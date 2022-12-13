Splashtop Remote Access for Digital Signage

Splashtop’s broad device support means you can remotely access and control your digital signage from any Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

Remote access and control any device running on Android 8.0 and up. Splashtop supports remote control of Android brands including Acer, Alcatel, Asus, Blackberry, Essential, Google, Honor, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realmi, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, and more.