Here’s an inside look at how remote desktop software allows you to control a computer from another device, and why Splashtop is the best solution.

Your desktop computer is usually your most powerful computing resource. Your desktop hosts all your files and can run the applications you need to use. However, you cannot always take your desktop with you, and you’re usually limited to using it in your office.

Fortunately, remote desktop software removes this barrier by giving you the flexibility to use your desktop even when you’re not in the office.

How does remote desktop work?

Remote desktop software works by leveraging the internet to allow you to use another device to access your computer remotely. Using a ‘client’ app on your local device, and an ‘agent’ app on your desktop computer, you can start a remote desktop connection at any time, and from anywhere to remotely control your desktop as if you were using it in-person.

How a remote desktop tool like Splashtop works

Splashtop is a remote desktop application that allows users to remotely access their Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device.

Once you’re all set up, you can use the Splashtop app on your device to select the remote computer you want to access to remotely connect to it from anywhere

During a remote desktop connection, Splashtop works by showing you the screen of the remote computer in real-time. You can then use your local device, keyboard, and mouse to control the remote desktop.

The fast, intuitive, and easy to use interface makes performing any task and working remotely a breeze. You will be able to access the files on your remote desktop and run any application on it.

Try Splashtop for free

Want to see Splashtop remote desktop software in action for yourself? Get started now with a free trial (no credit card or commitment required). Splashtop is the ideal remote desktop solution because it is highly secure, responsive, comes with the top features, and gives you the best value.

START FREE TRIAL

Or check out all Splashtop remote desktop products, including solutions for IT support, education, and enterprises.