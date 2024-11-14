Skip to main content
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
A man working remotely in his home office.
Working Remotely

Remote Workforce Management: How to Lead Remote Teams

By Trevor Jackins
10 minute read
Updated
Get started with Splashtop Remote Access & Support
Free Trial
Subscribe
NewsletterRSS Feed
Share This

The world of work has changed big time!

These days, roughly one in three U.S. workers (35%) who have the option are working entirely from home, ditching their office desks for kitchen tables, local coffee shops, or even beach-side cafes.

This shift to remote work isn't just temporary – it's here to stay. But managing a team you can't see face-to-face comes with its own set of challenges.

How do you keep everyone connected when scattered across different time zones? How can you ensure work gets done without breathing down people's necks?

Let’s find out!

What is a Remote Workforce?

A remote workforce refers to employees who work from outside the traditional office setting. They could be working from home, in a co-working space, or anywhere with a reliable internet connection.

The key is that they aren't physically present in a central office.

According to recent Gallup data, 80% of U.S. employees with remote-capable jobs work either hybrid or fully remote, with hybrid workers averaging 2.6 days per week in the office.

This shift represents a significant change from the conventional 9-to-5 office setup, enabled by technological advances and changing workplace cultures.

Understanding Remote Workforce Management

Remote workforce management involves overseeing these distributed teams while ensuring productivity, engagement, and effective collaboration.

It involves a blend of technology, communication, and good old-fashioned leadership skills to ensure that work gets done efficiently, no matter where your team is.

Here are its three critical components:

  1. Communication Systems: Implementing tools and protocols for clear, consistent team communication.

  2. Performance Monitoring: Setting and tracking goals while maintaining accountability.

  3. Team Engagement: Building culture and maintaining connections in a virtual environment.

Looking to streamline your remote workforce management?

Splashtop's secure remote access solution lets your team use their devices (BYOD) to access work computers safely from anywhere.

You'll get enterprise-grade security with SSO integration, crystal-clear 4K streaming for seamless remote sessions, and easy performance monitoring - all while saving up to 80% compared to traditional VPN solutions.

Try Splashtop free for 7 days and see how easy remote team management can be.

Free Trial

Current Trends and Statistics on Remote Work

Remote work isn't just a passing trend; it's here to stay. Don't believe us? Check out these numbers:

The top industries embracing remote work going forward:

  • Computer and IT

  • Accounting and Finance

  • Marketing

  • Medical and Health

  • Project Management

These stats paint a clear picture: The future of work is remote, and businesses need to adapt to stay competitive. You can see how leading companies are embracing remote work and transforming their operations to grow in this new environment.

Advantages of a Remote Workforce

So, why are so many companies embracing remote work?

Benefits for Employees

Let's explore how working remotely can make life better for your team members:

Benefit

Description

Impact

Work-Life Balance

Flexible schedules and no commute

71% report better work-life balance

Cost Savings

Reduced commuting and food expenses

Average annual savings of $12,000

Location Freedom

Ability to work from anywhere

Increased job satisfaction

Time Management

Greater control over work hours

Higher productivity levels

Benefits for Employers

Now, let's look at what companies gain when they embrace remote work:

Benefit

Description

Impact

Cost Reduction

Lower overhead expenses

Save up to $11,000 per employee annually

Wider Talent Pool

Access to global talent

Improved recruitment outcomes

Increased Productivity

Fewer workplace distractions

47% productivity increase reported

Employee Retention

Higher job satisfaction

Reduced turnover costs

Challenges of Managing a Remote Workforce

While remote work brings many benefits, managing remote employees has its share of hurdles:

Breaking Down Communication Barriers

The biggest challenge you'll face is probably communication. Without face-to-face interactions, it's harder to pick up on body language and tone.

Plus, finding the right time to connect can feel hard when your team is spread across different time zones.

Think about it - those quick desk-side chats and impromptu brainstorming sessions don't happen naturally anymore. You'll need to be more intentional about how and when you communicate with your team.

Keeping Your Team Connected

Building a strong team culture remotely isn't easy. Here's what makes it tricky:

  • Team members might feel isolated working alone

  • It's harder to build trust when you can't meet in person

  • Virtual team bonding requires extra effort and planning

The good news? With the right approach and tools, you can create meaningful connections even in a virtual environment.

Dealing with Tech and Security Issues

Remote work relies heavily on technology, which brings its own set of challenges. Keeping data secure when your team works from different locations becomes more complex.

You need to think about:

  • Setting up secure access to company systems

  • Protecting sensitive information

  • Making sure everyone has reliable internet and proper equipment

The key is finding the right balance between security and usability. You want to keep your data safe without making it too complicated for your team to do their jobs.

Splashtop Enterprise offers SSO integration, 256-bit encryption, and advanced security features to protect your remote workforce.

Schedule a demo to see how Splashtop can secure your remote teams.

Tracking Performance Effectively

Managing performance remotely is different from watching your team work in the office. You might wonder: "Are my team members staying productive?" "How do I know if someone is struggling?" "What's the best way to provide feedback virtually?"

The trick is to focus on results rather than hours worked. Set clear expectations and trust your team to manage their time effectively.

