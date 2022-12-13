Customer Success Founded on Accessibility and Transparency
Help when you need it from a live person, no matter your organization's size
Get in Touch with Us
Customers aren't a number in a ticketing system for us—they drive all that we do. Our Head of Customer Success, Stephen Ng, once said, "I wake up every day thinking about how we can make our customers successful with our solutions." That's why it's our mission. When you need help, we're there.
We make sure we're available when you reach out. Unlike other remote access providers, we have support, sales and customer success employees staffed all over the world. Our teams are located in the US, Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore and the Netherlands.
Getting in contact with us is always easy and hassle-free. All customers can call Splashtop’s international phone lines to speak with another human, and we offer chat support with real people—not robots—during business days!
Check out our Contact Us page to explore all the ways we can connect.
30+ MillionUsers
800+ MillionSessions
2,000+ 5-Star Reviews
$1+ BillionValuation
From Our Happy Customers
Everyone at Splashtop has been excellent in guiding me through the setup of the system! I have to say that the customer support for this product is the best I have ever experienced.
Rick Campion, Technical Operations Manager at Music Department at Goldsmiths University of London
From Our Happy Customers
Really impressed by your support, the product ease of use and deployment. Thanks for the quick responses and a top tier product. I’d rate Splashtop #1, and I’ve had TeamViewer and LogMeIn.
Frank Wolynski, VP of Engineering at WEDU-TV
From Our Happy Customers
Everyone at Splashtop has been excellent in guiding me through the setup of the system! I have to say that the customer support for this product is the best I have ever experienced.
Rick Campion, Technical Operations Manager at Music Department at Goldsmiths University of London
From Our Happy Customers
Really impressed by your support, the product ease of use and deployment. Thanks for the quick responses and a top tier product. I’d rate Splashtop #1, and I’ve had TeamViewer and LogMeIn.
Frank Wolynski, VP of Engineering at WEDU-TV