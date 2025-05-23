Best Screen Sharing Software in 2025

Screen sharing is an essential tool for today’s businesses, whether you’re working remotely or sharing slides for a meeting. Given its importance, it’s no wonder that many organizations want to find the best screen sharing software.
Screen sharing tools allow employees to collaborate on projects from anywhere, IT agents to assist end users with clarity and efficiency, teachers to present lectures to large classes, and more.
However, not every screen sharing solution provides the same features and functionality. Screen sharing can range from basic tools in free chat apps to meeting-focused collaboration software to remote access solutions with advanced functionality and secure controls. Hence, it’s vital to find the right one for your business.
With that in mind, what are the best screen sharing software options on the market? We’ve compiled a list of several top solutions, how they’re used, and how they compare. Let’s explore…
What is Screen Sharing Software?
Screen sharing software is a tool that lets you broadcast your screen to another device in real-time. However, while that is the basic definition, there are different types of screen sharing software that serve a variety of use cases.
Screen sharing serves multiple business purposes, including:
Remote support, as IT agents can view the end user’s device and guide them through troubleshooting and repairs.
Training and onboarding new employees, as it allows trainers to provide clear guidance and instructions over video.
Team meetings can be held by sharing the presenter’s screen with a larger screen or multiple devices.
Product demos, guiding viewers through an actual product in real-time.
Collaboration, enabling multiple employees to view the same project or page and work together from anywhere.
At its most basic, screen sharing is a view-only video feed that shows viewers exactly what’s on the shared screen. This can focus on an entire screen, a selected window, or even a specific tab.
When taken to a more advanced level, screen sharing can add interactive screen control. This lets viewers contribute to the screen with annotations, interactive demonstrations, collaborative browsing, etc.
Screen sharing is also an essential part of remote desktop access. This goes beyond sharing just the screen and allows viewers to access and control the remote device as though it were their own computer, making it a powerful tool for remote work, IT support, and collaboration.
Criteria for Choosing the Best Screen Sharing Software
With the various uses and features of these tools, how can we determine the best screen sharing software? When looking at screen sharing solutions, consider the following:
Video quality: You’ll need a solution with high-quality screen sharing video. Look for high-definition, 4K resolution, and a high frame rate to ensure a crisp and clear screen sharing experience.
Cross-platform compatibility: Not all screen sharing software works on all platforms. Some are designed to work within the same operating system, while others are only built for a select few. Make sure you find a solution that can work across all your platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS.
Interactive controls: How much interactivity do you need when you share a screen? There are often times when you need full remote access for sharing, collaboration, and IT support, so it’s possible that a solution focused solely on screen sharing won’t be enough.
Security: When you share a screen, you want to ensure that the only people to see it are those you choose to share it with. Without strong cybersecurity, you’ll risk uninvited viewers stealing your data. Ensure you find a platform with strong security features, including end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and IT compliance with all relevant security standards.
Ease of use: Screen sharing software is only as powerful as it is easy to use. You’ll want to find a solution that’s easy to set up and use, so employees and other users can fully utilize the software and its benefits.
Collaboration features: Sometimes you need to do more than share a screen, especially for remote collaboration. Including features like voice and text chat, file transfer, and annotations can make a big difference in the efficiency and value of a screen sharing solution.
Price: The prices on screen sharing solutions can vary wildly, so finding the right balance of price and features is key. You’ll want to find an option that’s within your budget and provides the tools, features, and quality you need.
Top 10 Best Screen Sharing Software in 2025
With these criteria in mind, what are the best screen sharing software options on the market? We’ve compiled a list of some of the top solutions available, so that you can find the best one for your business:
1. Splashtop – Best for Secure Remote Screen Sharing & Support
At the top of the list, we have Splashtop. Splashtop is more than just screen sharing — it’s a remote desktop and support platform for individuals, organizations of all sizes, IT teams, and more.
Splashtop provides remote screen control and unattended access, so you can access your work computer from anywhere and share your screen with other users or IT agents as needed. It works across all major platforms and devices, so compatibility is never a problem. This makes it a powerful tool for IT support and help desks, remote workers, education, and businesses large and small.
