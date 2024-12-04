Today’s IT teams have a lot on their plates. They must resolve technical issues, manage updates and security patches, guide users through troubleshooting, and more. Usually, this requires walking users through each step over the phone or text unless they happen to be in the same building. In some extreme cases, the IT agent even has to drive out to provide in-person assistance.
What if there was an easier way?
There is, and it’s called remote troubleshooting. Remote troubleshooting software empowers IT teams to access devices from across an internet connection and take a hands-on approach to tech support from anywhere.
With that in mind, let’s look at remote troubleshooting, how it works, and how it helps IT teams provide the best support possible.
What is Remote Troubleshooting?
Remote troubleshooting software connects an IT or tech support agent’s computer to an end-user’s device, allowing the support agent to access the computer and resolve issues remotely. The end-user’s screen is shared with the agent, who can then use their device to control the shared screen and carry out diagnostics and other tasks needed for repairs themselves.
This allows IT professionals and support teams to diagnose and fix technical issues from anywhere without needing to be physically present or walk the customer through the repair steps via voice or text chat.
How Does Remote Troubleshooting Work?
Remote desktop troubleshooting works by connecting the two devices over an internet connection. The IT agent and end-user use the remote troubleshooting software to establish the remote connection.
From there, the agent can view and control the end-user’s computer remotely, enabling them to perform diagnostics on the device from anywhere.
Once the issue is resolved, the IT tech can end the remote session and disconnect the devices.
How Remote Troubleshooting Tools Support Business Success
Remote troubleshooting software provides multiple benefits to organizations. The first, naturally, is how it empowers IT teams and improves support efficiency – IT agents can quickly connect, diagnose, troubleshoot, and resolve issues from their computers, making their jobs faster and more efficient.
This also leads to quicker resolutions, so employees can return to their work more quickly and support teams have more time to help everyone. This reduces downtime and keeps efficiency high, not to mention the improved morale that comes with a more efficient and convenient work experience.
Additionally, cost savings should be considered. Improving efficiency helps organizations get more value from each day, while remote troubleshooting can save money by eliminating the need for support agents to travel for house calls.
Common IT Issues Resolved with Remote Desktop Troubleshooting
While the benefits of remote desktop troubleshooting are clear, the question of use cases remains. What are some specific issues that remote troubleshooting software can address?
Any IT agent can tell you there’s no shortage of problems that users can encounter, many of which require a personal touch. These can include:
1. Software Malfunction
One of the most common issues IT teams need to handle is a simple software malfunction. Sometimes, a program just doesn’t do what it’s supposed to, and an IT agent needs to step in and see what’s going wrong.
When an agent directly connects to the user’s computer, they can see the problem firsthand. This gives them the insight they need to troubleshoot and address the malfunction properly. They can run the diagnostics and repairs it needs directly, without needing to leave their desks.
2. Performance Issues
Another common IT issue comes from hardware or software performance. If you’ve ever had your computer slow to a crawl or take hours to boot up, you know how much of a setback performance issues can be.
This is another area where remote support allows agents to see and diagnose a problem for themselves. From there, they can assess the root of the issue on the user’s device, whether it’s just a matter of too many programs running at once, the computer needing an update, or any other cause.
3. Deleting Malware
No one wants their computer to become infected with malware or spyware, but despite our best efforts, sometimes an employee will slip up and get infected.
When this happens, it’s important to locate and delete the malware quickly. IT agents can remotely access the infected device, identify the malware or spyware, and thoroughly delete it from the system, all without risking their own devices. Since the only thing shared is the screen, there’s no risk of data transmission between devices.
4. General Support
Sometimes, users just need a hand with a program, software, or other technical issue they’re having trouble with. Remote troubleshooting allows the IT agents to easily connect to the user’s device and walk them through their issues directly, helping the user get back on track and understand how their devices or programs work.
Key Benefits of Using Splashtop For Remote Troubleshooting
There are several remote troubleshooting solutions on the market, but if you’re looking for a powerful, user-friendly, and affordable option, one name stands out: Splashtop.
Splashtop SOS and Splashtop Enterprise allow IT teams to connect to any device instantly. From there, IT agents can easily troubleshoot systems, empowering them to help employees quickly and efficiently.
Additionally, Splashtop integrates with PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, helping improve resolution times and making it easier for agents to manage tickets.
All the while, both devices remain completely secure thanks to Splashtop’s robust cloud infrastructure, advanced security features, and compliance with security standards. No data is processed, stored, or accessed during remote sessions, so everything remains safe.
