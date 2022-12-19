Skip to main content
Splashtop
The Preferred Remote Access and Support Software for IT Help Desk

Cost-effective, all-in-one, enterprise remote access solution for today’s IT

The Best Remote Access for Service Desks

Splashtop has the high performance, flexibility, and control you need to effectively support your organization.
Simplify your helpdesk workflow with on-demand remote access to end-user devices using Splashtop SOS.
Additionally, with Splashtop Enterprise you get an all-in-one remote support solution for today’s IT and helpdesk teams. Enabling technicians to collaborate, increase efficiency and quickly resolve end-user requests. 

Why Choose Splashtop

  • Robust security with strong authentication requirements, authorization controls, comprehensive logging, and more.
  • On-demand helpdesk support to remotely access unattended computers at any time and enable end users to work from home.
  • High-performance remote sessions with an intuitive user interface.
  • A centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions, and more.
  • A cost-effective remote access solution that integrates seamlessly into your existing IT environment, ticketing systems, and technician workflows.
  • Industry-leading customer service.

For IT, Support, and Help Desks

SOS

Attended and unattended remote support solution

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Key Benefits

All-in-One Remote Access and Support Capabilities

  • On-demand, quick support to any attended (unmanaged) computers and mobile devices 

  • Unattended remote support 

  • Endpoint monitoring and management * 

  • Unattended Android access * 

  • Enable end users to remotely access their work computers from any device * 

  • Simplified on-demand remote support workflows* 

  • Support queue, technician grouping and collaboration capabilities* 

Security, Audit and Compliance

Ease-of-Use and Efficiency

  • Centralized technician console to manage users, groups, devices, access permissions and more

  • User-friendly interface that’s intuitive and needs no training to navigate

  • In-session features that increase productivity

  • Use the Splashtop app on any number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome devices to launch the remote session

Flexibility and Control

  • Greater control with scheduled remote access, granular feature permissions, group-based access, and more *

  • Customize the SOS on-demand support app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions and company name

  • Choose cloud or on-premises deployment

Enterprise Feature

Single Sign-On (SSO)

  • Integrate with your SSO identity provider to manage Splashtop users via your current corporate directory

  • Take advantage of SSO so employees don’t need to create yet another password

  • Automate onboarding and off-boarding employees through SSO with SCIM

Ticketing System Integration

  • Integrate with ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Jira, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more to launch a remote support session right from your ticket

  • Automatically log session details back in the ticket

* available with Enterprise only

Splashtop Offers Great Features at the Best Price

Save anywhere from 50% to 80% when you choose Splashtop over other remote access solutions.

From Our Happy Customers

I’ve used LogMeIn before and this is much cheaper, also easy to set up users with controlled access to machines. I like having the session and History logs. These have been extremely helpful.

Dave Bakker - Hendrik’s Greenhouses

From Our Happy Customers

Prior to downloading, I made a quick call to sales-support to assess if Splashtop was going to provide me with what I needed and the support rep was also superb. I didn’t have to wait until the end of the trial period…by the third day I knew this was going to be wonderful solution.

Jonathan Stone - Stone Consulting Group

From Our Happy Customers

Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.

Michael Tott - Fore Computers

From Our Happy Customers

Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.

Scott Evans - Digital Wave LLC

Splashtop is Integrated with the Tools You Use

Launch a remote support session directly from within a ticket. When you get Splashtop SOS Unlimited with the PSA ticketing & ITSM integration, you’ll be able to integrate Splashtop with many of the most popular PSA and ITSM platforms used today! 

Learn more about our integration partners.

Resources

Compare Splashtop Enterprise to Splashtop SOS Unlimited