Along with remote access and screen sharing, Splashtop provides features like multi-monitor, file transfer, session recording, and USB redirection. The visuals are also crisp and clear, with 4K streaming and 60fps performance.
Additionally, Splashtop is incredibly secure. The software is protected with robust security, including AES-256 encryption and single sign-on integration, and meets SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance, and more.
2. Zoom
Zoom is one of the most recognizable names on this list. As a video conferencing solution, Zoom features built-in screen sharing, with extra features that can be added at higher subscription tiers.
Zoom’s screen sharing includes features like annotations, whiteboards, and basic remote controls, although not everything is available on the free version. Users can also share specific applications or portions of their screen, share audio along with their screen, and grant slide control to other participants during presentations.
While Zoom supports basic screen sharing for presentations, it lacks the remote control, file transfer, and support tools needed for IT or business-grade troubleshooting.
3. Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is another well-known name for virtual meetings that includes screen sharing as part of its meetings. Its tight integration with Microsoft Office apps makes it a popular choice for companies that rely on Office for their daily work, and it includes productivity tools like shared task lists and collaborative apps.
While Microsoft Teams includes the usual array of screen sharing features, it also includes co-authoring tools that allow users to collaborate on documents in Microsoft Teams. At its most basic level, it provides group calls and chat, along with tasks and polling features, with more tools added at higher tiers.
Similar to Zoom, Teams lacks the remote control features ideal for remote working and IT support.
4. Google Meet
Google Meet is yet another big name in the meeting and conferencing space. One of its biggest draws is the ease of access, as it can be quickly launched via a web browser.
Screen sharing can be launched on Google Meet with a quick click, so no extra installation is required. You can select to share screens, windows, or tabs, as well as audio, and can use picture-in-picture mode to include both your video feed and screen share at the same time.
While Google Meet does have a free option, the meeting length and features are limited.
5. Discord
Discord is a popular group chat platform used by a wide variety of organizations and individuals, ranging from gaming to online communities to team meetings. While it’s frequently used for text chats, Discord servers can include voice and video chats with screen sharing and video streaming features.
While screen sharing is launched on Discord, and can be accessed from the web or a mobile app, it’s not designed for business use. As such, it’s light on the screen sharing features, lacks any tools built for business collaboration, and can have varying quality.
Why Splashtop is the Best Screen Sharing Software for Business, Support & Hybrid Teams
While many great solutions offer screen sharing features, Splashtop stands out from the crowd.
Not only does Splashtop provide professional-grade screen sharing, but it can go beyond with full remote access and control, making it ideal for remote work, IT support, meetings, presentations, and more. Launching a remote session is easy, whether connecting to a device with unattended access or creating a code for IT support, ensuring swift and secure screen sharing.
Additionally, Splashtop features integrations with top ITSM tools, making it a valuable tool for IT support. It also boasts enterprise-grade security, which complies with multiple industry and government standards, so that users can share their screens securely.
Splashtop is also one of the most cost-effective options on the list. It’s more affordable than the big-name brands, while still providing the same high-quality tools and features. With its low latency and global infrastructure, users worldwide can quickly and seamlessly connect, collaborate, and share their screens.
It’s no wonder that Splashtop receives high ratings across the board from users on Gartner, G2, Trustpilot, and more.
Who Should Use Splashtop for Screen Sharing?
Perhaps you’re wondering if Splashtop is right for you. Does your business need the high-quality remote access, support, and screen sharing Splashtop has to offer?
Splashtop is the perfect solution for:
IT support agents and help desks, as it lets them directly view the end user’s screen for support and troubleshooting.
Hybrid and remote employees who need to access their devices from anywhere or remotely share and collaborate on projects.
Schools and universities that need to share screens with groups of students or large lecture halls.
Engineers and designers who need high-fidelity screen sharing for projects, demos, presentations, and more.
And more!
If you want to see what Splashtop can bring to your business, you can get started today with a free trial: