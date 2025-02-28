Privileged Remote Access: Strengthening Operational Security

Remote access has been a game-changer in today’s remote and hybrid work environments. The ability to access one’s work computer, files, and projects from any device, anywhere, has made workers more agile and efficient. However, users are still wary about what they can allow access to.
Enter privileged remote access. Privileged remote access is designed to set limits and restrictions on who can remotely access what programs and files, ensuring anything sensitive remains secure.
So, what is privileged remote access, how does it work, and what are its benefits?
What is Privileged Remote Access?
Privileged remote access limits and restricts the amount of access provided to users accessing hardware and software remotely based on their roles and permissions. It helps ensure that only authorized users can access certain files and projects, and only when they’re needed.
Privileged remote access enables organizations to embrace the flexibility and mobility of remote access while still keeping data secure. This helps minimize the risk of breaches, leaks, and unauthorized access to sensitive information even when employees are on the go.
Why Privileged Remote Access is Essential for Ensuring Efficiency and Security
Organizations don’t need to choose between security and mobility. Privileged remote access provides secure and seamless access to remote systems while maintaining stringent controls over who can access what, thus supporting remote and hybrid work and improving operational efficiency.
Security is of the utmost importance for businesses of all shapes and sizes, especially those that handle sensitive information, such as healthcare and financial organizations. These industries have strict security standards that companies must comply with to keep data safe. As such, they need stringent control over who can access what data.
Privileged remote access helps companies keep sensitive data secure when working remotely by enabling organizations to set permission-based access to their data. For instance, doctors working from home can still access their patients’ files when they remotely access their work computers, but any other user accessing the same device would be locked out. As a result, data remains secure, and remote work can continue uninterrupted.
How Does Privileged Remote Access Work
In concept, privileged remote access is simple: when users are working out of the office, they can access their work devices remotely and access the files and data they’re authorized for, while unauthorized users are restricted. But in practice, there are several different aspects that go into Privileged remote access.
First, it’s vital to verify the user’s identity. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is commonly used for verification, as it helps ensure that only the proper owner can log in to their account.
Next is the role-based access control (RBAC). This grants accounts permissions that determine what files, programs, and data they can access remotely. As a result, even if an unauthorized user gains access to an account, they still won’t have free reign. Organizations can further improve this security with a zero trust architecture model, which sets user permissions so that they’re never trusted by default and access is revoked as soon as it’s no longer needed.
Additionally, real-time monitoring and access logs help track user activity to watch for suspicious behavior. This makes it easy for companies to audit remote usage and spot any red flags.
All of these features help secure access to systems, keep access limited to necessary files, and log activities to ensure compliance and safety.
Top Benefits of Privileged Remote Access for Secure Business Operations
With all that said, what are the benefits of implementing privileged remote access? Privileged remote access can provide several advantages to organizations, both for improving mobility and security. These include:
1. Enable Remote Work
Remote access is a powerful tool for remote and hybrid employees. It allows them to work from anywhere, on any device, while still accessing their work devices, programs, and files. Privileged remote access provides the same flexibility and accessibility while adding an extra layer of security to keep sensitive information locked away.
2. Reduce the Risk of Attacks
Outside attacks from bad actors are among any company's most significant security risks. Privileged remote access ensures that multiple layers of security protect accounts and devices, and even if an account is compromised, access and damage are limited through the permissions settings.
3. Ensure Compliance
Companies in industries with strict security standards need to ensure compliance with said standards. Privileged remote access is designed to provide tight control over who can access what data and when, keeping it compliant with most security standards.
4. Minimize Insider Threats
Not all threats come from outside an organization. Privileged remote access ensures that even if an insider tries to steal or leak data, their access is limited and they don’t have unrestricted remote access to proprietary or user data. This minimizes potential leaks from users, whether intentional or otherwise.
Common Challenges in Privileged Remote Access
Privileged remote access is not without its challenges. Companies that attempt to implement it unprepared may encounter some obstacles, but understanding the technology will help overcome them.
Common privileged remote access challenges include:
Managing user access across platforms: When you have a large amount of users working across devices, it can be a challenge to manage each of them and their permissions. It helps to use identity governance tools to automate management or to set base permissions and update only for specific users when necessary.
Ensuring security compliance: As previously mentioned, complying with security regulations is a must. Make sure you use a platform with security features that comply with any relevant industry standards.
Infrastructure complexity: Overly complex systems can be challenging for end users and IT teams alike. It’s important to find a user-friendly solution that provides secure access without being overly technically complex.
Balancing permissions and efficiency: When users need to access programs or files they’re normally restricted from, managers can grant them access permission through the privileged remote access solution. However, the time it takes to request and receive permission can slow down productivity. Look for a solution that provides both security and ease of use, so that organizations can streamline granting permissions (temporary or otherwise) to keep work efficient.
Monitoring and auditing: Visibility into remote sessions is essential, and that requires monitoring and auditing tools. Look for a solution that includes these tools and features so that you can easily track and audit remote sessions to look for suspicious activity.
Best Practices for Implementing Privileged Remote Access
If you’re ready to gain the accessibility and flexibility of remote access with the security of privileged remote access, there are some best practices to keep in mind when implementing it. Be sure to keep these in mind to ensure smooth and efficient remote access:
Use multi-factor authentication to verify users when they log in
Set role-based access controls to provide user permissions based on their needs and positions
Monitor sessions to watch for suspicious activity and warning signs
Regularly review your permissions to make sure everyone can access what they need (and nothing more)
Keep up with security updates and best practices to ensure compliance with security standards
Key Features of Privileged Remote Access Solutions
When looking at privileged remote access solutions, what are some key features you should watch for? These are some of the main features of privileged remote access solutions:
1. Access Controls
Naturally, one of the most important features of privileged remote access solutions is control over who can access what. This includes precise permissions based on roles and the ability to grant temporary, limited access to accounts when needed.
2. Real-Time Monitoring & Session Recording
Monitoring and recording sessions are important for auditing and detecting suspicious behavior. Real-time monitoring lets you spot anything unusual at the moment and ensure no one is accessing files they shouldn’t, while session recordings let you go back and see who accessed what, when they accessed it, and what they did.
3. Identity Management
User identities, devices, and connections should be verified at every step. This includes validation through multi-factor authentication to minimize the risk of unauthorized users, as well as setting limited-time permissions that need to be re-established to keep data secure.
Strengthen Privileged Remote Access Security with Splashtop’s Secure Workspace
If you’re looking for a way to securely remotely access work devices, Splashtop has you covered. Splashtop empowers organizations and employees to access their work computers from anywhere, on any device, without compromising security.
With Splashtop Secure Workspace, users can securely connect to their devices and access everything they need to work, while other files and data remain securely locked behind permissions. Accounts are secured with two-factor authentication, role-based access, and encrypted communications to ensure everything remains safe on the device.
With Splashtop, you can work from anywhere while protecting critical access points and maintaining security across your organization. Experience it for yourself today with a free trial.