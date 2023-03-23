TeamViewer Price Increase – Save 50% by Choosing Splashtop

*Update 2/15/23: In multiple countries, TeamViewer more than tripled the price for the entry-level TeamViewer Remote Access plan and it's now priced at $24.90 per month (formerly priced at $6.95 per month). Splashtop Business Access still starts at just $5 per month and is now an even better value compared to TeamViewer.

TeamViewer has raised the prices of their commercial licenses. Now, an individual TeamViewer Business subscription will cost you $610.80 per year*. On the other hand, Splashtop Business Access Pro starts at $99 per year. By getting Splashtop instead of TeamViewer, you’d save 50% or more on your license cost each year.

Likewise, the TeamViewer Multi-User plan (Premium License) now starts at $1,234.80 per year. Plus, you’d have to pay an additional $814.80 per year to add more channels, and an extra $418.80 per year to be able to remotely support mobile devices. Compare that with Splashtop SOS, which starts at $199 per year and includes mobile device support. You can save thousands each year with Splashtop.

The TeamViewer Corporate License starts at $2,482 per year, and that’s not including the additional $1,256.40 per year you’ll need to pay to remotely access iOS and Android devices, or the extra $814.80 per year you’ll need to pay to add channels if three isn’t enough.

See our full Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing comparison. And learn more about why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.

Don’t pay for an expensive TeamViewer plan – Get Splashtop!

Get a fast, secure, and reliable remote access solution at the best value when you choose Splashtop! You’ll enjoy fast remote connections to your devices, and get all the top features you need to be productive while working remotely.

Plus, you can get a solution that’s made to fit your specific use case. Learn more about why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative and discover the right Splashtop solution for you! You can also start a free trial now to try Splashtop for yourself! No credit card or commitment required to start a free trial.

Free Trial

Already have a TeamViewer License? Get guaranteed 50% savings when you switch to Splashtop

No need to wait until your current subscription expires. Fill out the early start form so you get started with Splashtop now at no extra cost!

“I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.” – Stuart Livingston, Nu Wave Backup

