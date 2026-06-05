TeamViewer Price Increase – Save 50% by Choosing Splashtop

TeamViewer has raised the prices of their commercial licenses.
TeamViewer has long been known for ine of the biggest pain points for businesses: its cost. Over the years, TeamViewer has repeatedly increased the price of its commercial licenses, making it one of the most expensive solutions in the market. Beyond the base subscription, additional fees for features like endpoint monitoring, patch management, or integrations quickly drive the total cost even higher. This lack of transparent pricing leaves many customers surprised by how much they end up paying.
By contrast, Splashtop offers a simple, predictable pricing model that makes remote access and IT management affordable without hidden add-ons. Whether you’re an IT team, MSP, or enterprise, Splashtop delivers high-performance remote access and advanced capabilities like endpoint management, patch automation, and security integrations at a fraction of TeamViewer’s cost. Compared to other competitors as well, TeamViewer’s licensing remains on the higher end, often forcing companies to reevaluate whether they’re truly getting value for the premium price tag.
TeamViewer Increased Price
Now, an individual TeamViewer Business subscription will cost you $610.80 per year. On the other hand, Splashtop Remote Access Pro starts at $99 per year. By getting Splashtop instead of TeamViewer, you’d save 50% or more on your license cost each year.
Likewise, the TeamViewer Multi-User plan (Premium License) now starts at $1,450.80 per year. Plus, you’d have to pay an additional $898.80 per year to add more channels, and an extra $155.40 per year to be able to remotely support mobile devices. Compare that with Splashtop Remote Support, which starts at $259 per year and includes mobile device support. You can save thousands each year with Splashtop.
The TeamViewer Corporate License starts at $2,950.80 per year, and that’s not including the additional $466.20 per year you’ll need to pay to remotely access iOS and Android devices, or the extra $898.80 per year you’ll need to pay to add channels if three isn’t enough.
See our full Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing comparison. And learn more about why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.
Don’t Pay for an Expensive TeamViewer Plan – Get Splashtop!
Get a fast, secure, and reliable remote access solution at the best value when you choose Splashtop! You’ll enjoy fast remote connections to your devices, and get all the top features you need to be productive while working remotely.
Plus, you can get a solution that’s made to fit your specific use case. Learn more about why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative and discover the right Splashtop solution for you! You can also start a free trial now to try Splashtop for yourself! No credit card or commitment required to start a free trial.
Already Have a TeamViewer License? Get Guaranteed 50% Savings When You Switch to Splashtop
No need to wait until your current subscription expires. Fill out the early start form so you get started with Splashtop now at no extra cost!
“I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.” – Stuart Livingston, Nu Wave Backup
Quick Steps to Migrate from TeamViewer to Splashtop
Switching from TeamViewer to Splashtop is straightforward. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth transition:
Choose Your Splashtop Plan: Select from Splashtop Remote Access, Splashtop Remote Support, or Splashtop Enterprise depending on your needs. Each plan offers transparent, affordable pricing without hidden add-ons.
Create Your Splashtop Account: Sign up for a free trial or purchase your subscription directly from the Splashtop website.
Install the Splashtop Streamer: Deploy the Splashtop Streamer on the computers and servers you want to access. Bulk deployment options are available for IT teams and MSPs.
Set Up the Splashtop Business App: Install the Splashtop Business app on your local device (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook) to connect to your remote systems.
Configure Users and Permissions: Use Splashtop’s admin console to invite team members, assign roles, and set access permissions.
Start Remote Sessions: Launch secure, high-performance remote connections with features like file transfer, multi-monitor support, and remote print at a fraction of TeamViewer’s cost.