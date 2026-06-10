TeamViewer has announced that versions 13 and 14 will begin the end-of-life phase-out process on October 31, 2026. This does not mean those versions will stop working immediately, but it does mean support will be reduced over time, and connections using those versions will be progressively disabled.
For IT teams still relying on TeamViewer 13 or 14, this creates a planning deadline. Older remote access deployments may still be installed across user workstations, servers, shared computers, and unattended systems that have not been reviewed in years. If those devices depend on internet-based remote connectivity, teams need to understand what could change and how it may affect day-to-day support.
This is also a good time to reassess whether your remote access tools still match how your organization manages devices today. Remote support is no longer limited to connecting to a user’s screen. IT teams often need endpoint visibility, software inventory, patch status, deployment options, and automation to efficiently support distributed environments.
In this article, we’ll break down what TeamViewer’s end-of-support announcement means for versions 13 and 14, what IT teams should review before the deadline, and what to look for in a modern remote access and endpoint management solution.
What Is Happening to TeamViewer 13 and 14?
TeamViewer has announced that versions 13 and 14 will begin their end-of-life phase-out on October 31, 2026. This is a phased change, which means those versions are not expected to stop working all at once on that date. However, support will be reduced over time, and connections using those versions will be progressively disabled.
Key details include:
TeamViewer 13 and 14 enter phase-out on October 31, 2026.
Support for these versions will be reduced over time.
Connections using these versions will be progressively disabled.
Continued internet-based connectivity will require an active subscription license.
LAN connections may still be possible if they do not rely on TeamViewer’s servers.
Why This Matters for IT Teams Still Using Older TeamViewer Versions
For organizations still using TeamViewer 13 or 14, the end-of-support timeline creates more than a software update task. It gives IT teams a reason to review where older remote access tools are installed, how those tools are being used, and whether they still support the way the business operates.
Remote access often becomes part of the background infrastructure. Once it works, teams may leave the same software in place for years across workstations, servers, shared machines, and unattended systems. That can make a lifecycle change harder to manage if IT does not have a clear view of every affected device.
1. Remote Access Continuity
The most immediate concern is continuity. If technicians rely on TeamViewer 13 or 14 to support remote users, access unattended computers, or maintain systems outside the local network, any change to internet-based connectivity can affect day-to-day support.
LAN connections may still be available in some cases, but that does not solve the problem for distributed teams, remote employees, branch offices, or devices that IT needs to reach from outside the network. Teams should review which workflows depend on online remote access and which devices would be difficult to support if that access changes.
2. Legacy Endpoint Visibility
Older TeamViewer versions may still be installed on devices that have not been checked recently. Some may belong to active employees. Others may be shared workstations, lab computers, kiosks, servers, or machines used only for occasional support.
This is where visibility matters. IT teams need to know which devices are running TeamViewer 13 or 14, who uses them, whether they are still needed, and how important they are to business operations. Without that inventory, it is easy to underestimate the scope of a migration.
3. Licensing and Upgrade Planning
The phase-out also creates a licensing decision. Teams using older TeamViewer versions need to determine whether upgrading within TeamViewer’s current licensing model makes sense, or whether this is the right time to evaluate other remote access options.
That decision should include more than subscription cost. IT teams should also consider deployment effort, technician workflows, security requirements, endpoint coverage, admin controls, and whether they need broader management capabilities such as inventory, patching, and automation.
What IT Teams Should Audit Before the Deadline
Before TeamViewer 13 and 14 enter the phase-out period, IT teams should create a clear inventory of affected devices and workflows. The goal is to understand where older versions are still in use, which remote access scenarios depend on them, and what needs to change before support becomes harder to rely on.
Identify all devices running TeamViewer 13 or 14: Start by finding every endpoint, server, and shared workstation that still has TeamViewer 13 or 14 installed. Include unattended systems, lab machines, kiosks, and computers that are only used occasionally. These are often the devices most likely to be missed during a migration.
Map which connections depend on internet-based access: Separate LAN-only use cases from workflows that rely on TeamViewer’s internet-based connectivity. This matters because TeamViewer has said LAN connections may still work, while internet-based connections using older versions will be affected over time.
Review business-critical systems: Prioritize systems that support executives, remote employees, customer-facing operations, production workflows, or after-hours maintenance. These devices should be reviewed first because a disruption to remote access would have a greater operational impact.
Check operating system compatibility: Some older devices may still be running outdated operating systems or configurations that make upgrades harder. Confirm whether each system can support newer remote access software or requires a different migration plan.
Estimate upgrade and migration costs: Compare the cost of upgrading against the cost of switching to a different remote access solution. Include subscription pricing, deployment time, technician training, endpoint coverage, security requirements, and any additional tools needed for inventory, patching, or automation.
Document your remote access requirements: Build a clear list of what your team needs going forward. This may include unattended access, on-demand attended support, file transfer, remote print, session logging, SSO, MFA, granular permissions, software inventory, patch visibility, and remote command execution.
What to Look for in a TeamViewer Alternative
If your team is using the TeamViewer 13 and 14 phase-out as a reason to evaluate other options, start with your actual support workflows. A replacement should cover how your technicians access devices today while also supporting the security, visibility, and management needs your environment may require in the future.
