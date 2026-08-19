Identifying and blocking viruses and other malware as quickly as possible is vital for cybersecurity, which means new technologies are often employed to improve the efficiency of antivirus software. Such tools often use machine learning and behavioral analysis alongside traditional detection methods, enhancing the antivirus software’s ability to detect threats quickly.
However, the term “AI antivirus” can be vague, especially now that generative AI is often the first thing that comes to mind when people talk about artificial intelligence. As such, it’s important to analyze what “AI antivirus” really means.
With that in mind, let’s explore how AI antivirus software works, how it differs from traditional antivirus software, and what to look for in an AI-based antivirus solution.
What is AI antivirus?
AI antivirus is antivirus software that uses machine learning or other AI-assisted analysis alongside traditional detection methods to evaluate files, applications, and system activity for signs of malware or other malicious behavior.
AI antivirus typically operates as a single detection layer within a broader antivirus system, rather than replacing all protection methods. As a result, AI-based antivirus can complement and supplement existing antivirus to improve detection speed and coverage.
How does AI antivirus work?
With that established, we can break down how AI antivirus works. While the specifics vary across products, a simplified AI-assisted detection process may look like this:
The model learns from malicious and legitimate files: First, the AI antivirus solution is trained to identify characteristics of safe and unsafe files. This uses machine learning to identify patterns in the data, enabling it to make predictions and decisions based on what it knows.
Files and activity are analyzed: Next, the software evaluates file properties, reputation data, code patterns, process activity, and other indicators to spot and identify potential threats or signs of infection.
The system assigns a risk assessment: Once the file is examined, the model uses its training data to determine whether the file or behavior appears safe, suspicious, or malicious, and to identify potential risks.
Other security layers add additional signals: Machine learning is one part of a broader antivirus system. Cloud reputation services, behavioral monitoring, anti-phishing tools, exploit protection, and other detection methods can work alongside machine learning to identify threats and provide additional layers of protection.
The antivirus takes action: Antivirus software can also allow, block, or quarantine files based on its assessment and protection policies. This helps address threats as well as detect them.
How is AI antivirus different from traditional antivirus?
Antivirus software has existed for nearly as long as computer viruses and malware have been threats, but the growth of machine learning and artificial intelligence has helped transform it. However, the primary difference between AI antivirus and traditional antivirus software lies in how threats are recognized.
1. Signature-based detection
Traditional antivirus solutions typically use signature-based detection, identifying known malicious files by comparing them against established threat definitions. This is a reliable and widely used approach, as it can detect known threats with high accuracy.
2. Heuristic and behavioral detection
Heuristics and behavioral analysis look beyond the virus’s signature and instead focus on suspicious characteristics and behaviors. This helps identify threats without requiring an exact match, providing greater flexibility than signature-based detection alone.
3. Machine learning detection
Machine learning takes detection a step further by identifying combinations of characteristics that can indicate malicious files. This helps it identify modified or previously unclassified threats, making it even more flexible, effective, and proactive at threat detection.
4. Why modern antivirus combines multiple detection methods
The trick to strong antivirus protection isn’t to pick whichever threat detection method is “best,” but to combine multiple methods for the most complete coverage possible. Strong antivirus software typically uses layered detection, combining signature-based, behavioral, and machine learning detection to thoroughly scan for viruses.
What threats can AI antivirus help detect?
No antivirus will catch every threat, especially in ever-changing environments. Cybersecurity is a constant race against threats, where the tools we use must evolve to keep up with the latest attacks.
However, there are some areas of threat detection where AI antivirus can excel, including:
Known malware and modified variants, so they can be identified and avoided.
Previously unclassified or modified malicious files that may not match an exact known signature.
Suspicious application behavior, which may be a sign of malicious programs.
Phishing-related downloads and malicious links that users may otherwise open.
Exploit attempts, especially known exploits and vulnerabilities.
Malware delivered through removable media, such as USB drives.
Ransomware-related behavior that may help detect and block malicious activity before more files are affected.
What are the benefits of AI-powered antivirus?
So, why use AI-powered antivirus software? AI antivirus is best used as part of a broader cybersecurity suite, as it can offer several benefits that enhance threat detection. With a good AI antivirus tool, users can:
Reduce dependence on exact malware signatures, instead using intelligent threat detection to identify potential risks.
Quickly evaluate new or modified files for viruses.
Detect threats based on patterns and behavior.
Consistently access updated threat intelligence to keep up with the latest dangers.
Gain layered protection against multiple attack methods, improving overall security.
Assess risks in real time with less manual involvement, enabling faster detection and resolution.
What are the limitations of AI antivirus?
