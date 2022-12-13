Splashtop Remote Access for Digital Signage
Access your digital signage anytime, anywhere, from any device
Easily Support Your Digital Signage to Minimize Downtime
With Splashtop Remote Support, you can remotely access and control your Windows and Android-based digital signage at any time. Keep your devices running properly, provide support to fix any issues the moment they arise (even while you’re away), and update the content on the screen in real time. Splashtop Remote Support is a simple solution for supporting multiple digital signage devices.
Have Full Remote Access and Support Your Windows and Android Digital Signage
Splashtop’s broad device support means you can remotely access and control your digital signage from any Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
Remote access and control any device running on Android 8.0 and up. Splashtop supports remote control of Android brands including Acer, Alcatel, Asus, Blackberry, Essential, Google, Honor, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realmi, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, and more.
Key Benefits
Easy Deployment
Create your deployment package and install your streamer on all your digital signage devices. Once installed you’ll be able to remotely access and provide support to your devices.
Fix Issues Remotely
Your digital signage needs to be running at all times, without any issues. When a problem arises, you simply remote into the device, troubleshoot, and fix the issue fast.
Update Devices Quickly
Need to update the content on multiple digital signage devices, even if they’re located in multiple locations? Remote into the ones you need to update and get it done fast.
High Performance
Splashtop’s high-performance engine gives you fast connections with HD quality and sound. Remote controlling and providing support to your digital signage has never been easier.
User Management and Grouping
Organize your digital signage devices into groups to easily manage access. Put additional users into groups, and set their roles and access permissions.
Security
All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. All connections, file transfers, and management events are logged. Learn more about Splashtop security.