Key capabilities to look for in TeamViewer alternatives include:
Secure unattended access: IT teams should be able to access authorized devices when users are unavailable, especially for servers, shared workstations, after-hours maintenance, and remote systems.
Attended remote support: Help desk teams need a simple way to support users on demand, whether the user is working from home, in an office, or outside the corporate network.
Cross-platform coverage: Your remote access tool should support the devices your organization actually uses, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chromebook use cases where applicable.
Strong access controls: Look for security features such as MFA, SSO/SAML, granular permissions, device authentication, and session logging so IT can manage who has access and maintain a clear audit trail.
Simple deployment and management: The replacement should be easy to roll out, assign, monitor, and manage without creating unnecessary setup work for technicians or end users.
Reliable remote session performance: Remote sessions should be responsive enough for troubleshooting, maintenance, file access, administrative work, and daily support tasks.
Endpoint visibility: Remote access is more effective when IT can also see device status, hardware details, software inventory, and patch status.
Patching and automation: A modern solution should help IT take action across managed devices, whether that means deploying updates, running scripts, restarting systems, or remediating common issues.
The best choice is the one that reduces friction for technicians while giving IT more control over the devices they manage. That means looking beyond basic screen sharing and choosing a solution that supports the full remote support workflow.
Why Remote Access and Endpoint Management Should Be Evaluated Together
TeamViewer’s version 13 and 14 phase-out is a good time to review more than remote connectivity. For many IT teams, support does not end once a technician connects to a device.
1. Remote Access Helps IT Connect
Remote access gives technicians a way to reach users, workstations, servers, and unattended systems from anywhere. That is essential for troubleshooting, remote work, and after-hours support.
2. Endpoint Management Helps IT Take Action
After connecting, IT often needs to check software inventory, review patch status, deploy an update, run a script, or confirm device health. When those tasks live in separate tools, support takes longer, and visibility suffers.
3. A Combined Workflow Reduces Friction
A modern remote access solution should help teams connect securely and manage devices more efficiently. For teams reassessing older TeamViewer deployments, the goal is to support the full IT workflow with less tool switching, better visibility, and more control across distributed endpoints.
How Splashtop Helps Teams Move Beyond Legacy Remote Access
If TeamViewer’s version 13 and 14 phase-out has your team reviewing remote access options, Splashtop gives IT a secure, high-performance way to support users and manage remote computers without unnecessary complexity.
Splashtop supports both attended and unattended access, so technicians can help users on demand or connect to managed devices when no one is present. That flexibility is important for help desks, MSPs, distributed teams, and organizations that need reliable access to computers across locations.
For teams that also need stronger endpoint management, Splashtop AEM adds visibility and automation to the same workflow. IT can view hardware and software inventory, monitor patch status, automate updates, and take action across managed endpoints without relying on one manual remote session at a time.
With Splashtop, teams can:
Securely access managed computers from anywhere.
Provide on-demand remote support to end users.
Manage users, devices, permissions, and access from a centralized console.
Support common IT environments across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chromebook use cases.
Use Splashtop AEM to monitor endpoints, patch supported applications, view inventory, and automate routine actions.
For IT teams replacing older remote access deployments, Splashtop helps modernize the support experience while giving teams more control over the devices they manage.
Planning Your Migration from TeamViewer 13 or 14
A migration plan does not need to be complicated, but it should be deliberate. Before replacing TeamViewer 13 or 14, document where it is used, which systems matter most, and how your team will move users and devices without interrupting support.
Audit your current TeamViewer deployment: Identify every system running TeamViewer 13 or 14. Include employee computers, servers, shared devices, lab machines, and unattended systems that may not be part of your normal refresh cycle.
Prioritize high-dependency endpoints: Start with devices that support executives, remote employees, customer-facing teams, production workflows, or after-hours maintenance. These systems should not be left until the final stage of the migration.
Define your replacement requirements: List what your team needs from its next solution, including unattended access, attended support, security controls, logging, deployment options, endpoint inventory, patching, and automation.
Test the replacement with a pilot group: Validate performance, permissions, usability, technician workflows, and support coverage with a small group before rolling it out broadly.
Move devices in phases: Migrate devices by department, location, priority, or support need. A phased rollout makes it easier to catch issues early and avoid disrupting critical support workflows.
Remove unused legacy software: Once devices are migrated, uninstall older remote access tools where they are no longer needed. This helps reduce confusion for technicians and gives IT a cleaner, more manageable environment.
Use the EoL Timeline to Modernize Remote Access
TeamViewer’s version 13 and 14 phase-out gives IT teams a clear reason to review older remote access deployments before they become harder to support. The priority is to identify affected systems, understand which workflows depend on internet-based access, and decide whether upgrading or moving to a different solution makes more sense.
This review can also help IT teams improve how they support distributed devices. A modern remote access solution should make it easy to connect securely, support users quickly, manage permissions, and maintain visibility across the endpoints your team is responsible for.
Splashtop gives teams a secure, high-performance way to replace legacy remote access tools, while Splashtop AEM adds endpoint visibility, patching, and automation for more efficient device management. Start a free trial to see how Splashtop can support your remote access and endpoint management workflows.