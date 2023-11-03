MaaS360 MDM/MAM Integration
Splashtop has joined the MaaS360 WorkPlace Partner Program. We have made Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Enterprise available in the MaaS360 Market. The apps leverage the MaaS360 WorkPlace SDK to enable enterprise grade security controls for protection of corporate data.
You can also get Splashtop SOS to complement MaaS360 and support iOS remote view and Android remote control. Learn more about Splashtop SOS by contacting Splashtop Sales at 1-408-886-7177 or at sales@splashtop.com.
Splashtop Remote Access Solutions
Splashtop Business Access
Remote desktop for business professionals and small teams. Access your computer from anywhere, on any other device, just as if you’re right in front of it! Learn More »
Designed for MSPs, IT, and service providers to remotely support clients’ computers and servers. Includes unattended and attended access. Unlimited technicians and devices to remote from. Learn More »
Buy Now
From $40/month for 25 computers
Designed for helpdesk, and service providers to provide attended and unattended support to clients. No remote desktop software installation needed, support an unlimited number of devices. Connect to clients’ computers and mobile devices with a simple 9-digit code Learn More »
The best value on-premise solution for remote access, remote control, and remote support to any device. Give you and your team highly secure remote access. Learn More »