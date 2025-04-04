What is EDR? A Guide to Endpoint Detection & Response

Protecting your business from cyber threats starts at the endpoint. Whether it's a laptop, desktop, or server, every device connected to your network can be a potential entry point for attackers. That’s why more organizations are turning to EDR—Endpoint Detection and Response—to stay secure.
In this article, we’ll explore what EDR is, how it works, and why it's essential for any modern IT security strategy.
What is EDR?
EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) is a cybersecurity solution designed to monitor, detect, and respond to threats on endpoint devices, such as laptops, desktops, and servers. EDR tools provide real-time visibility into endpoint activity and utilize advanced analytics to identify suspicious behavior before it escalates into a full-blown security incident.
At its core, endpoint detection and response focuses on detecting threats early, investigating the root cause, and enabling rapid, automated responses. If you've ever wondered what EDR is used for, the answer is straightforward: to equip IT teams with the tools they need to prevent cyber threats from spreading.
Why is EDR Important in IT Security?
These days, cyber threats are everywhere—and they don’t just target big corporations. Small and mid-sized businesses are just as vulnerable. Unfortunately, traditional antivirus solutions often aren’t equipped to handle today’s more advanced attacks. That’s why many companies are turning to EDR as a smarter, more effective way to stay protected.
Endpoint detection and response plays a critical role by giving IT teams deep insight into what’s happening on each device within the network. With EDR tools in place, organizations can:
Detect abnormal activity in real-time
Contain and respond to incidents quickly
Investigate threats using detailed forensic data
Minimize the impact of breaches on operations
This proactive approach doesn’t just help with immediate threats—it also strengthens the overall security posture of the organization. By understanding what EDR is in cybersecurity and why it matters, companies can better protect their sensitive data, avoid costly downtime, and remain compliant with regulatory requirements.
How Endpoint Detection and Response Works
EDR tools work by continuously monitoring endpoint devices, detecting threats in real time, and taking automated action to stop attacks before they can do damage. Here's a step-by-step look at how the EDR process works:
1. Real-Time Monitoring of Endpoints
EDR begins with 24/7 monitoring of endpoint activity—encompassing everything from application usage to system processes. This helps identify unusual behavior as soon as it happens.
2. Threat Detection Using Behavioral Analysis
Instead of relying solely on known malware signatures, EDR tools use behavioral analysis and machine learning to spot suspicious actions—like a user accessing sensitive files they usually don’t touch, or a process trying to modify system settings unexpectedly.
3. Automatic Threat Response and Containment
Once a threat is detected, EDR can respond automatically. For example, it might isolate the affected device from the rest of the network to prevent the threat from spreading, or kill a malicious process right away.
4. Threat Investigation and Root Cause Analysis
After containment, EDR platforms collect detailed forensic data to help IT teams understand what happened. This includes logs of endpoint activity, timeline views of the attack, and indicators of compromise (IOCs).
5. Continuous Improvement Through Data Collection
All the data collected from endpoints is stored and analyzed to strengthen defenses over time. This ongoing learning helps improve future detection accuracy and keeps your organization better prepared for new threats.
The infographic below breaks down how Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) works, highlighting the five key steps involved—from real-time monitoring to continuous improvement—for a clearer understanding of how EDR protects your organization.
Top Benefits of EDR: Centralized Management and Rapid Incident Response
Adopting endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools brings several key benefits that help organizations strengthen their security and respond to threats more effectively:
Centralized Endpoint Management
EDR solutions provide a single dashboard to monitor, manage, and secure all endpoints, making it easier for IT teams to stay in control.
Faster Incident Response
Real-time threat detection and automated responses allow teams to contain and resolve incidents quickly—often before they can spread.
Improved Visibility Across Devices
With detailed insight into endpoint activity, organizations can easily identify unusual behavior and potential vulnerabilities.
Reduced Downtime
By detecting and stopping threats early, EDR helps minimize operational disruption and maintain business continuity.
Stronger Overall Security Posture
EDR tools continuously collect data and learn from threats, helping teams adapt and improve their defenses over time.
When businesses fully understand what an EDR offers and integrate it into their IT strategy, they’re better equipped to protect sensitive data and prevent costly breaches.
Key Capabilities and Features of Endpoint Detection and Response
Modern EDR tools are built to do much more than just detect malware—they provide a comprehensive set of features to help IT teams stay ahead of threats and maintain control over their endpoint environment. Here are some of the core capabilities:
Real-Time Monitoring
Constant visibility into endpoint activity ensures that any unusual behavior or unauthorized access attempts are flagged instantly.
Advanced Threat Detection
EDR solutions use behavioral analysis and machine learning to detect sophisticated threats that traditional antivirus programs might miss.
Automated Remediation
When a threat is identified, EDR can take immediate action—such as isolating the device, killing malicious processes, or rolling back changes—without needing manual intervention.
Detailed Forensic Reporting
EDR tools capture extensive data during and after an incident to support root cause analysis, compliance audits, and reporting requirements.
Threat Hunting Capabilities
Some EDR platforms allow IT teams to proactively search for hidden threats across the network using historical data and advanced search tools.
Scalability and Integration
EDR systems are designed to scale with your organization and can integrate with other cybersecurity tools like SIEM, firewalls, and threat intelligence platforms.
These features work together to provide a robust layer of security, enabling IT teams to not only react to threats but also prevent future attacks. Understanding what EDR is in cybersecurity means recognizing its role as both a frontline defense and a powerful investigative tool.
Enhance Endpoint Security with Splashtop AEM & Bitdefender EDR for Advanced Threat Detection and Response
For organizations looking to strengthen their endpoint security without adding complexity, the integration of Splashtop Advanced Endpoint Management (AEM) with Bitdefender Antivirus offers a streamlined and highly effective solution.
This powerful combination allows IT teams to monitor, manage, and protect all endpoints from a single platform. With real-time threat detection powered by Bitdefender’s award-winning Antivirus technology and automated endpoint management through Splashtop AEM, businesses gain the tools they need to stay ahead of cyber threats.
Here’s how the integration makes a difference:
Advanced Threat Detection
Bitdefender uses behavioral analytics and machine learning to spot complex threats, including ransomware, zero-day exploits, and fileless attacks—providing a crucial layer of proactive protection.
Automated Patch Management
Splashtop AEM enables IT teams to automatically deploy updates to operating systems and third-party apps, helping eliminate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
Endpoint Visibility and Control
From a unified dashboard, teams can track endpoint health, apply security policies, and receive instant alerts about suspicious activity—all without needing to be physically present.
Faster Response, Less Downtime
With real-time alerts and automated remediation actions, threats can be contained and neutralized quickly, minimizing operational disruption.
By combining endpoint security and management into one seamless solution, Splashtop AEM with Bitdefender helps businesses of all sizes reduce risk, boost efficiency, and improve their overall cybersecurity posture—making it easier than ever to protect what matters most.
Ready to strengthen your endpoint security and simplify IT management? Start your free trial of Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop Enterprise today to experience the benefits of Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) add-on and Splashtop’s Antivirus add-on. Empower your team with smarter protection, faster responses, and full control over every endpoint—no matter where they are.