Affordable and Easy to Use for Businesses of All Sizes
Comprehensive Identity and Secrets Management
Leverage our system's effortless integration with top identity providers and enjoy unparalleled security with our innovative zero-knowledge management of passwords, API keys, and secrets.
Secure Private Access to All Resources
Experience VPN-less, zero-trust access to resources at work, home, or the cloud while relishing the convenience of our clientless option for secure third-party and contractor access, complete with session recording for compliance and peace of mind. All this paired with our robust device enrollment and posture enforcement ensures absolute security and control.
Controlled Access to Public SaaS Applications
Experience enhanced security with our system that offers additional checks like geolocation for popular SaaS applications and mandates multi-factor authentication during high-risk logins, amplifying your defense against any threats.
Protected and Convenient Network Access
Our system automatically blocks network access to malicious and suspicious sites, while also reducing risk and liability by restricting access to sites that violate corporate policies, ensuring a secure and compliant online environment.
Get Started with Splashtop Secure Workspace™
Key Features
- Network Access Everywhere
- Comprehensive Identity Access Management
- Secure Device Enrollment and Security Posture Enforcement
- Convenient and Secure Third-Party/Privileged Access
- Browser-Based Application Access