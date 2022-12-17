Securely Work From Anywhere With Remote Desktop Software
Enable your team to work from home with secure remote access software
Remotely access work computers with ease
Splashtop remote desktop software lets you access and control powerful work computers from any device–including Windows or Mac laptops, Chromebooks, iOS and Android devices.
Once connected, you'll experience an intuitive user interface and quick, secure remote connections. It will feel like you're at your office workstation, even when you're not.
For 1 Licensed User
Business Access Solo
Access up to 2 computers
$5/month
Billed annually at $60
For Individuals + Small Teams
Business Access Pro
Access up to 10 computers per license
Starting at $8.25/month
Billed annually at $99
Volume License Discounts
4-9 users save 20%
10+ users save 25%
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Get advanced features such as single sign-on, granular feature control, USB device and stylus redirection, and more!
“We were looking for a remote access solution which would enable us to work from home by accessing our desktops remotely… We found that Splashtop was the right tool because it was competitively priced, simple to use, and included all the features to meet our unique needs.”
Olivier Palatre, Lead Architect and Principal, Olivier Palatre Architects
We considered other products but Splashtop offered a competitive solution that allowed enterprise-level management and multi-factor authentication. Splashtop allowed us to leverage the powerful, prebuilt machines we had in place with users accessing their regular desktops.
Alistair Kell, Principal and Head of IT at BDP
Splashtop has unrivaled performance and works seamlessly on every device we have used it on. It utilizes stringent security procedures that keeps our remote sessions and data secure. Also, Splashtop’s customer service team has been absolutely divine, cementing Splashtop as our remote access software of choice.
Jake Harrelson, Patient Navigator at Home Farm Family Medicine
COVID-19 has caused many of us to re-think all aspects of how we conduct business, with greater emphasis on working from home. And if you are an engineer for any company, access to machines throughout your organization is critical. Splashtop makes this not only possible but easy.
Frank Eliason, Director of Operations at Holy Spirit Radio
“A hybrid work environment is the future. Even after COVID-19, we will continue to utilize Splashtop to provide staff members with an option to work from home… Splashtop was compatible with the SAML authentication system we use, we loved that! By unifying the authentication, we are reducing system operating costs.”
Mr. Shinnosuke Suzuki, Corporate Office, Technical Supervisor, khara, Inc.
Splashtop Key Features
High-Performance
Advanced performance architecture powers blazing-fast remote access with interactive HD video and audio sessions and frame rates up to 60 fps.
Access From Any Device
Stay connected, even when you're on the go! Get unattended remote access to your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome browser/Chromebook. Also access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure, and others, all from the same application. Just install the free Splashtop Business app on all the devices you want to connect from.
Easy Deployment
Create customized deployment packages and install yourself, share the install link, or mass deploy with msi or exe and distribute efficiently through GPO, Intune, JAMF, or an RMM.
Robust Security
Security is at the essence of Splashtop's operations and architecture. All sign-ins undergo mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor authentication. Sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption.
User Access Management and Computer Grouping
Invite users with a specified team role. Organize your users and/or endpoints into groups for more effective management. User/computer access permissions can be specified at an individual level or through group settings.
FAQs
What if I need to access more than 10 computers?
Just add more user licenses. Two user licenses allow up to 2 people to access a pool of 20 computers. 10 user licenses share access to 100 computers. If you are supporting computers for other people as an IT or support professional, we recommend Splashtop SOS. For MSPs supporting other companies, we recommend Splashtop Remote Support.
How many computers can I access at once?
From one computer you can access any or all of your computers at once (up to 2 for Solo, up to 10 for Pro). Or from a mobile device, you can access one computer at a time.
Can multiple users access the same computers?
Yes, with Business Access Pro, if all the users and computer are all on the same account. Purchase a Pro subscription for 2 users and those users can access a combined group of 2×10=20 computers. You can define which user(s) have access to each computer. Two users can even remotely access the same computer at the same time.
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
In your my.splashtop.com web console, click your name in the upper right corner, and select Subscriptions.
Do you offer monthly billing?
No, we only offer annual billing. Our business subscriptions are all billed yearly so we can offer the lowest prices.
What is a User?
A user is an individual person who logs into a Splashtop account with their email address. Purchase a subscription for user Bob and then Bob can access up to 10 remote computers. If Vivian also wants to remotely access computers, a separate subscription is required for Vivian.