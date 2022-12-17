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Work from home using Splashtop's secure remote access software

Securely Work From Anywhere With Remote Desktop Software

Enable your team to work from home with secure remote access software

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IT Manager using Splashtop to remotely access work computer with tablet

Remotely Access Work Computers With Ease

Splashtop remote desktop software lets you access and control powerful work computers from any device–including Windows or Mac laptops, Chromebooks, iOS, and Android devices.

Once connected, you'll experience an intuitive user interface and quick, secure remote connections. It will feel like you're at your office workstation, even when you're not.

Splashtop is Trusted By Top Companies & Institutions

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For 1 Licensed User

Remote Access Solo

Access up to 2 computers

$6/month

Billed annually at $72

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For Individuals + Small Teams

Remote Access Pro

Access up to 10 computers per license

Starting at $8.25/month

Billed annually at $99

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For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Get advanced features such as single sign-on, granular feature control, USB device and stylus redirection, and more!

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From Our Happy Customers

We considered other products but Splashtop offered a competitive solution that allowed enterprise-level management and multi-factor authentication. Splashtop allowed us to leverage the powerful, prebuilt machines we had in place with users accessing their regular desktops.

Alistair Kell, Principal and Head of IT at BDP

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From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop has unrivaled performance and works seamlessly on every device we have used it on. It utilizes stringent security procedures that keeps our remote sessions and data secure. Also, Splashtop’s customer service team has been absolutely divine, cementing Splashtop as our remote access software of choice.

Jake Harrelson, Patient Navigator at Home Farm Family Medicine

From Our Happy Customers

COVID-19 has caused many of us to re-think all aspects of how we conduct business, with greater emphasis on working from home. And if you are an engineer for any company, access to machines throughout your organization is critical. Splashtop makes this not only possible but easy.

Frank Eliason, Director of Operations at Holy Spirit Radio

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From Our Happy Customers

A hybrid work environment is the future. Even after COVID-19, we will continue to utilize Splashtop to provide staff members with an option to work from home… Splashtop was compatible with the SAML authentication system we use, we loved that! By unifying the authentication, we are reducing system operating costs.

Mr. Shinnosuke Suzuki, Corporate Office, Technical Supervisor, khara, Inc.

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From Our Happy Customers

We were looking for a remote access solution which would enable us to work from home by accessing our desktops remotely… We found that Splashtop was the right tool because it was competitively priced, simple to use, and included all the features to meet our unique needs.

Olivier Palatre, Lead Architect and Principal, Olivier Palatre Architects

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Six G2 award badges for Summer 2023, labeled: Grid Leader, Highest User Adoption, Best Est. ROI, Easiest Setup, Easiest To Use, and Fastest Implementation. Each badge has colored accents and the G2 logo.


Splashtop Key Features

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High-Performance

High frame rate of 4K streaming up to 60fps and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming with low latency, and the ability to fine-tune settings.

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Broad Device Support

Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. Access from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices. Access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure, and others.

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Easy Deployment

Deploy via custom packages, share install links, or mass distribute with MSI, EXE, GPO, Intune, JAMF, or RMM.

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Robust Security

Security is at the essence of Splashtop's operations and architecture. All sign-ins undergo mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor authentication. Sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption.

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User Access & Group Management

Assign user roles, organize endpoints into groups, and set access permissions at individual or group levels.

FAQs

What if I need to access more than 10 computers?
How many computers can I access at once?
Can multiple users access the same computers?
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
Do you offer monthly billing?
What is a User?

Resources

Getting Started Guide →

Detailed Feature List →

Datasheet →

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