Best Practices to Manage a Remote Workforce

Here are proven strategies that really work:

1. Create and Document Clear Policies

Don't leave your remote work guidelines up to chance. Start by creating a clear remote work policy that everyone can follow.

This should cover basic but important details about:

  • Who can work remotely, and how often

  • Expected working hours and availability

  • Which meetings must be attended in person

  • Where employees can work from (home office, co-working spaces, etc.)

Get input from your HR, Finance, and Legal teams before rolling out these policies. This will help avoid future headaches!

2. Set Up Clear Communication Guidelines

Good communication is the backbone of remote work success. Start by establishing when and how your team should communicate.

For example, quick questions might work best in chat, while complex discussions need video calls.

Create a simple communication plan that covers:

  • Which tools to use for different types of messages

  • Expected response times for emails and messages

  • Best times for team-wide communications

  • Regular meeting schedules and formats

Then, put these communication best practices to work:

  • Over-communicate rather than under-communicate

  • Write messages that leave no room for confusion

  • Share screen recordings to explain detailed processes

  • Use video calls when you need to solve tricky problems

The goal is to keep everyone in the loop without drowning them in messages. Finding this balance might take some time, but smooth team collaboration is worth the effort.

3. Choose and Implement the Right Tools

Your remote team needs reliable tools to work effectively. Think of these as your virtual office essentials:

Start with a good video conferencing platform for face-to-face meetings.

Add project management software to organize tasks and secure remote access solutions so team members can safely access work resources from home.

With Splashtop Secure Workspace, your team can access work resources securely and frictionlessly. The unified Zero Trust platform lets employees safely access applications from anywhere while protecting sensitive data.

With features like single sign-on (SSO), privileged access management, and comprehensive threat defense, you get enterprise-grade security without compromising simplicity.

Also, real-time monitoring helps you prioritize your team's needs.

4. Build a Strong Team Culture

Just because your team is remote doesn't mean you can't build great relationships.

Here's how to keep your team connected:

Start with regular virtual team-building activities. These might be casual coffee chats or organized online games. Try to bring everyone together in person at least once a year for deeper connections.

Pro tip: Don't forget to celebrate wins and milestones! Send birthday cards, recognize work anniversaries, and share team achievements regularly.

5. Focus on Results, Not Hours

When you can't see your team working, it's tempting to monitor their online hours.

Instead, try this approach: set clear goals and deadlines, then trust your team to manage their time. What matters most is that work gets done well and on time.

Some tips for results-based management:

  • Set specific, measurable objectives for each team member

  • Have regular check-ins to discuss progress

  • Focus on project milestones rather than daily activities

6. Take Care of Your Team's Well-being

Remote work can sometimes feel isolating.

Make employee well-being a priority by creating opportunities for social connection through team activities.

Encourage work-life balance by respecting off-hours (including weekends and PTOs) and promoting regular breaks.

Remember – happy employees are usually more productive!

7. Keep Your Data Safe

Security might sound complicated, but it doesn't have to be.

Start with these basics:

  • Set up two-factor authentication for extra protection

  • Train your team on basic security practices

  • Regularly update all software and systems

Most importantly, make security part of your team's daily routine without making it a burden.

Keep your office Wi-Fi networks secure with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS.

It handles user authentication automatically, stops unauthorized access, and makes network security effortless—perfect for managing staff, guests, and student access to your Wi-Fi.

The Future of Remote Work

As observed, remote work is the new normal. Companies that embrace it and learn the art of remote workforce management will be well-positioned for success in the future.

Key predictions include:

  • Hybrid work models becoming standard

  • Increased focus on digital collaboration tools

  • Greater emphasis on cybersecurity

  • Evolution of management practices

  • More investment in remote work software and technology

Managing Remote Workforce Made Easy with Splashtop

Managing a remote team doesn't have to be complex. Splashtop offers a complete toolkit to keep your remote workforce connected and secure. Here's what you get with Splashtop:

High-Performance Remote Access

Your team can access their work computers from any device with crystal-clear 4K streaming and minimal lag. Whether using Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices, they'll feel like they're sitting at their office desk.

Enterprise-Grade Security

Keep your data safe with:

  • TLS and 256-bit AES encryption

  • Two-factor authentication

  • Single sign-on (SSO) integration

  • Session logging and monitoring

Streamlined IT Support

Help your team quickly resolve tech issues with:

  • IT remote support to any device

  • Unattended access to managed devices

  • Centralized IT management

The best thing about Splashtop is that you can scale quickly as your team grows - from small teams to enterprise-wide deployment. Discover why 30 million users, including 85% of Fortune 500 companies, trust Splashtop.

Start your free trial today and see how Splashtop can transform your remote workforce management.

Free Trial

FAQs

What tools are essential for supporting a remote workforce?
How can businesses ensure data security with a remote workforce?
How can I ensure effective communication within a remote team?
How can I provide technical support to my remote employees?

Related Content

Working Remotely

Screen Sharing: Key Benefits, Types, and Effective Solutions

Learn More
Working Remotely

What is SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) & How Does It Work?

Learn More
Working Remotely

Seamless Remote Access for Digital Labs - Healthcare, Pharma and Biotech

Learn More
Security

How To Ensure Your Remote Employees are HIPAA Compliant

Learn More
View All Blogs
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.