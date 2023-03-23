Skip to main content
Is TeamViewer Down Again? Get Back Up and Running with Splashtop

By Splashtop Team
If TeamViewer’s service is causing you problems, you can get started with Splashtop right now. Start a free trial or buy now and you’ll be up and running in just a few minutes.

Splashtop Business Access: For individuals and small teams who want to remotely access their own computers

Splashtop SOS: For IT and Help Desk Teams to remotely access and support their clients’ computers and mobile devices

Already Have a TeamViewer License?

TeamViewer Guaranteed Savings & Early Start Program: When you switch to Splashtop, you’ll receive a guaranteed 50% savings on your annual subscription cost. Plus, there’s no need to wait until your current TeamViewer subscription expires. Our team will help you get an early start with Splashtop, at no extra cost. Click the button below to activate the guaranteed savings and early start on your Splashtop account:

TeamViewer Down? Outages to Service Forcing Users to Switch to Splashtop

Lately, we’ve received many inquiries from TeamViewer customers looking to try Splashtop after interruptions in TeamViewer’s service. We've also seen posts on websites such as Twitter and Reddit where users have been reporting their issues with TeamViewer's service:

It's down worldwide... https://t.co/ftr6VqPFrF

pic.twitter.com/bYwIEDF2Bq

— Thiago Reis ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thibireis) November 8, 2018

No Connection to TeamViewer server from r/teamviewer

If you're a TeamViewer user having trouble, there's no better time to give Splashtop a try. Splashtop provides fast, secure, and reliable remote access connections. Splashtop has all the same top features found in TeamViewer's commercial plans and costs at least 50% less! Save money, and get the best remote access solution with Splashtop. Check out our full comparison on why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.

