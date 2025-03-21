IT Automation: Benefits, Challenges & Future Trends

Working in information technology (IT) can often be a busy and thankless task. IT agents are expected to be available at a moment’s notice and to provide instant resolutions for any problem, whether it’s the user forgetting their password or a “blue screen of death.” Fortunately, IT automation technology exists to relieve IT agents of some of the burden by performing routine tasks, addressing end-user needs, and proactively addressing issues before they become problems.
IT automation has been shown to enhance efficiency, security, and scalability while reducing the manual workload for IT agents and lowering operational costs. This has made it important for modern businesses, especially those with busy IT departments and high demand for support.
So, what is IT automation, what are its benefits, and how does it work? Let’s explore…
What is IT Automation?
IT automation is a tool or solution that automates repetitive IT processes, such as repeating instructions or logging calls. It uses predefined scripts and instructions to carry out these simple tasks, reducing agents’ workloads and improving speed and efficiency.
IT automation is an important part of a company’s digital transformation, enabling IT teams to scale quickly and manage tasks more efficiently. Good IT automation tools can help reduce errors, improve security, provide fast and effective support, and more, while freeing up IT agents to focus less on time-consuming, repetitive tasks and more on important tasks.
How IT Automation Works: Processes & Technologies
IT automation consists of multiple moving parts, all of which are vital for businesses that want to fully benefit from automation technology.
Task scheduling and workflow orchestration are key aspects of IT automation. This is the coordinated execution of multiple tasks and processes, which organizes tasks into automated workflows that can automatically execute without requiring human intervention. As a result, basic tasks can be accomplished automatically while agents free up time for more pressing tasks.
IT Service Management (ITSM) sits at the core of IT automation. ITSM is an approach to IT management and delivery that lays out each role and task involved in the IT service’s design, from establishing performance-based objectives to carrying out tasks in line with business objectives.
Additionally, robotic process automation (RPA) can automate repetitive tasks, such as filling out forms, logging interactions, and deploying scripts. By combining task scheduling, workflow orchestration, ITSM, and RPA, you have a solution that can automatically manage and carry out IT service tasks based on preset processes, scripts, and rules without needing human intervention.
In recent years, IT automation has begun to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology. When used properly, these tools can help create smarter processes that can react to specific needs or unexpected situations.
How IT Automation Tools and Services Enhance IT Management and Drive Business Growth
So, what are the benefits of using IT automation tools and services? First and foremost, IT automation can improve IT management by increasing efficiency, keeping costs low, and streamlining IT services. When IT automation properly helps IT agents with their everyday work, job satisfaction and performance can both improve.
Automating repetitive, manual tasks can significantly improve an IT team’s productivity, so agents have more time to focus on strategic initiatives and assisting users with their technical issues. This also helps support business scalability, as IT teams can handle more tasks in less time, and helps businesses with their digital transformations.
IT Automation Use Cases: From System Management to Security
With all that said, we should also look at the practical use cases of IT automation tools and services. IT automation can be applied across multiple aspects of information technology, including system management, help desk operations, threat detection, and more.
Use cases for IT automation services include:
1. Enhancing IT System Management for Better Efficiency
As stated, IT automation is a powerful tool for improving efficiency. IT automation tools can automatically manage systems by monitoring multiple systems, servers, and workstations and identifying which ones need to be updated or reconfigured. This keeps systems running smoothly while reducing the need for IT intervention.
2. Improving Patch Management for Security & Compliance
Rolling out security patches is an important part of IT, but it’s also time-consuming, repetitive, and prone to human error. However, IT automation solves all of that by automating software patch management. This ensures that devices and software are patched quickly and efficiently so you can maintain security and IT compliance with security standards without trouble.
3. Optimizing IT Helpdesk & Support Operations
Ask anyone who works in IT, and they’ll tell you that many of the tickets they receive are for the same easily resolved issue. IT automation tools can resolve those common and recurring tickets without needing human intervention. Automating helpdesk and support operations enables the IT automation system to carry out basic tasks and support processes, answer questions, and direct users to the resources they need, freeing up agents while still providing effective support.
4. Managing Cloud & Network Infrastructure
Organizations rely on their cloud and network environments, and IT automation can make it easier to manage them. IT automation allows IT teams to roll out governance policies across locations, manage and optimize cloud performance, and perform basic troubleshooting with automated processes. This works across public, private, and hybrid clouds, as well as company networks for IT infrastructure management.
5. Implementing Workflow Automation for IT Efficiency
Workflow automation is the metaphorical grease in your IT team’s wheels. When the IT automation tools carry out repetitive, manual tasks, efficiency gets a boost across the IT team as agents can spend less time entering data or answering basic questions and more time focusing on more pressing issues.
6. Strengthening IT Security with Proactive Threat Detection
IT security automation is another important use for automation. This is a subset of IT automation that performs routing security tasks by monitoring data, identifying potential threats, and carrying out predefined responses. IT security automation can lead to faster detection and response times, improved accuracy, and strengthened security compliance while proactively monitoring and mitigating threats without requiring human intervention.
Common Challenges in IT Automation
IT automation is not without its challenges. Businesses looking to invest in IT automation tools should be aware of these potential stumbling points when implementing IT automation:
Integration complexity: IT automation is not a matter of plugging in a tool and saying, “Have at it.” Automation requires proper setup and integration to ensure it runs smoothly and carries out tasks according to company policy.
Skill gaps: The human element will always be necessary in IT, but using new technology requires new skills. Employees will need to be trained in automation, machine learning, and other skills necessary to set up and manage IT automation tools.
Employee resistance: It’s common for employees to resist change, even if it’s designed to make their work easier. Introducing automation can be a jarring change, so IT agents should understand the benefits and how they can use the automation tools to make their work easier.
High initial costs: While the benefits of IT automation can lead to cost savings, the initial investment can still be expensive. IT administrators need to consider the cost of the software, the resources needed for creating the automated workflow, and the ROI from the processes they automate to ensure they’re getting their money’s worth.
The Future of IT Automation: Emerging Technologies & Trends
IT automation is a growing technology, which means there are always new innovations and advancements to look for. Current emerging trends in IT automation technology include:
AI-powered automation can act with greater intelligence and autonomy to resolve complex issues and carry out more complicated tasks that may deviate from normal routines.
Predictive analytics that identify trends and patterns to provide more proactive threat detection, issue resolution, and workflow management.
Hyper-automation, or the concept of automating everything in an organization that can possibly be automated, can be used to streamline business processes.
Low-code/no-code automation tools are designed to make deploying IT and workflow automation quicker and easier, even for users with no coding knowledge or experience.
While the future is never certain, these growing trends are setting the stage for what’s to come for IT automation. Each can provide new means of improving speed, efficiency, accuracy, and ease of use to make IT teams more agile and effective. While IT automation will not (and should not) replace the human element, it’s nonetheless a powerful tool to make life easier for IT agents.
Simplify IT Automation with Splashtop AEM: Automate Patching, Policies, and Endpoint Security
If you’re looking for a tool to complement and support your IT automation efforts, Splashtop AEM has what you need. Splashtop AEM is an autonomous endpoint management solution that helps streamline IT, automate routine tasks, and ensure all your endpoints are secure, thus improving both cyber security and operational efficiency.
With Splashtop AEM, you can automate routine tasks, including security patches and endpoint policy enforcement. Splashtop AEM also provides proactive alerts and automated fixes to spot and resolve issues in real-time, along with centralized endpoint security with threat detection and antivirus management.
All of this can be managed from a single console, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to streamline their IT management.
Want to experience Splashtop AEM for yourself? Contact us now to get started!