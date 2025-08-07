As businesses and teams adopt remote and hybrid work arrangements, remote IT management software has become increasingly essential. When a company has distributed infrastructure, employees and IT agents working from anywhere, and a BYOD policy that enables employees to use their favorite devices, it can be challenging to support and manage every endpoint without the right tools.
However, not all IT support tools are created equal. Many solutions offer different remote IT support features, while others are bloated or overpriced. Some might even be missing key features, such as IT automation tools, which are essential for supporting remote environments.
As such, it’s important to know what to look for when you’re looking for the best IT management tools for your business. So let’s examine the 10 most important features to look for in remote IT management software, and see how Splashtop AEM delivers it all.
1. Real-Time Endpoint Monitoring
The ability to monitor multiple remote endpoints in real-time is one of the most important remote IT support features available. This provides visibility and insights into the health of devices across your network, including CPU usage, disk space, memory, and any crash events that may occur. With proper endpoint monitoring, you can identify issues as they arise and quickly address them before they impact users.
2. Automated Patch Management
Rolling out patches across multiple distributed endpoints can be a time-consuming process, but it’s essential for maintaining security and IT compliance nonetheless. Endpoint management software with automated patch management features enables IT teams to schedule and deploy OS and third-party application patches across all their endpoints, saving a significant amount of time, keeping each device and application up to date, and ensuring the latest security across all their endpoints.
3. Script-Based Automation
Some recurring issues are simple enough that they can be resolved with a script and so common that agents have to deal with them frequently. Script-based automation can run custom, prebuilt scripts to remediate these issues at scale, automatically assisting end-users without needing manual intervention. This saves time on repetitive tasks (such as clearing caches or restarting services) while providing immediate assistance to users who need it.
4. Custom Alerts and Thresholds
Whenever something goes wrong, your IT team needs to know immediately. Remote IT support tools can (and should) include custom alerts based on factors you choose, such as resource usage, failed services, or other conditions that need immediate attention. This helps your IT team set their priorities and address issues that need to be addressed first, so small issues don’t become big problems.
5. Remote Access and Support Tools
IT support teams must be able to connect to end users’ devices no matter where they are and whether the agent or end user is in the office or on the go. Remote access and support tools make this easy by enabling IT agents to quickly connect to endpoints and provide live troubleshooting, either by guiding the end user over screen sharing or controlling the device directly.
This is vital for remote work environments, as it enables IT agents to assist remote users on and from any device, even while on the go. Even lean support teams can support more users with the ease and efficiency of remote support software.
6. Centralized Dashboard
Remote IT management can be a challenge when you have multiple endpoints to track, unless you have a centralized view. The best endpoint management software solutions include a centralized dashboard so you can see and manage all devices from a single interface, without needing to switch between tools or log into each machine. This makes it easy to manage distributed endpoints, creating a more efficient environment.
7. Lightweight Deployment and Low Overhead
Remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions have an unfortunate reputation for being bloated and complex. This can pose a challenge for any company, but it puts small IT teams or those lacking in resources at a significant disadvantage. The best IT management tools (like Splashtop AEM) are lightweight, user-friendly, and easy to deploy without requiring a high overhead, making them powerful solutions for businesses and IT teams of all sizes.
8. Cross-Platform Compatibility
It’s not uncommon for businesses to use a variety of operating systems and platforms for their daily work, especially when you factor in the Internet of Things (IoT) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies. This has necessitated remote support tools with cross-platform compatibility, which can manage environments using Windows, macOS, combinations of the two, and more. A good remote IT management solution is designed to work across operating systems, which is ideal for businesses that use a wide array of devices.
9. Integration with Remote Support Workflows
Remote IT management software is a powerful tool on its own, but it needs to integrate with remote support workflows to perform at its best. This integration combines monitoring, patching, and remote access into a single solution, empowering IT teams to streamline support without needing to juggle multiple tools and switch between programs.
10. Scalable and Cost-Effective Licensing
If you want the best IT management tools, you might expect to pay a large sum, but the greatest features don’t always come at the highest price. Splashtop AEM, for instance, is designed to be affordable for businesses of all sizes, with scalable licensing so you can get the features you want without paying for ones you don’t need. This also lets you choose a pricing model that scales with your team and device count, so your IT support tools can grow with your business.
Why Splashtop AEM Has Everything Modern IT Teams Need
When you look at what makes the best remote IT management software, one solution has it all: Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management). Splashtop AEM has all ten of these must-have features (and more!) and is built with a focus on simplicity, security, and value.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can easily manage a wide network of remote devices, complete with automation tools, patch management, real-time alerts, and more. It gives IT leaders the power to manage all their endpoints without the complexity of other RMM solutions.
Additionally, Splashtop AEM seamlessly integrates with Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise. This provides IT teams the ability to easily access, support, and manage remote devices across the company, including direct access to remote devices in order to provide technical support from anywhere.
Get Started With Splashtop AEM
The right remote IT management software can make or break your team's productivity and security, so it’s important to choose wisely. You need to look beyond the flashy dashboards and make sure you pick a solution with the features you need to empower your IT team and tackle your business’s problems.
Splashtop AEM provides the automation, visibility, and control that IT teams of all sizes need to secure and manage their endpoints efficiently. With Splashtop AEM, you can:
Oversee all your endpoints from a single-pane dashboard.
Alerts and remediation to automatically resolve issues before they become problems.
CVE-based vulnerability insights.
Roll out patches for OS and third-party apps across your endpoints to automatically address vulnerabilities and critical issues as they emerge.
Automate routine tasks with script-based smart actions.
Customize and enforce policies on all your endpoints.
Track and manage hardware and software inventory across all endpoints.
Background actions to access tools like task managers and device managers without interrupting users.
And more!
