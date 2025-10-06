Is TeamViewer Down Again? Get Back Up and Running with Splashtop

Sometimes, TeamViewer or any remote access solution can go down for periodic scheduled maintenance or other reasons, so it’s always a good idea to know what other remote access solutions are available. Splashtop is a low cost way to make sure you always have remote access capabilities available.
The Impact of TeamViewer Downtime on Business Operations
TeamViewer downtime can severely disrupt business operations, particularly for companies that rely on seamless remote access for day-to-day tasks. When TeamViewer is down, employees are unable to access critical systems and data, leading to a significant loss in productivity. Projects can be delayed, deadlines missed, and customer service may suffer as support teams lose the ability to troubleshoot issues remotely.
The financial impact can also be substantial. Downtime can result in lost revenue, especially for businesses that operate on tight schedules or depend on timely client interactions. Moreover, IT teams often face increased pressure during these outages, as they scramble to find alternative solutions or respond to a surge in support tickets. This added strain can lead to burnout and decreased overall efficiency.
Looking for Uninterrupted Remote Access? Here's Why Splashtop Stands Out
Splashtop offers a robust and reliable alternative for remote access. Splashtop is designed to provide consistent, high-performance remote connections, ensuring that you can access your workstations, servers, and files without interruptions. With top-notch security features, including encryption and multi-factor authentication, Splashtop ensures that your remote sessions are not only reliable but also secure. Plus, Splashtop’s user-friendly interface and competitive pricing make it an excellent choice for businesses of all sizes.
Switching to Splashtop means you can focus on your business without worrying about unexpected downtimes, ensuring continuous productivity and customer satisfaction. Whether you're an individual user, small business, or large enterprise, Splashtop offers tailored solutions to meet your remote access needs, providing peace of mind and operational stability.
Already Have a TeamViewer License? Upgrade to Splashtop and Save 50% Today
TeamViewer Guaranteed Savings & Early Start Program: When you switch to Splashtop, you’ll receive a guaranteed 50% savings on your annual subscription cost. Plus, there’s no need to wait until your current TeamViewer subscription expires. Our team will help you get an early start with Splashtop, at no extra cost. Click the button below to activate the guaranteed savings and early start on your Splashtop account:
Steps to Seamlessly Switch from TeamViewer to Splashtop
Evaluate Your Needs: Identify the specific features and functionalities you require from a remote access tool. Splashtop offers a variety of solutions tailored to different needs, from individual users to enterprises.
Sign Up for Splashtop: Visit the Splashtop website and choose the plan that best fits your needs. Splashtop offers a free trial, allowing you to test the software before committing.
Install Splashtop Agents: Download and install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access remotely. The installation process is straightforward and quick.
Configure Security Settings: Set up multi-factor authentication, strong passwords, and other security measures to ensure your remote sessions are secure.
Switching to Splashtop not only minimizes downtime but also offers a more reliable and secure remote access experience tailored to your business needs.
Frequent TeamViewer Downtime? Discover Why Users Are Switching to Splashtop
Lately, we’ve received many inquiries from TeamViewer customers looking to try Splashtop after interruptions in TeamViewer’s service. We've also seen posts on websites such as Twitter and Reddit where users have been reporting their issues with TeamViewer's service:
It's down worldwide... https://t.co/ftr6VqPFrF
— Thiago Reis ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@thibireis) November 8, 2018
No Connection to TeamViewer server from r/teamviewer
If you're a TeamViewer user having trouble, there's no better time to give Splashtop a try. Splashtop provides fast, secure, and reliable remote access connections. Splashtop has all the same top features (file transfer, remote print, multi-monitor support, etc.) found in TeamViewer's commercial plans and costs at least 50% less! Save money, and get the best remote access solution with Splashtop. Check out our full comparison on why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.