。

先行アクセスユーザーからは、親や子ども、そして自分自身を守れると好評です。

"A scammer told my dad to install a remote program. Shield blocked it. That one moment paid for itself forever."

Liam B, 37 - son, protecting father

先行アクセスユーザーからは、親や子ども、そして自分自身を守れると好評です。

"Shield let's browse worry-free and not have to worry about clicking something wrong."

Jackson S, 67 - father of 3

先行アクセスユーザーからは、親や子ども、そして自分自身を守れると好評です。

"I used to panic every time Mom said 'someone from Microsoft called.' Now I don't."

Anna T, 53 - daughter, protecting mother

Available plans

Individual

2 computers

$29/ year

$36

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for protecting yourself.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection


Family Lite

5 computers

$48/ year

$60

*20% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for smaller households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


Best Value

Family

10 computers

$69/ year

$99

*30% off first year

Free TrialBuy Now

Best for larger households.

  • Stops unauthorized remote access attempts

  • Malware and anti-scam protection

  • AI-assisted threat detection

  • Family Guardian alerts

  • Remote Help when someone needs hands-on support


よくある質問

Splashtop Shield とは？
Shield は完全なアンチウイルスですか？ それとも、別のプログラムも必要ですか？
最初からパソコンに入っていたウイルス対策ソフトではだめですか？
Shieldはあらゆる詐欺を防げますか？
Shieldが動作していることはどうすればわかりますか？また、コンピュータの動作は遅くなりますか？
無料トライアルはありますか？
Shieldはスマートフォンでも使えますか？
離れた場所から家族のコンピュータを保護できますか？
データはどのように扱われますか？

今日から、大切なものを守りましょう

無料トライアルプランを見る