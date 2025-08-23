Some cyber threats and risks are more common than others. In fact, there are so many that there’s a list of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), which IT professionals can use to ensure they’re addressing potential vulnerabilities and keep their systems secure.
CVEs are important to know when managing vulnerabilities, releasing security patches, and meeting IT compliance requirements. CVEs are cataloged by MITRE, while related resources like the NVD and MITRE ATT&CK framework provide additional context on vulnerabilities and attack methods and guidance for addressing them, so IT leaders and cybersecurity teams can effectively protect their systems.
With that in mind, it’s time to take a look at CVE vulnerabilities, why understanding them is important, and how Splashtop helps you manage them to keep your endpoints secure.
What Is CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures)?
CVE, which stands for “Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures,” is a list of known and publicly disclosed security flaws. Each CVE vulnerability is assigned a CVE ID number, such as CVE-2025-6428 or CVE-2025-30259, making it easy to report and track them.
The CVE system is created and maintained by MITRE Corporation, a research and development company funded by the US government. The CVE IDs are assigned by a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA), which includes security companies, research organizations, and IT vendors like Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM. Together, they’ve logged over 288,000 CVE records, which can be found on cve.org. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) provides support and funding to the CVE system.
While there are several lists of cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities available, CVE entries tend to be brief, providing only a concise description of the vulnerability. IT agents or security teams seeking more information on a CVE vulnerability will want to cross-reference with other databases, such as the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD) or CERT/CC Vulnerability Notes Database, which provide more extensive details on its risks, impact, and ways to address it.
However, CVE IDs remain a reliable and useful tool for identifying vulnerabilities and developing security tools, solutions, and patches that can address them.
Why CVE Vulnerabilities Are Critical to Address
Ignoring a vulnerability is akin to inviting hackers in and offering up your data (and worse, your customers’ data) on a silver platter.
For instance, in July 2025, McDonald's suffered a major data breach when its AI-powered hiring system was breached due to a series of cybersecurity errors, including missing access controls and a lack of monitoring (along with significant human error). This allowed security researchers to access personal data by logging in to an old admin account, putting the personal information for millions of job applicants at risk. If McDonald's had worked to identify and address these security flaws, it could have closed off the vulnerabilities and protected the personal information.
In fact, understanding and addressing CVE vulnerabilities is a requirement for most businesses. For instance, many security frameworks, such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance, require protection against relevant CVEs. Failing to account for common vulnerabilities means failing to meet regulatory requirements.
Leaving vulnerabilities unpatched, especially common vulnerabilities, is courting disaster. Unpatched vulnerabilities provide an easy point of ingress for hackers and other bad actors, giving them easy access to your system. This can lead to ransomware, data breaches, and other cyberattacks that can cause significant damage to your business, finances, and reputation (not to mention hefty fines for failing to meet your IT security requirements).
Terms Related to CVE You Need to Know
With that said, there are several terms (and associated acronyms) for CVEs that may be confusing. So, let’s break down CVE terms you’ll want to know, what they mean, and why they matter.
CVSS (Common Vulnerability Scoring System): The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) ranks the severity of CVEs on a scale of 0 to 10. While all vulnerabilities should be addressed, the higher the CVSS number, the more important it is to address the vulnerability immediately.
CWE (Common Weakness Enumeration): CWE is a community-developed list of common hardware and software weaknesses; these are the root cause categories that can have security ramifications. The CWE list helps identify and describe these weaknesses so they can be addressed.
EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System): The EPSS is a scoring system that ranks the likelihood of a CVE being actively exploited. It’s designed to help IT and security teams prioritize remediation efforts, using various data points to estimate the possibility of a vulnerability being exploited over the next 30 days.
Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog: The KEV catalog hosts all Known Exploited Vulnerabilities flagged by CISA. Organizations can use it to guide their vulnerability management prioritization framework and learn more about what certain vulnerabilities are and how they can be addressed.
Real Examples of CVE Vulnerabilities
We can better understand what CVE vulnerabilities are and how they’re addressed by examining some examples of common vulnerabilities. These are some real and recent CVE vulnerabilities:
CVE-2025-53770 is a remote code execution vulnerability for Microsoft SharePoint servers. It’s a critical deserialization flaw under active attack, which allows unauthorized attackers to execute code over a network, with a severity score of 9.8, making it a high-priority to address. While Microsoft is working on an update to address the vulnerability, users should take steps to mitigate the threat, such as explicitly defining final objects to prevent deserialization.
CVE-2025-6558 is a zero-day vulnerability on Chrome, wherein remote attackers can use crafted HTML pages to enable unauthorized code execution in a sandbox environment (also known as a “sandbox escape”). It has a severity score of 8.8, so users are recommended to install the Stable channel update that features a security patch for the CVE.
CVE-2025-48530 is a relatively new vulnerability discovered on devices using Android 16. This is a critical security vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution without needing execution privileges or user interaction. Users are recommended to install the security patch that addresses it immediately, before it can be exploited.
How to Search, Track, and Prioritize CVEs
There are about 300,000 CVE records available, so sorting through them to find the vulnerabilities relevant to your business and software can be a herculean task. Fortunately, there are tools to make this easier, including search and filter tools that can help you find relevant CVEs.
First, there are resources and databases containing information on CVE vulnerabilities. These include CVE.org, NVD.nist.gov, CVE Details, and CVE Vault, all of which contain information like details, severity scores, and recommended ways to mitigate vulnerabilities.
When searching, it’s important to filter your searches to find the most relevant and important information. Databases typically allow users to filter searches by vendor, product, date, CVSS score, and CWE type; the more filters you use, the more precise the results will be. Sites like the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) also include advanced search tools that let you filter by list status, tags, platforms, and more.
For instance, if you use Microsoft 365 and want to make sure you’re protected from the most potentially damaging CVEs, you can include filters for “Microsoft” for the company, “Microsoft 365” for the product, and “Critical” for the severity. That will help you find the CVEs that can have the biggest impact, allowing you to prioritize your approach to mitigating them.
Of course, it also helps to use a solution that can automatically use CVE data in real-time to identify threats and quickly remediate them. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is just such a solution, as it uses CVE data to identify and prioritize threats. This helps reduce risk, complete with proactive alerts and remediation, along with real-time patching to keep your operating systems and applications up-to-date.
How Splashtop Helps You Manage CVEs
Given the vast number of CVEs to watch out for, it can feel overwhelming – how’s anyone supposed to protect against so many vulnerabilities? Thankfully, most CVEs can be addressed with existing patches, and with the right tools, you can easily manage all your endpoints and apps to keep them protected.
This is where Splashtop AEM comes in. Splashtop AEM can identify threats using real-time CVE data and provides real-time patching across OS and third-party apps, helping organizations keep their devices and networks secure. As an endpoint management solution, Splashtop AEM can manage, update, and protect remote devices across a distributed environment, so you can support employees from anywhere.
When Splashtop AEM identifies a threat or vulnerability, it immediately sends real-time alerts so IT teams can respond quickly. You can use Splashtop AEM to search for vulnerabilities by CVE or filter by severity to make sure you’re deploying critical updates, and whenever a new patch is available, Splashtop AEM’s patch management can automatically schedule and roll out updates across your endpoints. You can even set rules for rollouts based on policy, risk level, or device group.
For even more security, Splashtop AEM integrates with many top security tools, such as CrowdStrike and Bitdefender. Plus, Splashtop AEM provides audit-ready logs, so you can demonstrate compliance with all your security standards and regulations.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams the resources they need to monitor endpoints, protect devices, and reduce their workloads, including:
Automated patching for operating systems and applications.
AI-powered CVE-based vulnerability insights.
Customizable policy frameworks that can be enforced across endpoints.
Track and manage your inventory across endpoints.
Alerts and automatic remediation tools to address issues before they become problems.
Background actions to access tools and task managers without interrupting work.
Want to learn more or see Splashtop AEM for yourself? Get started today with a free trial.