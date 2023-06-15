Why Splashtop Tops Other Remote Desktop Tools for SMBs

In today's increasingly digital and remote work environments, small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) face a unique set of challenges. These challenges demand robust, secure, and reliable tools to ensure smooth business operations, and one of these essential tools is remote desktop software.

Amongst the plethora of options available, Splashtop has emerged as the top choice for many SMBs worldwide. But what sets Splashtop apart in the competitive market of remote desktop tools?

This blog post will delve into the compelling reasons behind Splashtop's popularity among SMBs. We will explore the unique blend of superior features, affordable pricing, and exceptional customer support that Splashtop offers, setting it apart from its competitors.

Our goal is to provide an in-depth understanding of how Splashtop's offerings align with the specific needs and constraints of SMBs, enabling them to excel in the current digital landscape. So, let's start our journey and uncover why Splashtop truly tops other remote desktop tools for SMBs.

Superior Performance, Security & Features

A big reason behind Splashtop's ascendance in the world of remote desktop tools is undoubtedly its impressive array of advanced and intuitive features. These features have been thoughtfully designed to address the specific requirements of SMBs, leading to a significant enhancement in their daily operations.

One of the standout features of Splashtop is its lightning-fast performance, offering minimal latency during remote access. This guarantees smooth, real-time access to remote computers, which is essential for tasks such as remote troubleshooting, real-time collaboration, and seamless software use.

Security, too, is at the forefront of Splashtop's offerings. Understanding the critical importance of data privacy and security for SMBs, Splashtop incorporates industry-standard encryption protocols, including 256-bit AES encryption. Multi-factor authentication, device authentication, and intrusion defense are also part of the package, ensuring a high level of security that SMBs can depend on.

Splashtop also understands the need for versatility in today's hybrid work environments. Thus, it offers cross-platform support, enabling users to connect to remote computers from any device, be it a PC, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. Additionally, its easy file-transfer capabilities, remote printing, and session recording add further convenience to the user experience.

When we compare these features with those of other remote desktop tools in the market, it's clear that Splashtop offers a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience. Whether it's the speed of connection, the strength of security protocols, or the flexibility of device support, Splashtop stands out in every aspect, making it a favorite among SMBs.

Affordable Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Splashtop offers a compelling value proposition that is hard for SMBs to ignore. In an era where operational efficiency is critical, Splashtop provides an affordable solution without compromising on quality or performance.

The pricing model of Splashtop is designed with the budget constraints of SMBs in mind. Splashtop offers various plans, each catering to different needs and scales of businesses. The tiered pricing model means that companies only pay for the features they need, thereby avoiding the financial burden of unnecessary functions.

To highlight the cost-effectiveness of Splashtop, consider this: compared to other leading remote desktop tools in the market, Splashtop can provide up to 50% or even more savings compared to other products like TeamViewer and LogMeIn. This makes Splashtop a desirable option for SMBs who are always looking for ways to cut costs and improve their bottom line.

But affordability doesn't mean a compromise on quality with Splashtop. Even at its competitive price point, Splashtop is able to deliver superior features and robust security. This blend of affordability and quality is what sets Splashtop apart from its competitors, making it an unmatched choice in the realm of remote desktop tools.

So, with Splashtop, SMBs not only get access to a top-tier remote desktop tool but also achieve significant cost savings, which can be utilized in other growth-driving aspects of the business. This demonstrates how Splashtop offers incredible value for money, striking the right balance between cost and functionality.

Exceptional Customer Support

In a world where technology plays a pivotal role in business operations, having reliable customer support can make a world of difference. Here, too, Splashtop shines, offering exceptional customer support that is a significant contributor to its popularity among SMBs.

Splashtop's customer support goes above and beyond to ensure users can leverage their remote desktop tool to its full potential. The support team is easily accessible and consists of highly skilled professionals ready to assist with any inquiries or technical issues. Users have the option to contact support via various channels such as live chat, email, or phone, ensuring they get the help they need when they need it.

The commitment to customer satisfaction continues beyond there. Splashtop's support extends to comprehensive online resources, including how-to articles, tutorials, and FAQ sections, providing users with instant self-help options. This proactive approach to support helps users resolve issues quickly and efficiently, minimizing downtime and disruption.

Comparatively, many other remote desktop tools in the market often fall short when it comes to customer support. Either they lack multiple channels of communication, their response time is sluggish, or their online resources are not comprehensive enough. These shortcomings can cause significant operational disruptions, especially for SMBs, where every moment of downtime can impact business outcomes.

Many satisfied customers testify to their favorable experiences with Splashtop's support. Their testimonials bear witness to the efficient problem resolution, friendly service, and overall superior support experience that Splashtop consistently delivers.

With Splashtop, not only do SMBs get a top-notch remote desktop tool, but they also receive exceptional customer support that helps them maximize the tool's utility, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted business operations.

In the realm of remote desktop tools, Splashtop has emerged as a go-to choice for SMBs, and rightly so. With its superior features that cater specifically to the needs of SMBs, affordable pricing that offers excellent value for money, and exceptional customer support that keeps businesses running smoothly, Splashtop truly tops other remote desktop tools in the market.

In fact, Splashtop was awarded as the Top Rated Solution 2023 by TrustRadius in the remote desktop category based on user reviews.

Splashtop not only provides a tool for remote desktop access but is a strategic partner in your business's digital journey, ensuring that you have the support and capabilities you need to succeed in the digital age.

