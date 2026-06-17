Hybrid work means combining in-office and remote work, offering employees flexibility and promoting productivity. This model adapts to the changing workforce landscape, balancing collaboration with individual autonomy.
The shutdowns brought on by the pandemic proved that many office workers can be just as productive while working from home as they are while working at the office. Organizations and employees alike have also discovered several benefits that come with remote working.
So now that businesses are able to bring employees back to the office, the question is whether to go back to the old model of working in-person, or to continue leveraging remote work. After all, there are several pros and cons to both remote work and in-person work models.
The solution that many businesses are moving to is hybrid work. Hybrid work models are meant to get all the benefits out of both working in the office and working remotely.
Here’s a look at what hybrid work is, what the benefits of hybrid work are, and some tips on how to set up your organization for success when implementing a hybrid work model.
What is Hybrid Work?
Hybrid work is a model that gives employees the flexibility to work from anywhere. Employees can work from home, at the office, or anywhere else in the world. Organizations can set hybrid work schedules that outline the dates and times when employees are expected to work in the office, or they can give employees complete autonomy in choosing when and where they want to work.
Key Aspects of Hybrid Work
Flexible scheduling: Hybrid work allows employees to split their time between home and the office, offering autonomy over work hours while meeting business needs.
Remote collaboration: Effective hybrid teams rely on digital tools for communication, file sharing, and meetings to stay connected and productive regardless of location.
Technology integration: Seamless access to business systems, secure remote connections, and device compatibility are critical to ensure hybrid workers can perform tasks without disruption.
Performance-based outcomes: With less emphasis on physical presence, hybrid work shifts the focus to deliverables, results, and accountability to measure performance fairly.
Workplace adaptability: Offices are being reimagined as collaboration hubs rather than permanent desks. Hybrid models require flexible workspaces and policies to support both remote and in-office roles.
Pros and Cons of Hybrid Work
Pros of Hybrid Work
Flexibility: Employees can balance work and personal life more effectively, choosing when to work from home or the office based on their needs and preferences.
Increased Productivity: Many employees find they are more productive when they can choose their work environment, leading to better performance and job satisfaction.
Cost Savings: Both employers and employees can save on costs related to commuting, office space, and daily expenses like meals and transportation.
Talent Attraction and Retention: Offering hybrid work options can attract top talent who seek flexibility, and it can help retain current employees by improving their overall work experience.
Reduced Commute Stress: Less time spent commuting means employees can use that time more effectively for work or personal activities, leading to better mental health and well-being.
Cons of Hybrid Work
Communication Challenges: Maintaining clear and effective communication can be more difficult with team members spread across different locations, potentially leading to misunderstandings or delays.
Technology Dependency: Reliable internet and technology are crucial for remote work, and any technical issues can disrupt productivity.
Security Risks: Managing data security and protecting sensitive information becomes more complex when employees work from various locations and devices.
Isolation and Disconnect: Remote employees may feel isolated or disconnected from their colleagues, affecting team cohesion and collaboration.
Management Difficulties: Supervising a hybrid team requires new management approaches and strategies to ensure fairness, engagement, and accountability among all employees.
Maintaining a consistent company culture: With employees split between in-office and remote environments, it can be difficult to foster a unified culture. Shared values, team cohesion, and informal collaboration may weaken without intentional engagement.
Ensuring equity for all employees: Hybrid models can unintentionally favor in-office workers when it comes to visibility, promotions, or resources. Organizations must work proactively to ensure remote employees receive equal support and recognition.
Adapting to different work styles: Hybrid teams include individuals with varying preferences for communication, collaboration, and scheduling. Leaders must find ways to accommodate diverse work styles without sacrificing team performance or cohesion.
Tips for Managing a Hybrid Team
By clearly communicating your hybrid work policy and investing in tools your employees need to be productive from anywhere, you can ensure your business and workers get the most out of hybrid work!
Clearly communicate your hybrid work policy
Are employees required to come to the office certain days. Are there certain hours employees need to be available while working remotely? Make sure your employees know what is expected of them to prevent any problems from arising.
Enable your team to work remotely
There are many software tools out there that help remote workers stay productive. Collaboration, communication, and project management are few important tools for remote teams.
Another important tool is remote access, which can be used by employees to remotely access work computers from any device (giving them access to the files and applications only accessible on their work computers), and by IT to provide remote support to managed devices or to a remote worker’s device.
Essential Tools for Hybrid Work
To ensure a seamless hybrid work experience, it's important to equip your team with the right tools. Here are some essential tools for effective hybrid work:
Communication Tools
Video Conferencing Software: Platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams enable face-to-face meetings, fostering better communication and collaboration.
Instant Messaging: Tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams provide quick and easy communication channels for team members to stay connected.
Collaboration Tools
Project Management Software: Tools like Trello, Asana, and Monday.com help teams manage tasks, track progress, and stay organized.
Document Sharing and Collaboration: Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 allow multiple users to work on documents simultaneously, ensuring everyone is on the same page.
Remote Access Tools
Remote Desktop Software: Solutions like Splashtop enable employees to securely access their work computers from anywhere, ensuring they have all the necessary files and applications at their fingertips.
Time Management Tools
Time Tracking Software: Tools like Toggl and Clockify help employees manage their time efficiently, ensuring they stay productive and meet deadlines.
Calendar Apps: Google Calendar and Outlook help schedule meetings, set reminders, and manage personal and professional commitments.
Productivity Tools
Note-Taking Apps: Evernote and Microsoft OneNote allow employees to capture ideas, organize notes, and share information easily.
Focus and Distraction Management: Apps like Focus@Will and Freedom help employees minimize distractions and stay focused on their tasks.
By leveraging these essential tools, organizations can support their hybrid workforce, enhance productivity, and maintain effective communication and collaboration.
Leverage Splashtop Remote Access for Supporting Hybrid Remote Teams
Splashtop offers several remote access and remote support solutions that enable organizations to successfully implement hybrid work environments. Splashtop enhances hybrid work as it gives remote workers the flexibility to reliably and securely access their office computing resources from anywhere, and from any of their personal devices!
Check out all Splashtop hybrid work solutions and try it for free!