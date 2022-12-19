The Preferred Remote Access and Support Software for IT Help Desk
Cost-effective, all-in-one, enterprise remote access solution for today’s IT
The Best Remote Access for Service Desks
Splashtop has the high performance, flexibility, and control you need to effectively support your organization.
Simplify your helpdesk workflow with on-demand remote access to end-user devices using Splashtop SOS.
Additionally, with Splashtop Enterprise you get an all-in-one remote support solution for today’s IT and helpdesk teams. Enabling technicians to collaborate, increase efficiency and quickly resolve end-user requests.
Why Choose Splashtop
- Robust security with strong authentication requirements, authorization controls, comprehensive logging, and more.
- On-demand helpdesk support to remotely access unattended computers at any time and enable end users to work from home.
- High-performance remote sessions with an intuitive user interface.
- A centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more.
- A cost-effective remote access solution that integrates seamlessly into your existing IT environment, ticketing systems, and technician workflows.
- Industry-leading customer service.
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access and Support Capabilities
On-demand, quick support to any attended (unmanaged) computers and mobile devices
Unattended remote support
Endpoint monitoring and management *
Unattended Android access *
Enable end users to remotely access their work computers from any device *
Simplified on-demand remote support workflows*
Support queue, technician grouping and collaboration capabilities*
Security, Audit and Compliance
Robust security features and practices including industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption, device authentication, two-factor authentication and more
Activities are logged and available for reporting
Splashtop maintains compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, and GDPR
Splashtop’s security features help organizations meet their own HIPAA, PCI, ISO 27001, and other industry and government standards and regulations
Purchase, deploy, and manage Bitdefender on your managed computers from within Splashtop
Ease-of-Use and Efficiency
Centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions and more
User-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate
In-session features that increase productivity
Use the Splashtop app on any number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices to launch the remote session
Flexibility and Control
Greater control with scheduled remote access, granular feature permissions, group-based access, and more *
Customize the SOS on-demand support app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions and company name
Choose cloud or on-premises deployment
Enterprise Feature
Single Sign-On (SSO)
Integrate with your SSO identity provider to manage Splashtop users via your current corporate directory
Take advantage of SSO so employees don’t need to create yet another password
Automate onboarding and off-boarding employees through SSO with SCIM
Ticketing System Integration
Integrate with ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Jira, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more to launch a remote support session right from your ticket
Automatically log session details back in the ticket
* available with Enterprise only
Splashtop Offers Great Features at the Best Price
Save anywhere from 50% to 80% when you choose Splashtop over other remote access solutions.
From Our Happy Customers
I’ve used LogMeIn before and this is much cheaper, also easy to set up users with controlled access to machines. I like having the session and History logs. These have been extremely helpful.
Dave Bakker - Hendrik’s Greenhouses
From Our Happy Customers
Prior to downloading, I made a quick call to sales-support to assess if Splashtop was going to provide me with what I needed and the support rep was also superb. I didn’t have to wait until the end of the trial period…by the third day I knew this was going to be wonderful solution.
Jonathan Stone - Stone Consulting Group
From Our Happy Customers
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
From Our Happy Customers
Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.
Scott Evans - Digital Wave LLC
From Our Happy Customers
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop is Integrated with the Tools You Use
Launch a remote support session directly from within a ticket. When you get Splashtop SOS Unlimited with the PSA ticketing & ITSM integration, you’ll be able to integrate Splashtop with many of the most popular PSA and ITSM platforms used today!
Learn more about our integration partners.