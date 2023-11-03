IBM MaaS360 and Splashtop Integration

MaaS360 MDM/MAM Integration

Splashtop has joined the MaaS360 WorkPlace Partner Program. We have made Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Enterprise available in the MaaS360 Market. The apps leverage the MaaS360 WorkPlace SDK to enable enterprise grade security controls for protection of corporate data.

You can also get Splashtop SOS to complement MaaS360 and support iOS remote view and Android remote control. Learn more about Splashtop SOS by contacting Splashtop Sales at 1-408-886-7177 or at sales@splashtop.com.

