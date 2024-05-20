Skip to main content
Jerry Hsieh

VP of Security and Compliance

Jerry Hsieh serves as the VP of Security & Compliance at Splashtop Inc. Jerry is a highly experienced IT professional with a career spanning over 20 years in system, network, and data center management. He has a strong background in compliance frameworks such as SOC2, SOX404, HIPAA, and COSO. Jerry has a proven track record in global engineering management, leading cross-functional teams across multiple time zones and offshore sites. Jerry is a results-driven leader with a demonstrated ability to deploy cutting-edge technologies, optimize IT operations, and ensure regulatory compliance.