While AI antivirus can help improve the speed and accuracy of threat detection, it does have limitations. It’s important to understand what AI-based antivirus solutions can and can’t do, so we can see where they can help and why they work best alongside additional detection tools.
1. AI can produce false positives
While AI antivirus software can detect threats based on patterns and behavior, there are times when legitimate files may resemble malicious ones and get flagged as threats. In these cases, the files will require additional validation to ensure the antivirus software recognizes them as non-threats.
2. Detection depends on the quality of the model and data
Any AI-powered tool depends on quality data. Using machine learning for antivirus and threat detection tools means its performance depends on training data, detection logic, and update frequency; without proper training, it may suffer.
3. AI does not guarantee protection from every new threat
While AI can improve the ability to detect new and unfamiliar threats, it’s not a perfect defense against every zero-day attack or malicious threat. AI-based antivirus software is another layer of threat detection and security, but there’s always a chance a new, unrecognizable threat will slip past it.
4. AI cannot replace safe security habits
AI antivirus may be a powerful tool for threat detection and prevention, but cybersecurity begins with the user. It’s still important to practice strong security, including keeping software up to date, using strong passwords, knowing how to prevent phishing, and using caution when downloading files.
How to evaluate AI-based antivirus software
So, given the strengths and weaknesses of AI antivirus software, how can you evaluate the right software for your needs? We’ve created a handy checklist of what to look for in AI-based antivirus software, so you can make sure you choose one with the features you need.
When looking at AI antivirus software, make sure it includes:
A clear explanation of how AI or machine learning is used (just putting “AI” in the title isn’t enough).
Multiple layers of protection beyond AI to ensure the fullest possible security.
Real-time malware and phishing protection.
Behavioral and exploit-based detection.
Frequent threat intelligence and model updates to keep training data up to date.
Support for the operating systems you use.
Device limits and account management that match how many computers you need to protect.
System performance and resource usage so the antivirus doesn’t drain resources and slow performance.
Independent testing or validation to protect against false results.
Transparent pricing and renewal terms.
Accessible customer support.
How Splashtop Shield uses AI-powered protection
When you want reliable AI-powered antivirus, Splashtop has the solution. Splashtop Shield is an AI antivirus solution for Windows and macOS, designed to provide AI-powered threat protection for individuals, families, and people who use Windows and Mac computers for everyday life and work.
Splashtop Shield uses machine-learning-based file scoring, cloud reputation analysis, and up-to-date data to provide a layered approach to protection and security. This helps proactively identify and stop malware, phishing, exploits, and other suspicious behavior, so users can maintain security across their Windows and Mac computers.
Splashtop Shield includes:
Anti-malware protection to detect malicious software before it can infect devices.
Anti-phishing protection to help identify phishing attempts and malicious links.
Real-time traffic scanning that proactively monitors network traffic for threats.
Behavior-based threat detection that helps spot suspicious software that may have evaded detection.
Anti-exploit protection to help detect and block attempts to exploit software vulnerabilities.
Removable-media scanning to protect devices from infected USB drives, external hard drives, and other portable devices.
Splashtop Shield is available in both Individual and Family editions, enabling protection for up to five devices. This helps keep users secure on their everyday devices by detecting and blocking threats as they go about their day.
Is AI antivirus worth using?
AI-assisted threat detection and antivirus are valuable tools when used as part of a broader security system. Proper security systems should include signatures, reputation analysis, phishing protection, exploit prevention, and behavioral monitoring, woven together into a web of security that quickly detects and blocks emerging threats.
So to answer the question: yes, AI antivirus is absolutely worth using. However, it should be used to complement and enhance an overarching cybersecurity plan, rather than a standalone replacement for everything.
When looking for AI-powered antivirus solutions, make sure you’re focused on a full protection approach. The solution you use should support all your platforms, provide transparency into its decisions and results, and provide users with the control and usability they need to keep their devices safe. The “AI” label alone isn’t enough to guarantee quality.
Protect your devices with smarter antivirus
AI antivirus software uses machine learning to analyze files and activity, helping identify suspicious patterns and threats without relying solely on known signatures. This makes it a great tool for security, as it can spot and block viruses, phishing, malware, and other threats that other detection methods might miss.
However, AI-based antivirus works best as part of a broader threat detection and security system. When choosing an antivirus solution, it’s important to look for more than just AI - it must also be clear how the AI-powered threat detection works, and the software must combine with other security layers for more holistic, complete protection.
With Splashtop Shield, users can gain AI-powered threat detection and security that delivers advanced protection with minimal complexity. Splashtop Shield leverages intelligent threat detection and modern security tools to help detect and block malware and other suspicious activity, maintaining a strong security posture across devices.
Ready to bring AI-powered protection to your devices? Learn more about Splashtop Shield today: